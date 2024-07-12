Recipes
Trending Recipes
Crispy Buffalo Fried Eggs
Crispy Buffalo Fried Eggs
Beef and Ground Pork Sliders
Chicken and Pineapple Skewers
Chinese Chicken Corn Soup
Chinese Chicken Corn Soup
Food Network Kitchen’s Watermelon Ice Pop for One-Off Recipes, as seen on Food Network.
Layered Watermelon Ice Pops
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
The Great Food Truck Race
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Some Costco Customers Aren’t Thrilled About a Change to Its Rotisserie Chicken
We Asked a Recipe Developer What She Thinks of TikTok’s Controversial ‘Scrambled Pancakes’
Taco Bell’s Latest $7 “Luxe” Box Is a Dang Good Deal
Currently Obsessed With...
Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?
Starbucks Now Offers Breakfast Combos, Taking After Fast Food Chains
Shop
What's New
7 Best Santoku Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
15 Beautiful and Delicious Gourmet Food Gift Baskets
What to Buy During the Walmart Deals Sales Event
10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
6 Best Nontoxic Cookware of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Hit the Road $5K Giveaway

TikToker Opens Bag, Finds Just One Funyun

‘Who was trying to be funny?’ She wants to know.

July 12, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Chips

528790086

Photo by: James Leynse/Getty Images

James Leynse/Getty Images

There’s been a lot of talk lately about “shrinkflation” — that is, when companies give you less of a product per unit, while keeping the price the same — but a new viral video illustrates the issue in a particularly poignant way.

“So someone from Frito-Lay, you need to be fired,” says a TikToker named Tatiana, who describes herself as a “Mom Enjoying Life,” in a video that has been viewed more than 1.3 million times since it was posted on July 3.

“I bought this yesterday from Walmart,” Tatiana continues, lifting a variety box of bagged snack chips. Then she picks up a bag of Funyuns.

“This is closed. Hold on,” she says. Tatiana then opens the bag to reveal one single chip. Yup — just oneyun (as a commenter punned) Funyun!

“Who was trying to be funny?” she asks. Then she adds, with diminished amusement, “That’s not right.”

@tatianaaaatt @Frito-Lay ♬ original sound - Tatiana 🧜🏼‍♀️

The commenters generally share Tatiana’s laugh-till-you-cry attitude.

“Even the crumbs are missing,” wrote one.

“I’d rather it be empty than have just one single chip,” another said, prompting a fellow commenter to affirm, “Right? That’s like a slap in the face.”

“The way my jaw dropped lmfao the audacity. The disrespect,” shared another.

Many of those who watched the video are clamoring for Frito-Lay to send free chips to Tatiana, as has Tatiana herself. And not just a single bag of them.

“lmao! Free chips for the entire year,” one suggested.

In the response to the hoopla, Frito-Lay has said it is working to make it up to Tatiana. “No one is ever happy with just one Funyun,” a company representative told today.com. “Our teams will get to the bottom of how this happened so consumers receive the quality and value they expect every time, with every bag.”

Here’s hoping, when they “get to the bottom” of what happened, they find more than one chip there!

Try These Recipes

Crunchy Buttermilk Ranch Onion Rings

Almost-Famous Bloomin' Onion

Oven Fried Onion Rings

Related Content:

Some Costco Customers Aren’t Thrilled About a Change to Its Rotisserie Chicken

We Asked a Recipe Developer What She Thinks of TikTok’s Controversial ‘Scrambled Pancakes’

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

Attention, Gamers: Doritos Is Using AI to Cancel Chip-Crunch Noise

Doritos Silent, a free new PC software, blocks the sound of your snack.

A Fresh Take on Canada’s Top-Selling Ruffles Chip Flavor Comes to the U.S.

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed-flavored potato chips is the mashup you never knew you needed.

Subway Unveils Footlong Baked Potato Chip

It’s absurd ... and awesome?

Pringles Pairs Three of Its Flavors With Caviar in New Collection

The partnership with The Caviar Co. is inspired by one of TikTok’s favorite high brow-low brow snacks.

Pringles Ventures Out of Its Iconic Can

Plus, it’s introducing flavors you won’t see coming.

The Name of This TikToker’s Homemade Snack Will Make You Giggle

What are “chippy boys,” anyway?

TikTokers Are Kindly Requesting Pickles in Their Dr Pepper

“Don’t knock it till you try it.”

This TikToker Is Going Viral for Ripping an Apple In Half with His Bare Hands

The adorable teacher breaks it down step by step, so we can all learn this act of sorcery.

Ziploc Launches New Design That Keeps Your Bags Open and Upright

The design solves a longstanding problem in the kitchen.

A TikToker Tasted Indian Food for the First Time – And the Viral Video Is the Most Wholesome Thing You’ll Watch All Day

“India has done me well.”

On TV

10am | 9c
10:30am | 9:30c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Food Paradise

12pm | 11c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation

9pm | 8c

What's New

7 Best Santoku Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 11, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

15 Beautiful and Delicious Gourmet Food Gift Baskets Jul 10, 2024

By: Casey Clark and Samantha Lande

What to Buy During the Walmart Deals Sales Event Jul 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Nontoxic Cookware of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Lauren Seib

The Best Kitchen Products on Amazon That Are Under $25 Jul 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Oven Mitts in 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Laura Denby

6 Best Ice Cream Makers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Kitchen Utensil Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

Prime Day Is Back for 2024! Here's What You Need to Know + Early Deals to Shop Now Jul 8, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and T.K. Brady

4 Best Woks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 3, 2024

By: Andy Liang

The Best Kitchen Products from the Amazon Basics Collection Jul 3, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

6 Best Saucepans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 3, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Steak Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Coolest Things You Can Get on Amazon Right Now Jul 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Garbage Disposals of 2024, According to Experts Jun 28, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Jun 11, 2024

By: Joey Skladany and Allison Russo-Tashjian

5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert Jun 13, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long Jun 10, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

26 LGBTQ+-Owned Food and Drink Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond Jun 7, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Paring Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 11, 2024

By: Laura Denby

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 5, 2024

By: John deBary

42 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Get on Amazon May 31, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg Jun 24, 2024

By: Cele and Lynn Seldon

The 10 Best Kitchen Mats & Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

22 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship to Him Jun 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 29, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

58 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Dad Jun 5, 2024

By: Maria Conti

Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro May 22, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Related Pages