Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Extra Creamy Pasta Cacio e Uova
Extra-Creamy Cacio e Uova with Grated Egg
Trending Recipes
Heavy Cream Fried Eggs
Heavy Cream Fried Eggs
Vegan Lentil Chili
Vegan Lentil Chili
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Confetti Monkey Bread
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta
12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now
McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
Currently Obsessed With...
These Cargo Pants Are Made From Chipotle Napkins
Nebraska Man Paddled Down the River in an 846-Pound Pumpkin
Shop
What's New
12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food
Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only!
10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch
This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless
8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Arizona Drive-in Breaks Record for ‘Largest Display of Milkshake Varieties’

And the shakes weren’t even the sweetest thing about it.

September 20, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

1315542515

Photo by: Naomi Rahim/Getty

Naomi Rahim/Getty

The small town of Seligman, Arizona — though for a time overlooked after Interstate 40 opened a few miles south in 1978 and prompted traffic to bypass it — has long had an important claim to fame: The kitschy outpost, which sits between the cities of Flagstaff and Kingman, has been designated the “Birthplace of Historic Route 66,” thanks to its residents' efforts to preserve the historic two-lane highway along which it is located.

Now, the charmingly retro town has a big new claim to fame as well: It is home to the ice cream shop that just broke the Guinness World Record for the “largest display of milkshake varieties.”

Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In, a family-owned restaurant and roadside attraction that opened in 1953, captured the record in Seligman on September 10, 2022, when it prepared 266 different milkshake flavors in just one hour and 35 minutes.

Of course the shakes reached well beyond your basic chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. Flavors included creative head scratchers such as “Oreo, Rice, Banana, Hot Dog,” “Orange, Bacon, Root Beer, Sweet Potato Fry” and “Hot Fudge, Onion Ring, Pineapple, Cheese,” just to name three.

Think those sound awful? Some of those who tried them beg to differ.

“My hot fudge, Oreo, bacon, hotdog shake was great!” one person who was apparently on hand for the record told doubters on Facebook.

“My pineapple sweet potato shake was different,” another attendee diplomatically shared.

Of course, not everyone was impressed. “Enjoyed the event.. glad we went.. but I will never have ketchup or French fries in my milk shake again,” wrote another bold shake sampler.

The roadside stop officially took aim at the varied-dairy record — which it snapped with support from Keep Route 66 Kickin’ and Mobil 1 — in order to “celebrate Route 66 and help ensure that it’s around to bring joy to drivers for all the many road trips to come,” according to its Instagram page.

Cecilia Alvarado, who co-owns Delgadillo’s Snow Cap with her brother, John Michael Delgadillo, said her goal in breaking the record was personal.

“My father built the Snow Cap in 1953,” Alvarado tells Food Network. She added that her parents, Juan and Mary Delgadillo, ran the business for decades. Juan, who was known for his sly sense of humor, passed away in 2004, followed by Mary, as well as Cecilia’s eldest brother, Bob, in 2007. “My brother and I, along with other family members, are trying to keep my father’s dream and legend alive.”

If there were a record for sweetest tribute to a parent’s memory, Cecilia and John might have just nailed that one, too.

Related Content:

Man Sets New World Record for Eating the Most Ghost Peppers in One Minute

Nebraska Man Paddles Down River in an 846-Pound Pumpkin

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

What Is Malt? And How Is It Used In Milkshakes?

Whether it's a beer or a Scotch or a malted milkshake, pretty much every beverage made with malt is going to make someone happy. Malt is also a secret ingredient in other recipes - let’s take a look.

Chicago Supermarket Breaks World Record for ‘Largest Fruit Display’

Afterward, everyone went bonkers for the free bananas.

Following Starlight, Coca-Cola’s Latest Drink ‘Byte’ Will Taste Like … Pixels?

From the people who brought us space-flavored cola, the concoction is being touted as the first flavor "born in the metaverse."

We Tried TikTok’s “Healthy Coke” – And We’re Not Impressed

It doesn’t even taste like Coke?

What’s Dirty Soda? What to Know About the Latest Drink Taking Over TikTok

The drink has some fascinating roots.

Vizzy’s New Hard Seltzer Tastes Just Like Your Favorite Brunch Drink

The mimosa-inspired beverage will give you those weekend vibes no matter the time or day.

The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home

These beverages are super hyped, but are they any good? We asked a recipe developer to weigh in.

You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room

Rooms evoke a classic arcade, retro rec room and hole-in-the-wall dive bar (but with 'cleaner bathrooms').

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.

Starbucks Adds Two New Dairy-Free Drinks to Its Spring Menu

Plus, more breakfast options.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Supermarket Stakeout

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food Sep 20, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 19, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized Sep 14, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Sep 14, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids Sep 9, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

40+ 2022 Advent Calendars You Can Buy RIGHT Now Sep 13, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Sep 9, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week Aug 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 26, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen