So You Got Your Hands On Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Pasta – Here’s What to Make With It
This Valentine's Day season, you can buy it at select grocery stores nationwide.
If your love for your sweetheart is rivaled only by your love for pasta, you’ll be pleased to learn that Barilla’s heart-shaped “Barilla Love” pasta is coming back to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024.
Launched in 2023 as a limited-time promotion, Barilla Love was then available only as part of a Barilla Love Pasta Kit that featured a12-ounce box of Barilla Love, along with Barilla Valentine’s Day cards and other Barilla Valentine’s Day swag. It was also dispensed only to those lucky enough to be selected to win it in a sweepstakes.
This year, though, Barilla is meeting popular demand by making Barilla Love pasta available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide, albeit again for a limited time only, and while supplies last. You’ll want to look for it in “special displays throughout grocery stores near the pasta aisle or in the seasonal sections,” according to the pasta brand.
The heart-shaped pasta will also be featured on menus at Nordstrom Restaurant Group locations nationwide during the month of February, Barilla says. Diners can choose from Barilla Love with Bolognese and Meatballs, Barilla Love with Spicy Shrimp Pomodoro, and Barilla Love with Chicken Lemon, as well as (for kids) Barilla Love Mac and Cheese.
All that’s not to say that Barilla is leaving behind the sweepstakes concept this Valentine’s Day. The brand is offering its fans a shot at a customized “Ring-a-toni” — a set of two, stackable, interlocking, Barilla Love-inspired, diamond-and-ruby-encrusted, Alison Lou-designed rings, valued at almost $33,000. The Pasta Promise Giveaway opens at BarillaLove.com on January 23 at 10 a.m. ET and runs through February 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
“The response to Barilla Love last year was so overwhelmingly positive, we had to go bigger and bolder for its second year,” Jennifer Ping, vice president of marketing at Barilla US, says in a press release. “We’re thrilled to bring Barilla Love to select retail shelves nationwide and celebrate the commonality that love, pasta and beautiful jewelry come in all shapes and sizes.”
If you do get your hands on a box of this too-adorable pasta, but are lost on what exactly to make with it, we’ve got ideas. Try it in this Pasta Pomodoro for Two, classic Bolognese, luxurious Millionaire’s Mac and Cheese or alongside Marry Me Chicken. And of course, don’t forget to top off your meal with something sweet.
