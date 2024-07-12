TikToker Opens Bag, Finds Just One Funyun
‘Who was trying to be funny?’ She wants to know.
There’s been a lot of talk lately about “shrinkflation” — that is, when companies give you less of a product per unit, while keeping the price the same — but a new viral video illustrates the issue in a particularly poignant way.
“So someone from Frito-Lay, you need to be fired,” says a TikToker named Tatiana, who describes herself as a “Mom Enjoying Life,” in a video that has been viewed more than 1.3 million times since it was posted on July 3.
“I bought this yesterday from Walmart,” Tatiana continues, lifting a variety box of bagged snack chips. Then she picks up a bag of Funyuns.
“This is closed. Hold on,” she says. Tatiana then opens the bag to reveal one single chip. Yup — just oneyun (as a commenter punned) Funyun!
“Who was trying to be funny?” she asks. Then she adds, with diminished amusement, “That’s not right.”
@tatianaaaatt @Frito-Lay ♬ original sound - Tatiana 🧜🏼♀️
The commenters generally share Tatiana’s laugh-till-you-cry attitude.
“Even the crumbs are missing,” wrote one.
“I’d rather it be empty than have just one single chip,” another said, prompting a fellow commenter to affirm, “Right? That’s like a slap in the face.”
“The way my jaw dropped lmfao the audacity. The disrespect,” shared another.
Many of those who watched the video are clamoring for Frito-Lay to send free chips to Tatiana, as has Tatiana herself. And not just a single bag of them.
“lmao! Free chips for the entire year,” one suggested.
In the response to the hoopla, Frito-Lay has said it is working to make it up to Tatiana. “No one is ever happy with just one Funyun,” a company representative told today.com. “Our teams will get to the bottom of how this happened so consumers receive the quality and value they expect every time, with every bag.”
Here’s hoping, when they “get to the bottom” of what happened, they find more than one chip there!
