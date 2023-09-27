Recipes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals

From Dunkin’ to Starbucks, Peet’s to Wendy’s here are some great deals to look for on Friday, September 29.

September 27, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Coffee Drinks

1187635243

Photo by: Cavan Images/Getty Images

Cavan Images/Getty Images

Every day is coffee day, many of us would contend. However, one day of the year is officially National Coffee Day. This year, that day falls on Friday, September 29, and to celebrate, a bunch of chains and other coffee purveyors are offering deals and freebies. Here are a few you’ll want to stay alert for:

Bean Box: The coffee subscription service is offering a free 12-ounce bag of coffee with any purchase made on BeanBox.com or through the Bean Box Mobile App starting on September 29 and extending through October 1 when you use the code COFFEEDAY23.

Caribou Coffee: The Panera-owned chain is offering its Caribou Perks members free, app-exclusive rewards, deals and discounts all week long — from September 25 to October 1 — timing its Caribou Perks Appreciation Week to coincide with National Coffee Day. On National Coffee Day itself, Friday, September 29, Caribou is offering a medium Espresso Shaker for $3, including a new Pumpkin Espresso Shaker.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: The premium coffee and tea brand is celebrating not only National Coffee Day, but also its 60th anniversary, by offering one customer a chance to win one solid year — 365 days of free drinks — and 60 other customers free drinks for the remainder of 2023. Customers will be automatically entered to win with every purchase made via the brand’s rewards app starting on September 29 and extending through October 31.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering its rewards members a complimentary medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on September 29. In addition, at 8 a.m. that day, the chain is dropping four bracelets featuring Dunkin’-inspired phrases — “Iced Coffee” and “Cafecito Time” to “Eat the Donut” and “Get Sip Done” — created in collaboration with the kindness-spreading Little Words Project.

Dutch Bros Coffee: Here’s an interesting one. On National Coffee Day, September 29, and on that day only, Dutch Bros is offering an exclusive "Drink More Coffee" hat at all of its 750-plus locations, for $20 and while supplies last. Customers who buy a hat will get a free drink of their choice — any size.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme has two National Coffee Day offers this year: On Friday, September 29, you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee (espresso-based lattes or drip coffee from the chain’s recently released “new and improved” beverage line — your choice), with no purchase necessary. You can also get a $2 Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Both offers are available in-shop and drive-thru at participating shops nationwide, as well as on pickup or delivery orders placed online or via Krispy Kreme’s mobile app.

Paris-Baguette-And-Lavazza-Celebrate-National-Coffee-Day

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Paris Baguette

Photo courtesy of Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette: Paris Baguette bakery cafe is celebrating National Coffee Day with an extended, all-weekend free coffee offer. Starting Friday, September 29 and through Sunday, October 1, the chain’s rewards members can snag a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at participating locations. (Note: If you’re not already a member, you have to join Paris Baguette Rewards on or before September 29 to get the deal.)

Peet’s Coffee: Plenty of the offers listed on this page reward loyalty to a brand. Peet’s is taking the occasion of National Coffee Day to reward disloyalty. On Friday, September 29, the coffee chain is accepting rewards points from rival brands — Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe and the Juice, Bluestone Lane and The Human Bean — via what it is calling a Disloyalty Program. Ahead of National Coffee Day, you can visit PeetsDisloyalty.com, sign in or create a Peetnik Rewards account, take a screen grab from another coffee loyalty app, and upload the image. Peet’s will convert the image into a free drink reward, which you can use to claim a free drink at participating Peet’s locations on September 29.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: The family restaurant chain is using the occasion of National Coffee Day to celebrate the launch of its retail coffee offerings by offering a 20 percent discount on retail coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes between September 25 and October 1 at participating locations.

Tim Hortons: On September 29, at Tim Hortons, the chain’s rewards members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with a $3 purchase.

Sheetz: The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will celebrate National Coffee Day by offering a free Nitro or Cold Brew coffee (any size) with the purchase of any item through the Sheetz app from September 29 through October 1 at all of its 700+ locations. The deal also includes free extras and add-ons, and can be redeemed by entering the offer code BREW4U on the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Coffee and doughnuts are best friends, so the Houston-based doughnut chain, which has locations across 12 states, is giving away a free medium House Blend hot or iced coffee with any purchase at all of its 340-plus locations on Friday, September 29. To snag your free coffee, visit a participating Shipley location or order online or via the Shipley Do-Nuts app using the code COFFEE929.

Starbucks: In celebration of National Coffee Day, on September 29, Starbucks will host free coffee tastings led by baristas — some of whom have studied to achieve certified “Coffee Master” status — at select locations across the U.S. The chain is also hosting its first-ever Starbucks Global Coffee week, from Monday, September 25, to Sunday, October 1, which is International Coffee Day, during which time it will share updates with customers about coffee, connection and climate-driven sustainability efforts. Additionally, Starbucks is spotlighting its new Starbucks Reserve Roastery-Inspired Microblends, created by regional employees and coffee developers and “curated to capture the essence of the respective cities of each Starbucks Reserve Roastery,” located in New York, Chicago, Seattle, Milan, Tokyo and Shanghai.

PS-FCCB--1

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Wendy's

Photo courtesy of Wendy's

Wendy’s: The fast-food chain is celebrating National Coffee Day, September 29, by offering a free small coffee with any purchase. You can actually choose any type of small coffee-based beverage from a regular hot coffee to Wendy’s new Frosty Cream Cold Brew for your freebie; the deal begins September 25 and runs through October 1.

White Castle: The slider-famous chain is getting in on the National Coffee Day deal action by offering customers a free small coffee with any purchase made between September 29 and October 1 with a coupon the chain will offer online.

