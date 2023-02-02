What Does Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Taste Like?

We got an early taste of both regular Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream and Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar and found them both quite tasty, although a slight edge goes to the regular version. With strawberry flavor layered on top of the usual flavor, the beverage evokes a flavored lollipop or even cotton candy. We could see drinking Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream on its own as a special treat, rather than with a meal, which it might overpower. It’s the kind of thing we’d buy to keep us going during a long road trip.