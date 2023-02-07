Taco Bell Is Dropping A ‘Big A** Mexican Pizza’ for Game Day
It’s four times bigger than a regular Mexican Pizza.
You know how, a couple of weeks ago, when Taco Bell was releasing its “Ultimate GameDay Box,” the chain told us it would be dropping a “big (food) innovation” for game day weekend? Well, it turns out the emphasis was on the big.
In honor of football’s biggest weekend — the big game is being played on Sunday, February 12, in case you’re not into sports, commercials, halftime extravaganzas or keeping up with the cultural zeitgeist and are unaware — Taco Bell is remixing its big menu comeback item of 2022, the Mexican Pizza, to make it even … bigger.
The chain is introducing what it is demurely dubbing “The Big A** Mexican Pizza,” a highly shareable version of its famous Mexican Pizza that is four times as big as its original namesake.
The Big A*** Mexican Pizza is “loaded with layers of beans, seasoned beef, signature tomato sauce and a melted three-cheese blend between its three extra-large crispy tortilla shells” to give you “more of the cheesy, crunchy, savory, saucy layers [you] know and love,” according to Taco Bell.
The catch is that the Big A*** Mexican Pizza will be available only for select Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards Members in and around Glendale, Arizona, the city where the big game is being played, on Sunday, February 12. Those lucky enough to score a Big A** Mexican Pizza (they were chosen via the Taco Bell app in January) will receive at their door the massive Mexican Pizza as part of a watch-party-suitable “custom Taco Bell swag kit,” also including Crispy Chicken Wings, Taco Party Packs, Nachos Party Pack, Cinnamon Twists, Hot Sauce and new Starry lemon-lime flavored soda.
“The return of the Mexican Pizza in 2022 was a massive success driven by our fans, which is why we wanted to innovate on what they loved most and show up with an unexpected innovation that no one ever saw coming,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer, says in a news release. “Though we’re not officially participating in the big game this year, we’re ecstatic to give select fans in Glendale, Arizona, and nearby cities the ultimate Taco Bell experience to elevate their watch parties.”
The chain will officially unveil the Big A** Mexican Pizza for select Fire! Tier Rewards Members at an invite-only pop-up event (h.wood Homecoming) in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, February 10.
But don’t worry, the rest of us will be able to get in on the Big Game/Mexican Pizza action, too. On Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, Taco Bell fans nationwide can snag a free regular-size Mexican Pizza with a $20 minimum Taco Bell Delivery in-app order.
