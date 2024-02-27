On Leap Day, Guac Won’t Be Extra at Chipotle
Because February 29 is an extra day.
You know how guacamole is famously “extra” at Chipotle? On this year’s “extra” day, February 29, guac won’t be — so, yes, you can celebrate Leap Day 2024 with free guacamole.
The offer — a free small side or entrée topping of guac with the purchase of a full-priced entrée item at participating restaurants, subject to availability — is available to Chipotle Rewards members who use code EXTRA24 at checkout on the Chipotle app and chipotle.com. (The deal is not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms.)
“Our guests understand that ‘guac is extra’ is not just a phrase, it’s a testament to the quality and freshness of our real food,” Stephanie Perdue, vice president of brand marketing at Chipotle, says in a news release. “There’s no better way to celebrate an additional day on the calendar than with our iconic guacamole not being extra.”
What could be better than free guac for a day? Hmm … maybe … free guac for a year?
Chipotle is boosting excitement around its Leap Day deal by offering its fans a shot at 365 days of free guacamole. Basically, leading up to February 29, the brand is offering an “Extra Day, Extra Codes” challenge, hiding keywords within the content and captions on its Instagram account @chipotle. Twenty-nine winners will be selected to receive free guacamole for a year. Details are available here.
Related Content: