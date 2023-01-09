10 National Pizza Week Deals and Discounts
Yes, every week is pizza week, but this week, it’s official.
For many of us, every week is pizza week. But this week — January 8 through 14, 2023 — is officially National Pizza Week, and local pizza establishments (check yours) and pizza chains are marking the occasion with discounts and deals.
Of course you don’t want to miss your chance to enjoy a slice of savings. Here are 10 pizza chains offering discounts and deals to help you get your pizza fix for less this week:
Bertucci’s: All week customers can enjoy a buy one get one free deal on Bertucci’s brick oven pizzas. To get the deal, use the code “PIZZAWEEK” when dining in or placing an order to go.
Bricktown Brewery: The Southern U.S. pizza chain is celebrating National Pizza Week with a gift card giveaway. One $25 Bricktown Brewery gift card will be given away per location. Details here.
Cici’s Pizza: Just in time for National Pizza Week, Cici’s is offering a new early week deal that entitles anyone with this coupon access to a $4.99 dine-in buffet deal valid Mondays and Tuesdays through February 14, 2023.
Domino’s: You can indulge your craving for pizza and savings at Domino’s during National Pizza Week by taking advantage of several deals. For instance, with the online-only carryout deal, you can get either a one-topping pizza or a dips and twists combo or an eight-piece wing order for $7.99. And with the mix and max deal, which is available for carryout or delivery, you can choose any two or more items for $6.99 each.
Donatos Pizza: Donatos is celebrating National Pizza Week by offering its rewards members double points on every pizza order placed online through January 14.
Marco’s Pizza: Marco’s is making it easy and affordable to celebrate National Pizza Week with several deals. Get 30 percent off all menu-price pizzas (app and online only) using code GREAT30. Get a large Pepperoni Magnifico pizza for $9.99 using code PEPMAG. Get large one-topping pizzas for $8.99 each (carryout only) using code 899TOGO. And get unlimited medium one-topping pizzas for $7.99 each using code MED799. (Note that price and participation on these limited-time-only deals may vary by location.)
Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings: Pasqually’s is offering a BOGO pizza deal for National Pizza Week. Buy one Specialty Pizza and get one free Cheese Pizza when you use the code “FreeCheesePZ.”
Peter Piper Pizza: For National Pizza Week, Peter Piper Pizza has introduced a “Double Up! Deal.” You can get two large one-topping pizzas for just $28 — no code necessary.
Pieology: At Pieology during National Pizza Week, you can grab a Signature Pizza or Create Your Own Three-Topping Pizza and a fountain drink for $10.
Uno Pizzeria & Grill: The deep-dish-forward pizza chain is kicking off National Pizza Week with a “Blitz Package.” Customers can create their own pizza (Regular Deep Dish or XL Thin Crust, with up to three toppings) and also enjoy Boneless Bites and Cheesy Garlic Bread for $35.99. The offer is available for take-out only during professional football games — and may vary by location.
