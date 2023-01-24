Pizza Hut and YouTuber Airrack Break the Record for World’s Largest Pizza

The record-breaking pizza was made on January 18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center using the recipe for Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker pizza, naturally, and covered 13,990 square feet of surface area. It featured approximately 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, more than 8,800 pounds of cheese, and about 630,496 slices of pepperoni. Once the pizza was assembled, with toppings applied, it was baked on site in sections. And no, it didn’t go to waste. Once the record was verified, the pizza was donated to local charities.