Taco Bell Is Dropping A ‘Big A** Mexican Pizza’ for Game Day

“The return of the Mexican Pizza in 2022 was a massive success driven by our fans, which is why we wanted to innovate on what they loved most and show up with an unexpected innovation that no one ever saw coming,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer, says in a news release. “Though we’re not officially participating in the big game this year, we’re ecstatic to give select fans in Glendale, Arizona, and nearby cities the ultimate Taco Bell experience to elevate their watch parties.”