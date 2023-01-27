Where to Buy Heart-Shaped Pizzas This Valentine’s Day

Papa Murphy’s: Papa Murphy’s (home of the "take 'n' bake pizza") will be selling its signature HeartBaker pizza again this year, online and in stores, February 1 to 14. Made with Papa Murphy’s fresh dough, the HeartBaker pizza will be available in either cheese or pepperoni, for $11 ($14 in Alaska). The chain will also again offer its “Sweetheart of a Deal,” which includes a HeartBaker Pizza and chocolate chip cookie dough.