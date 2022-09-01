Here's What an Olympic Runner Eats Before and After Running

When my sister gifted me a copy of Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow. by chef and nutrition coach Elyse Kopecky and 4-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan (pictured running below), my perspective on eating and running changed. A big aha moment came when I learned the way you eat and hydrate can help your body recover more effectively to prevent burnout and injuries. Before this, when training for races, I’d often tweak a knee and have to take weeks off from running. After really long runs, I’d feel stoned, out of it and sleepy the whole day, needing to take multiple naps. I even wondered if this is what people really meant when they talked about “runner’s high” (spoiler: it’s not). As it turns out, I was making a few big mistakes.