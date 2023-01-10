Pizza Hut Celebrates Pizza History by Bringing Back a Retro Favorite

Many pizza lovers will agree that New York is the center of the pizza universe, and The Big New Yorker is inspired by classic New York-style pizza. This XL 16-inch pizza has six large foldable slices with crispy crust that is topped with marinara sauce, extra cheese, parmesan and oregano seasoning. There’s an option of a double pepperoni, or one choose-your-own topping for a price starting at $13.99. Extra toppings on top of that are available for an additional fee. You can truly make what you want of it, just like being and living in the great city of New York.