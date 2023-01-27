Recipes
Where to Buy Heart-Shaped Pizzas This Valentine’s Day

They might be cheesy, but they’re delicious.

January 27, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Valentine's Day

On the list of laid-back and slyly romantic ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the heart-shaped pizza ranks high. Less pricey and stressful than a fancy dinner out or elaborate meal in, it’s a high-impact, low-investment, cheesy-but-not-cheesy way to let someone know they have your heart.

The convenience of ordering in a Valentine’s Day-appropriate pie may be especially welcome when February 14 falls on a weekday, as it does again this year. Pizza chains must know this, because many are offering heart-shaped pizzas for 2023, in some cases continuing a highly anticipated holiday tradition.

Here are some of the heart-shaped offerings available at popular pizza places this Valentine’s Day:

Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: From February 10 through February 14, you can order a gourmet heart-shaped pizza to celebrate Valentine’s Day at this casual dining and sports bar chain. The pizzas are available in individual, small and medium sizes in restaurants or online at order.bostons.com. Boston’s is donating $1 from each sale to the restaurant location's coordinating charity or cause.

California Pizza Kitchen: Heart-shaped, crispy, thin-crust pizzas are available February 9 through 14 for dine-in, takeout or delivery as part of CPK’s “Valentine's Day Sweet Deal For Two.” You can choose either the “Classic” ($40) or “Adventure” ($50) package and enjoy one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert. The Valentine's Day Sweet Deal For Two menu can be found here.

Donatos Pizza: Donatos’ fan-favorite heart-shaped pizzas will be available again this year February 6 to 14, at all 173 of the traditional Donatos locations. The pizzas will be sold at the same price as a medium pizza at each restaurant. And take note: Donatos’ heart-shaped pizzas come uncut because, the chain says, “we don’t want to break your heart.” Awww.

Marco’s Pizza: The chain will again offer a heart-shaped pizza this year, February 10 to 14, with prices starting at $9.99. Use code “HEART” to order a one-topping heart-shaped pizza online or through the Marco’s pizza app.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: For the entire month of February, Mountain Mike’s will again offer heart-shaped pizzas at all 256 of its locations. You can order them in-person, online, through the mobile app and through third-party delivery services. The pizzas come in a large size (14-inch) and cost the same as a standard large one-topping pizza. Prices vary by location.

Papa Johns: As it has in years past, Papa Johns will offer a heart-shaped thin-crust pizza that includes one topping of your choice. (You can add additional toppings to the pizza, which comes uncut, at the regular menu price.) This year, Papa Johns’ heart-shaped pizzas will be available February 6 to 14, and priced at $11.99.

Papa Murphy’s: Papa Murphy’s (home of the "take 'n' bake pizza") will be selling its signature HeartBaker pizza again this year, online and in stores, February 1 to 14. Made with Papa Murphy’s fresh dough, the HeartBaker pizza will be available in either cheese or pepperoni, for $11 ($14 in Alaska). The chain will also again offer its “Sweetheart of a Deal,” which includes a HeartBaker Pizza and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Peter Piper Pizza: Heart-shaped pizzas return to Peter Piper this year. From January 31 through February 14, the pizza chain is offering a “Sweetheart Special” featuring a large one-topping heart-shaped pizza and large strawberry crunch dessert for $21 at participating locations.

Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut will not be offering heart-shaped pizzas this year, as it has in the past. However, a spokesperson for the chain tells Food Network that “Pizza Hut will have some Valentine's Day news” to share soon.

