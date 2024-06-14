A Tiny Texas Town Is Now Home to the World’s Largest Buc-ee’s
At 75,000-square-feet, the giant new travel center is well-stocked with beaver nuggets and barbecue.
Supersized rest stop destination, Buc-ee’s, opened its largest location to date in Luling, Texas on Monday, June 10, proving yet again that everything’s bigger in the Lone Star State. The gargantuan travel center is prominently located off of Interstate 10, occupying more than 75,000-square-feet off of space. The outpost boasts a bustling convenience store and 120 fueling stations, and employs more than 200 team members, ensuring visitors the fast and convenient service that has become Buc-ee’s gold standard.
The new landmark location is proof of how far Buc-ee’s has come since opening its inaugural 3,000-square-foot gas station in Clute, Texas back in 1982. Serving as far more than a place to refuel, the company redefined the traditional rest stop to make it just as enjoyable for travelers as the journey itself. Buc-ee’s won the hearts of Texas travelers with playful billboards that dot the interstate, teasing clean facilities and epic road trip snacks. The chain, along with its wide-eyed beaver mascot, became a loveable cornerstone of Southern culture, and what began as simple gas stations evolved to multi-faceted family travel centers where food, drink, fuel and so much more was readily available on the go.
This week’s grand opening in Luling was a full circle moment for the company. The new Buc-ee’s replaced the Texas Hill Country town’s original store, which opened in 2003 as the company’s first family travel center. “This felt like the right thing to do and the right place for this opportunity,” said Buc-ee’s co-founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “This was the first travel center we ever built, but we outgrew the store and needed to build a new one. There were a lot of cities up and down the interstate that were appealing to us to open one in their area, but we knew it needed to be in Luling.”
In addition to rows of roomy fueling positions, the sprawling convenience store is stocked with the thousands of snack, meal and beverage options that roadtrippers eagerly venture in for. Among them are staples like Buc-ee’s famed beaver nuggets; homemade fudge in flavors like banana pudding, red velvet, and peanut butter; sweet and savory kolaches; 26 varieties of beef jerky; and slow-smoked Texas barbecue. Beyond food, visitors have the luxury of shopping for housewares, gadgets and decor, plus heaps of Buc-ee’s merchandise, including tees, water bottles, toys, and souvenirs – all donning the vibrant red and yellow beaver logo.
After opening to the public on Monday, a ribbon cutting celebration was held, drawing in countless members of the community and state and local leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Luling Mayor CJ Watts. The governor did not hold back in recognizing the company’s continued success and contribution to creating jobs for Texans. “They spread Texas hospitality, good barbecue, and Beaver Nuggets wherever they go,” Abbott said. “Texas is proud to be the home base of the growing Buc-ee’s empire. Buc-ee’s is just one important piece of the economy of the bigger, better Texas we are building for generations to come.”
While opening the doors to Buc-ee’s largest ever location is much cause for celebration, the company remains focused on its path forward. A multi-state expansion that started in 2019 helped Buc-ee’s extend its footprint well beyond Texas. The company currently operates 35 locations within the state, and 49 total in the United States, with a milestone 50th slated to open in Smiths Grove, Kentucky on June 24. It’s just a matter of time before all Americans road tripping from coast to coast will be able to bask in the glory of clean restrooms and beaver nuggets.
