Taco Bell Teases ‘Big (Food) Innovation’ Slated for Game Day Weekend
But for all the games between now and the big one, the chain is dropping the ‘Ultimate GameDay Box,’ which bundles pizza, tacos, and its Crispy Chicken Wings (yes, they’re back!).
From a snack standpoint, NFL playoff season is synonymous with pizza and wings for a lot of people. Taco Bell is on it with a limited-time offering that is suitable for a hungry game-day crowd and includes its fan-favorite Mexican Pizza and popular Crispy Chicken Wings. Yep, wings are back at Taco Bell.
Taco Bell’s Ultimate GameDay Box, which makes its debut nationwide on January 26 and will be available while supplies last through February 9, features three of the chain’s most iconic menu items all in one impressive box. (No negotiating with friends and family over what to order or worrying about how many of each item to buy.) Each box features one Mexican Pizza, eight Crispy Chicken Wings and four Crunchy Tacos, as well as two Spicy Ranch dipping sauces, and is meant to be shared.
We got a chance to try Taco Bell’s Ultimate GameDay Box and it was seriously a party in a box — generous portions of three tasty favorites, perfect for digging into with your pals. Plus, game-watching couch potato alert: The Ultimate GameDay Box is available not only in Taco Bell restaurants, but also for delivery via the Taco Bell app and you can even order it ahead of time, so you don’t even need to leave your spot in front of the TV set to snag one.
While the Ultimate GameDay Box costs $22 (plus tax), you can also get the Crispy Chicken Wings a la carte for $6.99 — but only while supplies last.
Wings fans will be particularly excited about the return of Crispy Chicken Wings to Taco Bell. They first appeared on menus nationwide for a limited time in January 2022, after a successful test run in August 2020, and are “coated in Mexican Queso seasoning, crisped to perfection, and [pair] perfectly with your favorite game day dipping sauce,” according to the chain.
“A shareable meal that delivers the Mexican Pizza, which over-exceeded our forecasts last year due to fan demand, Crunchy Tacos, which are one of our top-selling items, and the ultra-craveable Crispy Chicken Wings, which drove massive headlines and demand last year, makes this an easy choice for those debating on how to feed their friends and family, no matter the occasion,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer, says of the Ultimate GameDay Box in a press release.
But take note that demand for Taco Bell’s wings is anticipated to be high, and supplies are limited. So to help you connect you with the wings you want, Taco Bell is adding a Wings Filter to the Taco Bell app. Once you enable the filter, it will show you which restaurants near you have wings available.
Oh, and if you feel like the one Mexican Pizza included in the Ultimate GameDay Box isn’t enough for your crowd, you may also want to take advantage of an extra deal: You can get a free Mexican Pizza with a minimum $15 purchase on the Taco Bell app now through February 1.
While the Ultimate GameDay Box won’t be available on February 12, the day of the Big Game itself, a Taco Bell spokesperson says, “Taco Bell won’t be playing in the Big Game this year, but expect to see a big (food) innovation for a big weekend. We’ll have more details to share within the next few weeks.”
