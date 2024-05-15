TikTokers Are Kindly Requesting Pickles in Their Dr Pepper
“Don’t knock it till you try it.”
Pickles in Dr Pepper sounds a little bit like a kids’ tongue twister — or, at the very least, mind-boggling as a concept — but it’s actually a new TikTok trend.
“This right here is a Pickle Dr Pepper,” says TikToker Mississippi Memaw in a video viewed more than 4.8 million times since it was posted on May 1. “It’s Dr Pepper with dill pickle slices in it.”
“Don’t knock it till you try it,” she urges.
Earlier in the video, the TikToker, who says she learned about the drink from her 25-year-old daughter, can be seen ordering the unusual beverage — “a large Dr Pepper with pickles” — from her car in a Sonic Drive-Thru.
Curiously, the fast-food worker taking her order doesn’t seem at all taken aback: “All right, we’ve got a large Dr Pepper with pickles,” she repeats, totally matter-of-factly.
It’s as if she gets requests for Dr Pepper with pickles in it every day. And maybe she does!
@mississippimemaw Pickle Dr Pepper #pickle #sonic #sonicdrivein #pickles #fyp #fastfood #mississippi ♬ original sound - Mississippi Memaw
“If you like pickles and you like Dr Pepper and you’re probably like, ‘Ew, gross, I would never, ever drink that,’ but there’s a lot of people that do drink this,” Mississippi Memaw says. “Did you hear the way she took my order? I’m not the only one that’s ever ordered this …”
Judging from some of the responses to her video — 6,783 comments and counting — she’s right.
“It’s called a Dr Pepper Pucker! Ask for it!” wrote one person in a comment that has itself been liked nearly 4,300 times.
“I’ve been drinking Dr Pepper with pickles since the late ‘80s,” another shared.
Perhaps it’s a thing in the South?
“I love Dr Pepper with some pickle juice! I’m from Oklahoma!” one commenter said.
Others say they know the mix of sodas and pickles as a “Witch Doctor.”
“It’s so good! Pickles are good in any soda,” one attests.
Many commenters have endorsed variations on Mississippi Memaw’s theme: pickles and Kool Aid, pickles and Coke and/or Pepsi, Coke and olives, Dr Pepper with lemon, pickles in Sprite, mangoes in Dr Pepper, even Coke and peanuts.
And still others have rushed right out to their local Sonic to try it. Several are now new converts.
“Two thumbs up,” one gushed.
Another wrote: “I just tried it and I’m almost mad it’s so good.”
“You were absolutely right! It was 10/10!” a third weighed in.
A few, however, were met with mystified responses from their local Sonic employees.
“I should’ve recorded my trip to sonic just now,” one shared. “She was like do what?!?”
Attention, Sonic employees: Pickles in Dr Pepper are now (if they weren’t before) a definite thing.
Related Content: