Some Costco Customers Aren’t Thrilled About a Change to Its Rotisserie Chicken

Customers have not only taken notice, some have taken issue with the new packaging change which they view as subpar when it comes to transporting and keeping the heated, whole chicken leak-free. A search of the r/Costco page on Reddit finds multiple complaints about the bagged chickens, including one poster claiming to be a Costco employee who said that even Costco’s own deli workers dislike using them compared to the clamshells as well. One commenter even said the new packaging was already causing them to buy the chickens less frequently.