A Tiny Texas Town Is Now Home to the World’s Largest Buc-ee’s

This week’s grand opening in Luling was a full circle moment for the company. The new Buc-ee’s replaced the Texas Hill Country town’s original store, which opened in 2003 as the company’s first family travel center. “This felt like the right thing to do and the right place for this opportunity,” said Buc-ee’s co-founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “This was the first travel center we ever built, but we outgrew the store and needed to build a new one. There were a lot of cities up and down the interstate that were appealing to us to open one in their area, but we knew it needed to be in Luling.”