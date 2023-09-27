17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals

Starbucks: In celebration of National Coffee Day, on September 29, Starbucks will host free coffee tastings led by baristas — some of whom have studied to achieve certified “Coffee Master” status — at select locations across the U.S. The chain is also hosting its first-ever Starbucks Global Coffee week, from Monday, September 25, to Sunday, October 1, which is International Coffee Day, during which time it will share updates with customers about coffee, connection and climate-driven sustainability efforts. Additionally, Starbucks is spotlighting its new Starbucks Reserve Roastery-Inspired Microblends, created by regional employees and coffee developers and “curated to capture the essence of the respective cities of each Starbucks Reserve Roastery,” located in New York, Chicago, Seattle, Milan, Tokyo and Shanghai.