The 10 Best Baked Goods at Buc-ee’s, Ranked

From muffins of all kinds to sweet and savory kolaches, consider these items the best of the bakery case.

July 01, 2024
By: Megha McSwain

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

As the ultimate road trip stop, Buc-ee’s features anything and everything one could crave while journeying across the country by car. As a result, deciding on exactly what to load up on during a pit stop can be a daunting task, and choosing from all of the swoon-worthy baked goods in Buc-ee’s bakery case is nearly impossible. The glass cases, prominently displayed at the back of Buc-ee’s family travel centers, are well-stocked with freshly baked cookies, pastries, loaded muffins and countless varieties of kolaches. So what’s worth stocking up on? Here are the 10 best baked goods at Buc-ee’s, ranked from great to greatest.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Peanut Butter Cookie

Among the bounty of traditional cookie varieties in Buc-ee's bakery case, the peanut butter cookie is a standout among them. Made with peanut butter and peanut butter chips, the cookie touts a double dose of peanut buttery flavor. With crisp golden edges and a soft, chewy middle, it’s reminiscent of a simple homemade batch, offering added comfort on homesick days on the road.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Cinnamon Roll with Pecans

The sheer size of Buc-ee’s cinnamon roll with pecans helps earn its spot in the top 10. The fluffy and fragrant pastry is a feast for the eyes and the belly, and can easily be shared among road trip mates. Layered with cinnamon, sugar and butter, the sweet yeast roll is proofed, and baked before being topped with cream cheese icing and pieces of toasted pecan.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Sausage Cheese Jalapeño Kolache

It's hard to go wrong with a meat and cheese handheld, but Buc-ee’s sausage cheese jalapeño kolache packs a punch of spice that makes it infinitely better than a plain ol’ meat and cheese kolache. Rich yeasty dough serves as a chewy outer shell for peppery smoked pork, beef and jalapeño sausage with American cheese.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Cranberry Orange Muffin

When paired with a hot coffee, Buc-ee’s fresh fruit muffins can make a delightful breakfast on-the-go, and the cranberry orange variety is a gourmet choice among them. Packed with fresh cranberries and walnuts, this ultra-moist pastry offers a subtle hint of citrus with added orange zest and a sweet finish with its streusel crumb topping.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Strawberry Cream Cheese Kolache

Of the many fruit-filled kolaches in Buc-ee’s bakery case, the strawberry cream cheese variety ranks at the top of the list. The combination of fruit with sweetened cream cheese baked into a pillowy bed of yeast dough, and topped with streusel, is what sweet kolache dreams are made of.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Lemon Bar

You won’t soon find lemon bars at any other gas station or fast-food drive-thru along the interstate, and Buc-ee’s iteration is worth stopping in for. Built atop a thin layer of crust, these perfectly cut squares tout equal parts sweet and tart flavor from a creamy lemon filling. Finished off with a generous dusting of powdered sugar, the lemon bars serve as the quintessential summer sweet treat.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Cinnamon Chip Muffin

This spice-filled pastry offers pure comfort in each bite, but is less of a commitment than the much larger cinnamon roll with pecans. Made with cinnamon, cinnamon chips and finished off with a streusel crumb topping, the cinnamon chip muffin is a must-try for cinna-holics.

Boudin Kolache

While great Cajun eats are bountiful in the South, stumbling upon quality boudin while on the road can be hit or miss. Thankfully, Buc-ee’s makes it convenient to get a small taste with its boudin kolaches. Zesty boudin is great on its own, but it’s even better when it’s baked inside soft, pillowy dough. The spicy sausage, made with pork, rice and herbs, touts plenty of Cajun flavor and serves as a worthy alternative to a traditional sausage kolache.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Paddle Tails

As its name suggests, this crisp, chewy pastry made with buttery puff pastry mimics a paddle tail, and is a unique offering, not commonly seen at other roadside stops. Baked with a dusting of cinnamon and sugar, and finished off with a drizzle of white icing, paddle tails are worth making a crumbly mess for in the car.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Photo courtesy of Buc-ee's

Jalapeño Sausage Cheddar Biscuit Roll

This loaded roll lands the coveted first place spot for its originality and for being an epic handheld breakfast on-the-go. The jalapeño sausage cheddar biscuit roll is a playful take on a traditional breakfast sandwich, made with a breakfast sausage link rolled in savory biscuit dough that is mixed with diced jalapeño and cheddar cheese, and then baked. The finished roll then gets a fresh lather of butter, making it a true breakfast of champions.

