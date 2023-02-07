Recipes
Taco Bell Is Dropping A ‘Big A** Mexican Pizza’ for Game Day

It’s four times bigger than a regular Mexican Pizza.

February 07, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Recipes for Parties

You know how, a couple of weeks ago, when Taco Bell was releasing its “Ultimate GameDay Box,” the chain told us it would be dropping a “big (food) innovation” for game day weekend? Well, it turns out the emphasis was on the big.

In honor of football’s biggest weekend — the big game is being played on Sunday, February 12, in case you’re not into sports, commercials, halftime extravaganzas or keeping up with the cultural zeitgeist and are unaware — Taco Bell is remixing its big menu comeback item of 2022, the Mexican Pizza, to make it even … bigger.

The chain is introducing what it is demurely dubbing “The Big A** Mexican Pizza,” a highly shareable version of its famous Mexican Pizza that is four times as big as its original namesake.

The Big A*** Mexican Pizza is “loaded with layers of beans, seasoned beef, signature tomato sauce and a melted three-cheese blend between its three extra-large crispy tortilla shells” to give you “more of the cheesy, crunchy, savory, saucy layers [you] know and love,” according to Taco Bell.

The catch is that the Big A*** Mexican Pizza will be available only for select Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards Members in and around Glendale, Arizona, the city where the big game is being played, on Sunday, February 12. Those lucky enough to score a Big A** Mexican Pizza (they were chosen via the Taco Bell app in January) will receive at their door the massive Mexican Pizza as part of a watch-party-suitable “custom Taco Bell swag kit,” also including Crispy Chicken Wings, Taco Party Packs, Nachos Party Pack, Cinnamon Twists, Hot Sauce and new Starry lemon-lime flavored soda.

“The return of the Mexican Pizza in 2022 was a massive success driven by our fans, which is why we wanted to innovate on what they loved most and show up with an unexpected innovation that no one ever saw coming,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer, says in a news release. “Though we’re not officially participating in the big game this year, we’re ecstatic to give select fans in Glendale, Arizona, and nearby cities the ultimate Taco Bell experience to elevate their watch parties.”

The chain will officially unveil the Big A** Mexican Pizza for select Fire! Tier Rewards Members at an invite-only pop-up event (h.wood Homecoming) in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, February 10.

But don’t worry, the rest of us will be able to get in on the Big Game/Mexican Pizza action, too. On Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, Taco Bell fans nationwide can snag a free regular-size Mexican Pizza with a $20 minimum Taco Bell Delivery in-app order.

The 7 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts

What Does Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Taste Like?

Where to Buy Heart-Shaped Pizzas This Valentine’s Day

15 Easy Game Day Recipes with a Kick

Mix and match Eddie Jackson’s favorite crowd-pleasing finger foods for the ultimate football party.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

These 3 Massive Sandwiches Are Made for Tailgating

Whether you're tailgating or watching the game from home, these sandwiches are a win-win.

Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again

Well, this has been an emotional rollercoaster.

This One’s for the Superfans: Taco Bell Is Making a Musical About Its Mexican Pizza

The out-there TikTok production will include Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Game-Day Recipes You Can Make with Your Family

Even the kids can help make this winning lineup.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month with Drag Brunch

Book your seat for saucy performances — and mimosas, of course.

What to Make for Game Day If You Can’t Find Chicken Wings

You might find wings too tricky find (or too pricey to buy) this year. Here’s what to serve your party guests instead.

