Pizza Hut Celebrates Pizza History by Bringing Back a Retro Favorite
Say hello (again) to 'The Big New Yorker.'
Pizza is a food with a lot of history. Whether you consider Italy to be the only place to have a great pie, or you are partial to the pizza from New York or Chicago or even Detroit, chances are you have a really strong allegiance to the pizza you most hold dear. And for those who grew up in the northeast, Pizza Hut is bringing back one of its most popular pizzas, and it’ll be of special significance to New Yorkers.
The Big New Yorker was originally introduced by Pizza Hut in the late 1990s, and was incredibly popular until it was ultimately retired from the menu. Since then, much like the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza, there have been tons of social media campaigns to bring it back – but no success, until now.
Many pizza lovers will agree that New York is the center of the pizza universe, and The Big New Yorker is inspired by classic New York-style pizza. This XL 16-inch pizza has six large foldable slices with crispy crust that is topped with marinara sauce, extra cheese, parmesan and oregano seasoning. There’s an option of a double pepperoni, or one choose-your-own topping for a price starting at $13.99. Extra toppings on top of that are available for an additional fee. You can truly make what you want of it, just like being and living in the great city of New York.
“The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts and Detroit - Style pizza,” said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, in a press release sent to Food Network. “At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers’ requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month.”
However, this bit of history isn’t going to be around for long. The Big New Yorker will make its return to Pizza Hut locations nationwide for a limited time only starting February 1, 2023. However, Hut Rewards members will be able to take advantage of a special perk: They get preview access to order it starting January 31.
