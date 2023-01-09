Recipes
Recipe of the Day
The Best Pepper Steak
The Best Pepper Steak
Trending Recipes
Molly Yeh's Sausage & Broccolini Pizza Pocket
Sausage and Broccolini Pizza Pockets
Creamy Tomato Soup
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Broccoli and Cheddar-Stuffed Potato Skins with Avocado Cream
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles
Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold
Currently Obsessed With...
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping
Shop
What's New
The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now
Woman pouring smoothie into glasses
7 Best Smoothie Delivery Services
6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
8 Best Protein Powders
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

10 National Pizza Week Deals and Discounts

Yes, every week is pizza week, but this week, it’s official.

January 09, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Pizza Restaurants

200386947-001

Photo by: Eric Savage/Getty Images

Eric Savage/Getty Images

For many of us, every week is pizza week. But this week — January 8 through 14, 2023 — is officially National Pizza Week, and local pizza establishments (check yours) and pizza chains are marking the occasion with discounts and deals.

Of course you don’t want to miss your chance to enjoy a slice of savings. Here are 10 pizza chains offering discounts and deals to help you get your pizza fix for less this week:

Bertucci’s: All week customers can enjoy a buy one get one free deal on Bertucci’s brick oven pizzas. To get the deal, use the code “PIZZAWEEK” when dining in or placing an order to go.

Bricktown Brewery: The Southern U.S. pizza chain is celebrating National Pizza Week with a gift card giveaway. One $25 Bricktown Brewery gift card will be given away per location. Details here.

Cici’s Pizza: Just in time for National Pizza Week, Cici’s is offering a new early week deal that entitles anyone with this coupon access to a $4.99 dine-in buffet deal valid Mondays and Tuesdays through February 14, 2023.

Domino’s: You can indulge your craving for pizza and savings at Domino’s during National Pizza Week by taking advantage of several deals. For instance, with the online-only carryout deal, you can get either a one-topping pizza or a dips and twists combo or an eight-piece wing order for $7.99. And with the mix and max deal, which is available for carryout or delivery, you can choose any two or more items for $6.99 each.

Donatos Pizza: Donatos is celebrating National Pizza Week by offering its rewards members double points on every pizza order placed online through January 14.

Marco’s Pizza: Marco’s is making it easy and affordable to celebrate National Pizza Week with several deals. Get 30 percent off all menu-price pizzas (app and online only) using code GREAT30. Get a large Pepperoni Magnifico pizza for $9.99 using code PEPMAG. Get large one-topping pizzas for $8.99 each (carryout only) using code 899TOGO. And get unlimited medium one-topping pizzas for $7.99 each using code MED799. (Note that price and participation on these limited-time-only deals may vary by location.)

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings: Pasqually’s is offering a BOGO pizza deal for National Pizza Week. Buy one Specialty Pizza and get one free Cheese Pizza when you use the code “FreeCheesePZ.”

Peter Piper Pizza: For National Pizza Week, Peter Piper Pizza has introduced a “Double Up! Deal.” You can get two large one-topping pizzas for just $28 — no code necessary.

Pieology: At Pieology during National Pizza Week, you can grab a Signature Pizza or Create Your Own Three-Topping Pizza and a fountain drink for $10.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: The deep-dish-forward pizza chain is kicking off National Pizza Week with a “Blitz Package.” Customers can create their own pizza (Regular Deep Dish or XL Thin Crust, with up to three toppings) and also enjoy Boneless Bites and Cheesy Garlic Bread for $35.99. The offer is available for take-out only during professional football games — and may vary by location.

Related Content:

Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles

Man Snaps Record for Eating at Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants in a Day

5 Best Pizza Stones and Steels, Tested By Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

I Tried Rao’s New Frozen Pizzas

Rao’s jarred pasta sauces are a favorite among Food Network editors — so of course, I had to taste the brand’s latest launch.

Fans Vote Beloved Aldi Frozen Pizza Into the Chain’s “Hall of Fame”

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza has been voted as a customer favorite year after year.

Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide

Now you can finally try it for yourself.

A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust

Be sure to do this before trying the hack out for yourself.

16 of Our Cheesiest, 5-Star Pizza Recipes — Perfect for National Pizza Day

Celebrate this super-important  "holiday" with a fan-favorite slice — the reviews don't lie!

9 Deals to Grab on National Cookie Day

On Sunday, December 4, Subway is debuting the world’s first footlong cookie.

6 Pizza Crust Alternatives That Are As Healthy As They Are Delicious

Don't knock 'em until you try 'em!

Whole-Wheat Cherry Tomato Zucchini Pan Pizza — Meatless Monday

Fresh summer produce stars in this cheesy, meatless pan pizza.

Broccoli Pesto Pizza — Meatless Monday

Homemade pizza in 30 minutes — yes, it's possible, and it's shockingly easy to pull off.

7 Healthy Pizzas You'll Want to Make on Repeat

With a few simple swaps, you can enjoy pizza night more often.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

Food Paradise

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

9pm | 8c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now Jan 6, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Smoothie Delivery Services Jan 6, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald and T.K. Brady

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Protein Powders Jan 6, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly Jan 6, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks Jan 3, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

17 Food of the Month Clubs That Are the Gift That Keeps On Giving Jan 4, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

We Tried Hungryroot: Grocery Store and Meal Delivery All-in-One Jan 5, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

The Use-On-Everything Sauce I Swear By for Air Frying Jan 3, 2023

By: Dakota Kim

7 Foods We’d Never Think To Cover in Chocolate Jan 3, 2023

By: Samantha Marcus

5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year Jan 3, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

The Best After-Christmas Sales To Shop Right Now Dec 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Healthy Meal Kits, According to a Nutritionist Dec 21, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

8 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers, According to an Expert Dec 19, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

This Croatian Instant Cereal Always Makes Me Feel Like a Kid Again Dec 16, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

12 Expert-Recommended Non-Alcoholic Drinks Dec 19, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold