Jif Unveils Its First Big Product Innovation in 10 Years
Chocolate lovers may be especially excited.
Jif peanut butter is a sandwich staple — the sort of product that’s always been there and pretty much what it is: peanut butter is peanut butter is peanut butter. Heretofore, your big choice has basically been smooth or chunky. (That’s “Creamy” or “Extra Crunchy,” in Jif parlance.) Either way, it’s the perfect thing to pair with jelly and spread on bread, and call it a lunch.
But now Jif is mixing things up a bit. The brand is launching a new product it is trumpeting as “its biggest flavor innovation in nearly a decade.” And for chocolate fans, it may also be the most welcome.
Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread, which begins its rollout on Wednesday, May 1, brings the “sweetness of chocolate flavor” to the “creamy, peanutty, goodness of Jif Peanut Butter,” according to the brand.
“Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread combines the irresistible deliciousness of Jif Peanut Butter that our fans love with the sweet flavor of chocolate, striking the perfect balance of salty and sweet,” Nicole Massey, vice president of marketing at the J.M. Smucker Co., which makes Jif, says in a statement.
And if it sounds like an indulgence — and like Nutella, only with peanuts instead of hazelnuts — the brand asserts that the “thick,” “smooth” spread is 50-percent lower in sugar than “the leading hazelnut spread with cocoa.” That makes it “a permissible indulgence that can transform a simple snack into a mouthwatering treat in no time at all,” Massey adds.
Jif recommends using its new Peanut Butter and Chocolate Flavored Spread as a topping or a snack dip or in a smoothie, in addition to, you know, as a sandwich spread.
Commenters on a Jif product page say they’ve enjoyed it on apples, graham crackers and vanilla wafers, with pretzels or crackers, and spread on bread, bagels or fruit, such as bananas.
“I had very low hopes for this peanut butter,” one commenter says. “Flavored peanut butters have failed me in the past. THIS however, was delicious! It has the same delicious flavor of Jif peanut butter, but the added yummy warm depth of the chocolate ….”
The new spread comes in 15-ounce jars and 1.1-ounce to-go cups and just went on sale on Amazon. It will roll out to major national and regional retail stores during the spring and summer months ahead. Just in time for road-trip and picnic packing, we’d say.
