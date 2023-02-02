What Does Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Taste Like?
The new beverage is a permanent addition to the Dr Pepper lineup — and we got an advance taste.
The distinctive flavor of Dr Pepper is as divisive as it is instantly recognizable. It’s also difficult to describe — but the fruit taste probably most often associated with it is cherry. (It has been characterized as a cross “between a cola and a cherry-flavored soft drink,” yet “not a cherry-coke.”) Now, though, the carbonated beverage will be associated with a new fruit flavor: strawberry.
Dr Pepper has announced that the new Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream will join its permanent lineup (Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar and Cream Soda) nationwide this month. It will be available in both regular and Zero Sugar iterations.
“The new beverage treat is the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish,” the brand says in a press release.
We got an early taste of both regular Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream and Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar and found them both quite tasty, although a slight edge goes to the regular version. With strawberry flavor layered on top of the usual flavor, the beverage evokes a flavored lollipop or even cotton candy. We could see drinking Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream on its own as a special treat, rather than with a meal, which it might overpower. It’s the kind of thing we’d buy to keep us going during a long road trip.
It’s probably worth noting that one person with whom we shared our can of Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream said the aftertaste reminded her of children’s Ibuprofen, which, once she mentioned it, we could understand. In other words — this flavor may prove as divisive as Dr Pepper in general.
“Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand’s flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup alongside popular varieties such as Dr Pepper Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar," Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado says in a statement. “We can’t wait for people to try this delicious new treat!”
Regular Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream will be available in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles; Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar will be sold only in 12-ounce 12-packs. They will be “the only strawberry and cream flavored dark soda in the market today,” the brand says. So, if you’re a Dr Pepper fan who’s all about strawberries, this is your drink.
