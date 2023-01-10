Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Beauty of crispy potato cheeseburger hash, as seen on Food Network’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Season 11
Cheesy Beef and Potato Hash
Trending Recipes
Molly Yeh's Sausage & Broccolini Pizza Pocket
Sausage and Broccolini Pizza Pockets
Creamy Tomato Soup
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Broccoli and Cheddar-Stuffed Potato Skins with Avocado Cream
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles
Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold
Currently Obsessed With...
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping
Shop
What's New
4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day
52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen
The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Pizza Hut Celebrates Pizza History by Bringing Back a Retro Favorite

Say hello (again) to 'The Big New Yorker.'

January 10, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Pizza Restaurants

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Pizza Hut

Photo courtesy of Pizza Hut

Pizza is a food with a lot of history. Whether you consider Italy to be the only place to have a great pie, or you are partial to the pizza from New York or Chicago or even Detroit, chances are you have a really strong allegiance to the pizza you most hold dear. And for those who grew up in the northeast, Pizza Hut is bringing back one of its most popular pizzas, and it’ll be of special significance to New Yorkers.

The Big New Yorker was originally introduced by Pizza Hut in the late 1990s, and was incredibly popular until it was ultimately retired from the menu. Since then, much like the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza, there have been tons of social media campaigns to bring it back – but no success, until now.

Many pizza lovers will agree that New York is the center of the pizza universe, and The Big New Yorker is inspired by classic New York-style pizza. This XL 16-inch pizza has six large foldable slices with crispy crust that is topped with marinara sauce, extra cheese, parmesan and oregano seasoning. There’s an option of a double pepperoni, or one choose-your-own topping for a price starting at $13.99. Extra toppings on top of that are available for an additional fee. You can truly make what you want of it, just like being and living in the great city of New York.

“The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts and Detroit - Style pizza,” said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, in a press release sent to Food Network. “At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers’ requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month.”

However, this bit of history isn’t going to be around for long. The Big New Yorker will make its return to Pizza Hut locations nationwide for a limited time only starting February 1, 2023. However, Hut Rewards members will be able to take advantage of a special perk: They get preview access to order it starting January 31.

Related Content:

10 National Pizza Week Deals and Discounts

Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles

The 7 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts

Next Up

Domino’s Is Offering Half off Pizzas Now Through November 20

The pizza giant is expressing its gratitude in a very cheesy way.

Popeyes Kicks Off 2023 By Bringing Back a Spicy Fan Favorite

Ghost Pepper Wings are returning to menus nationwide.

Is McDonald’s Actually Bringing Back the Snack Wrap?

A Tweet about Taylor Swift concert tickets has renewed speculation.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Potatoes and Experimenting with New Vegetarian Items

A plant-based protein is also in the works.

Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The boxes will feature new TCG: Match Battle game items.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day

The deal — $10 for 30 days of free tacos — will be available on October 4, National Taco Day.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

Domino’s Is Again Giving You $3 to Deliver Your Own Pizza

Yup, the chain’s $3 customer carryout tips are back!

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day Jan 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now Jan 6, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Smoothie Delivery Services Jan 6, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald and T.K. Brady

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Protein Powders Jan 10, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly Jan 6, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks Jan 3, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

17 Food of the Month Clubs That Are the Gift That Keeps On Giving Jan 4, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

We Tried Hungryroot: Grocery Store and Meal Delivery All-in-One Jan 5, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

The Use-On-Everything Sauce I Swear By for Air Frying Jan 3, 2023

By: Dakota Kim

7 Foods We’d Never Think To Cover in Chocolate Jan 3, 2023

By: Samantha Marcus

5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year Jan 3, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

The Best After-Christmas Sales To Shop Right Now Dec 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo