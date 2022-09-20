Arizona Drive-in Breaks Record for ‘Largest Display of Milkshake Varieties’

The small town of Seligman, Arizona — though for a time overlooked after Interstate 40 opened a few miles south in 1978 and prompted traffic to bypass it — has long had an important claim to fame: The kitschy outpost, which sits between the cities of Flagstaff and Kingman, has been designated the “Birthplace of Historic Route 66,” thanks to its residents' efforts to preserve the historic two-lane highway along which it is located.