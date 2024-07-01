Recipes
Want To Eat Like an Olympic Athlete? You Can Now Order Their Go-To Meal at Chipotle

The chain is making it easy to get five American athletes’ orders straight off the menu.

July 01, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Photo courtesy of Chipotle

At the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, athletes from all over the world will vie for the gold. Chipotle is making it possible — easy, in fact (no training necessary) — for the rest of us to go for the gold, too.

Gold foil, last seen at the chain in the summer of 2021 during the Tokyo Olympics, is returning to Chipotle. Starting July 25 (the day before the Games officially begin, on July 26) for a limited time, the chain will celebrate U.S. Olympic athletes by serving burritos wrapped in gold foil for all in-restaurant and digital orders at participating U.S. locations.

Also, if you’re lucky (or athletically talented) enough to be traveling to France for the Olympics, you can also be assured of clinching gold as well: Chipotle will serve gold-foil-wrapped burritos for the first time at its six Paris locations as well as its location in Lyon.

Chipotle is also honoring American athletes by releasing a digital menu of items reflecting the favorite orders of basketball shooting guard Anthony Edwards, soccer player Sophia Smith, tennis player Taylor Fritz, beach volleyball player Sara Hughes and skateboarder Jagger Eaton.

You may not be able to compete like them, but now you can eat like them.

The Anthony Edwards Bowl features half chicken, half steak, brown rice, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa and lettuce, while the Sophia Smith Burrito includes brown rice, light black beans, light pinto beans, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.

The Taylor Fritz Bowl combines double chicken, white rice, sour cream, cheese and guacamole, and the Sara Hughes Burrito offers double steak, white rice, black beans, cheese and lettuce. The Jagger Eaton Burrito, meanwhile, provides a mix of chicken, white rice, black beans, tomatillo red-chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, guacamole and lettuce.

Additionally, the chain is celebrating each of these “partner athletes” by featuring behind-the-scenes training footage and interviews with them in new episodes of its “Unwrapped” video series.

“Every one of our Team Chipotle athletes has had a unique journey,” Chipotle Chief Brand Officer Chris Brandt says in a statement. “By highlighting their stories and how Chipotle has been a key component of their training regimens, we hope to inspire and fuel the next generation of great American athletes.”

