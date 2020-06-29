Our Best Healthy Breakfast Recipes
Start your day right with a wholesome and filling breakfast. Whether you prefer something sweet or savory, these healthy recipes make it easy to rise and shine.
The Most Important Meal
If you’re anything like us, then breakfast is a must in the morning. Not only do we think that everything from eggs to pancakes is completely delectable (and worth waking up for!) but we find that making time for a morning meal really sets the tone for our entire day. That’s why we try to make sure we’re filling up on something wholesome most days. Whether your approach to healthy eating means grabbing something low-calorie, low-carb or chock-full of superfoods, there are plenty of good-for-you options that deserve a spot on your breakfast plate. With these recipes you’ll be enjoying healthy oatmeal, smoothies, breakfast bowls and more in no time. Need something handheld that you can take on the go? We’ve got that covered too. Start with Ellie’s whole-wheat breakfast burritos. They’re packed with veggies, eggs and beans — and perfect if you’re an eggs-and-hot-sauce kind of breakfast person.
Get the Recipe: Breakfast Burrito
Bacon and Egg Cups
Everything you've ever craved from a diner breakfast is present in this Whole30-friendly recipe, which is easy to prepare for a crowd.
Get the Recipe: Whole30 Bacon and Egg Cups
Nordic Breakfast Porridge
Much like a composed salad, this visually arresting Nordic-inspired bowl of porridge is a delightful way to start the day.
Get the Recipe: Nordic Breakfast Porridge
Huevos Rancheros
Get the Recipe: Huevos Rancheros
Paleo Pumpkin Waffles
Satisfy your paleo cravings with these wholesome waffles, naturally sweetened with pumpkin puree and a quick raspberry compote.
Get the Recipe: Paleo Pumpkin Waffles
The New Avocado Toast
In this reverse-engineered avocado toast, the avocado is coated with crispy garlic breadcrumbs before being topped with a perfect fried egg.
Get the Recipe: The New Avocado Toast
Veggie-Packed Frittata
Make this satisfying egg dish for an easy on-the-go breakfast. It's packed with veggies and can be stored in the fridge for the week. Eat it hot or cold, depending on how much time you have.
Get the Recipe: Whole30 Veggie-Packed Breakfast Frittata
Hot Apple Cereal
This grainless porridge relies on sweet and tart Honeycrisp apples to make a chunky sauce enriched with coconut milk, cashews and ground flaxseed. It's packed with fiber and is friendly to the Whole30 program.
Get the Recipe: Whole30 Hot Apple Cereal
Paleo Collard Burrito
Collards are key to these paleo-friendly breakfast wraps: bacon, eggs and a fresh avocado salsa (think salsa meets gauc) are wrapped up in tender collard leaves, which can be prepped a day in advance.
Get the Recipe: Paleo Collard Burrito
Whole-Grain Breakfast Porridge
Get the Recipe: Whole-Grain Breakfast Porridge
Breakfast Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
These twice-baked breakfast potatoes contain all the elements of a brunch feast--eggs, sausage, spuds--contained in one tidy package.
Get the Recipe: Whole30 Breakfast Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Heart-Shaped Whole-Wheat Pancakes
Make a delicious breakfast that really shows your family members you love them. These heart-shaped pancakes come on a warm bed of strawberry sauce that's easy to make and incredibly healthy.
Get the Recipe: Heart-Shaped Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Strawberry Sauce
Skillet Eggs with Squash
Get the Recipe: Skillet Eggs With Squash
Chia Seed Pudding
Giada's bulks up Greek yogurt with chia seeds for a little bit of crunch and maple syrup for a little bit of sweet — it's the perfect healthy make-ahead breakfast.
Get the Recipe: Chia Seed Pudding
Gluten-Free Raisin Bread French Toast Casserole
This decadent-yet-healthy make-ahead baked French toast is topped with fresh berries — and is also gluten-free.
Get the Recipe: Gluten-Free Raisin Bread French Toast Casserole
Espresso Banana-Acai Bowls
Get in on the delicious smoothie bowl trend with these flavor-packed acai bowls made with fruit, cacao powder and espresso. (And layered with oodles of yummy toppings!)
Get the Recipe: Gluten-Free Espresso Banana-Acai Bowls
Cinnamon-Oatmeal Pancakes
Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Oatmeal Pancakes with Honey Apple Compote
Souffle Pancake with Apple Pear Compote
Get the Recipe: Souffle Pancake With Apple-Pear Compote
Potato and Zucchini Frittata
Get the Recipe: Potato and Zucchini Frittata
Baked Eggs with Salsa Verde
Get the Recipe: Baked Eggs with Salsa Verde
Whole-Wheat Apple Pancakes
Get the Recipe: Whole-Wheat Apple Pancakes
Broccoli and Cheese Frittata with Tomato Toast
Get the Recipe: Broccoli Frittata with Tomato Toast and Banana Milk
No-Cook Blueberry-Almond Oatmeal
Get the Recipe: Overnight Oats: No-Cook Blueberry-Almond Oatmeal
Tropical Oatmeal Smoothie
Get the Recipe: Tropical Oatmeal Smoothie
Spinach, Tomato and Feta Oatmeal
Get the Recipe: Spinach, Tomato and Feta Oatmeal
Blood Orange Whole-Wheat Ricotta Pancakes
Ricotta pancakes are deliciously fluffy, rich and indulgent-tasting. The blood orange adds a hint of refreshing, sweet-and-tart citrus, and of course a beautiful color.
Get the Recipe: Blood Orange Whole-Wheat Ricotta Pancakes
Whole-Grain Caramel Apple Oven Pancake
This high-fiber, low-fat breakfast dish is a crowd pleaser. It's sweet and tender and quicker to make than individual pancakes. We love it with just a dusting of confectioners' sugar, or try it with a drizzle of maple syrup.
Get the Recipe: Whole-Grain Caramel Apple Oven Pancake
Paleo Prosciutto Egg Cups
Give bacon and eggs a simple, sophisticated twist by trying prosciutto instead. We like to bake everything together in a muffin tin for a perfectly portioned, portable breakfast.
Get the Recipe: Paleo Prosciutto Egg Cups
Ham, Egg and Cheese Oatmeal
Get the Recipe: Ham, Egg and Cheese Oatmeal
Waffled Blueberry French Toast with a Carrot-Ginger Smoothie
Get the Recipe: Waffled Blueberry French Toast with a Carrot-Ginger Smoothie
Sweet Potato Chicken Breakfast Hash
Don’t have a lot of time in the morning? You can still have a wholesome breakfast to start your day. With a little prep the night before, pretty much all you have to do in the morning is crack an egg and microwave!
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Chicken Breakfast Hash
Zucchini "Hash Browns"
Get the Recipe: Zucchini "Hash Browns" and Eggs with Berry-Nana Smoothie
Low-Fat Raspberry-Corn Muffins
Get the Recipe: Low-Fat Raspberry-Corn Muffins
Breakfast Casserole
Get the Recipe: Breakfast Casserole
Microwave Breakfast Cake for One
We love the idea of cake for breakfast. The fact that it’s healthy and can be made in the microwave? Even better!
Get the Recipe: Microwave Breakfast Cake for One
Berry-Oatmeal Bake
Get the Recipe: Berry-Oatmeal Bake
Hash Browns, Made Over
Get the Recipe: Hash Browns Makeover
"Hot Chocolate" Banana-Nut Oatmeal
Get the Recipe: "Hot Chocolate" Banana-Nut Oatmeal
Greek Yogurt Pancakes
Get the Recipe: Greek Yogurt Pancakes
Banana and Walnut Smoothie
Giada whips up a dairy-free smoothie that has great nutty flavor, thanks to the walnuts and almond milk. For sweetness, use dried dates — just a few will go a long way.
Get the Recipe: Banana and Walnut Smoothie
Banana Waffles
Who needs sugar when you have ripe bananas to sweeten these moist and fluffy gluten-free waffles?
Get the Recipe: Banana Waffles
Cheesy Scrambled Egg Fajitas
Make mornings fun with this Tex-Mex-inspired breakfast. It features filling veggies, avocado and eggs — and has plenty of flavor thanks to cilantro, lime and jalapeno.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Scrambled Egg Fajitas
Savory Curry Granola with Coconut Oil, Nuts and Seeds
Chef and trainer Eddie Jackson puts a savory spin on granola with Madras curry powder, almonds and 5 kinds of crunchy seeds: pumpkin, sunflower, flax, sesame and chia.
Get the Recipe: Savory Curry Granola with Coconut Oil, Nuts and Seeds
Healthy Cherry Almond Oatmeal Smoothie
A healthy summer breakfast on the go, this sweet and tart smoothie keeps you full longer thanks to extra fiber from the oats.
Get the Recipe: Healthy Cherry Almond Oatmeal Smoothie
Chile Cheese Casserole
Get the Recipe: Chile Cheese Casserole
Chia Seed Pancakes
Start your day with an extra boost of fiber and protein – and love it. These sweet, banana-and-oat pancakes are studded with wholesome chia seeds for extra nutrition.
Get the Recipe: Chia Seed Pancakes
Whole-Grain Waffles
Get the Recipe: Whole-Grain Waffles
Sweet Potato Asparagus Hash with Fried Eggs
Trisha's quick and easy hash is packed with sweet potatoes, asparagus, spices and herbs, and is perfect for weekends.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Asparagus Hash with Fried Eggs
Hash Brown Casserole
Get the Recipe: Hash Brown Casserole
Green Apple Sourdough Pancakes
Get the Recipe: Green Apple-Sourdough Pancakes
Cinnamon Bread Twists
Get the Recipe: Healthy Cinnamon Breadsticks
Cheddar, Ham and Egg Casserole
We cut the fat in this comforting casserole by using a mix of eggs and egg whites, as well as by using reduced-fat milk instead of half-and-half or cream.
Get the Recipe: Cheddar, Ham and Egg Casserole
Breakfast Parfaits with Fig Compote
Thanks to layers of Greek yogurt and fruit, Valerie’s breakfast parfaits nail the fruity-tart combo. Pro Tip: Prepare the fig compote and trail mix over the weekend. On busy weekdays, all you need to do is assemble and eat.
Get the Recipe: Breakfast Parfaits with Fig Compote
Paleo Steak and Egg Salad
This protein-packed steak and egg salad is paleo-friendly and the perfect way to start your day. Red onion is soaked in cold water to take the edge off — an easy trick you can use over and over again.
Get the Recipe: Paleo Steak and Egg Salad
Skillet Spring Greens Asparagus Frittata
Make the most of spring produce with this pretty frittata. If you've got eggs, a nub of cheese and some greens on hand, you've got what you need to make this quick-cooking breakfast or brunch dish.
Get the Recipe: Skillet Spring Greens Asparagus Frittata
Healthy Breakfast Muffins
Ree packs these muffins with good-for-you ingredients like flax, whole wheat flour, applesauce and walnut for a grab-and-go breakfast that's as healthy as it is delicious.
Get the Recipe: Healthy Breakfast Muffins
Healthy Breakfast Smoothie
Breakfast smoothies are a great way to get a nutrient-rich start to the day. In less than five minutes, you can transform whole grains, fruits and vegetables into a delicious and filling breakfast that's packed with vitamins and fiber. Using frozen fruit rather than adding ice results in a thick and creamy consistency.
Get the Recipe: Healthy Breakfast Smoothie