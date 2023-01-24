​​Taco Bell Teases ‘Big (Food) Innovation’ Slated for Game Day Weekend

We got a chance to try Taco Bell’s Ultimate GameDay Box and it was seriously a party in a box — generous portions of three tasty favorites, perfect for digging into with your pals. Plus, game-watching couch potato alert: The Ultimate GameDay Box is available not only in Taco Bell restaurants, but also for delivery via the Taco Bell app and you can even order it ahead of time, so you don’t even need to leave your spot in front of the TV set to snag one.