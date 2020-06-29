Our Best Healthy Breakfast Recipes

The Most Important Meal If you’re anything like us, then breakfast is a must in the morning. Not only do we think that everything from eggs to pancakes is completely delectable (and worth waking up for!) but we find that making time for a morning meal really sets the tone for our entire day. That’s why we try to make sure we’re filling up on something wholesome most days. Whether your approach to healthy eating means grabbing something low-calorie, low-carb or chock-full of superfoods, there are plenty of good-for-you options that deserve a spot on your breakfast plate. With these recipes you’ll be enjoying healthy oatmeal, smoothies, breakfast bowls and more in no time. Need something handheld that you can take on the go? We’ve got that covered too. Start with Ellie’s whole-wheat breakfast burritos. They’re packed with veggies, eggs and beans — and perfect if you’re an eggs-and-hot-sauce kind of breakfast person. Get the Recipe: Breakfast Burrito

Bacon and Egg Cups Everything you've ever craved from a diner breakfast is present in this Whole30-friendly recipe, which is easy to prepare for a crowd. Get the Recipe: Whole30 Bacon and Egg Cups

Nordic Breakfast Porridge Much like a composed salad, this visually arresting Nordic-inspired bowl of porridge is a delightful way to start the day. Get the Recipe: Nordic Breakfast Porridge

Huevos Rancheros This Mexican dish isn't usually the healthiest breakfast choice, but Sunny Anderson's version is fresh, light and still full of flavor. Get the Recipe: Huevos Rancheros

Paleo Pumpkin Waffles Satisfy your paleo cravings with these wholesome waffles, naturally sweetened with pumpkin puree and a quick raspberry compote. Get the Recipe: Paleo Pumpkin Waffles

The New Avocado Toast In this reverse-engineered avocado toast, the avocado is coated with crispy garlic breadcrumbs before being topped with a perfect fried egg. Get the Recipe: The New Avocado Toast

Veggie-Packed Frittata Make this satisfying egg dish for an easy on-the-go breakfast. It's packed with veggies and can be stored in the fridge for the week. Eat it hot or cold, depending on how much time you have. Get the Recipe: Whole30 Veggie-Packed Breakfast Frittata

Hot Apple Cereal This grainless porridge relies on sweet and tart Honeycrisp apples to make a chunky sauce enriched with coconut milk, cashews and ground flaxseed. It's packed with fiber and is friendly to the Whole30 program. Get the Recipe: Whole30 Hot Apple Cereal

Paleo Collard Burrito Collards are key to these paleo-friendly breakfast wraps: bacon, eggs and a fresh avocado salsa (think salsa meets gauc) are wrapped up in tender collard leaves, which can be prepped a day in advance. Get the Recipe: Paleo Collard Burrito

Whole-Grain Breakfast Porridge A rice cooker makes a comforting bowl of this four-grain porridge so easy to enjoy. Get the Recipe: Whole-Grain Breakfast Porridge

Breakfast Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes These twice-baked breakfast potatoes contain all the elements of a brunch feast--eggs, sausage, spuds--contained in one tidy package. Get the Recipe: Whole30 Breakfast Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Heart-Shaped Whole-Wheat Pancakes Make a delicious breakfast that really shows your family members you love them. These heart-shaped pancakes come on a warm bed of strawberry sauce that's easy to make and incredibly healthy. Get the Recipe: Heart-Shaped Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Strawberry Sauce

Skillet Eggs with Squash In this crowd-pleasing recipe, baked eggs sit atop grated summer squash and zucchini, with a healthy dose of spicy pepper Jack cheese, nutmeg and scallions. Get the Recipe: Skillet Eggs With Squash

Chia Seed Pudding Giada's bulks up Greek yogurt with chia seeds for a little bit of crunch and maple syrup for a little bit of sweet — it's the perfect healthy make-ahead breakfast. Get the Recipe: Chia Seed Pudding

Gluten-Free Raisin Bread French Toast Casserole This decadent-yet-healthy make-ahead baked French toast is topped with fresh berries — and is also gluten-free.

Get the Recipe: Gluten-Free Raisin Bread French Toast Casserole

Espresso Banana-Acai Bowls Get in on the delicious smoothie bowl trend with these flavor-packed acai bowls made with fruit, cacao powder and espresso. (And layered with oodles of yummy toppings!) Get the Recipe: Gluten-Free Espresso Banana-Acai Bowls

Cinnamon-Oatmeal Pancakes These healthier pancakes feature a mix of whole-wheat flour and oats and are topped with a naturally sweet apple compote made with fruit, cider and honey. Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Oatmeal Pancakes with Honey Apple Compote

Souffle Pancake with Apple Pear Compote A make-ahead fruit compote makes this quick fix a great addition to any brunch spread. Get the Recipe: Souffle Pancake With Apple-Pear Compote

Potato and Zucchini Frittata Loaded with vegetables and lightened up with egg whites and turkey bacon, this easy frittata is a perfect dish for entertaining at brunch. Get the Recipe: Potato and Zucchini Frittata

Baked Eggs with Salsa Verde This cheesy egg breakfast could make mornings a whole lot more fun. Fresh cilantro and creamy Monterey Jack tame the heat from the tomatillos and jalapenos in the salsa verde. (Store-bought salsa, either red or green, can also do the job in a pinch.) Get the Recipe: Baked Eggs with Salsa Verde

Whole-Wheat Apple Pancakes Start your morning right with Ellie's pancakes, full of whole grains and fresh fruit. Get the Recipe: Whole-Wheat Apple Pancakes

Broccoli and Cheese Frittata with Tomato Toast An easy, cheesy frittata gets a boost of nutrition with the addition of broccoli and a side of garlicky whole-wheat toast with tomato. For a smoothie that doesn't require a blender, just mash ripe banana in a glass of milk. Get the Recipe: Broccoli Frittata with Tomato Toast and Banana Milk

No-Cook Blueberry-Almond Oatmeal Throw together this healthy oatmeal the night before and enjoy it the next morning. We love it cold, but if you prefer a little warmth, remove the lid and microwave the oatmeal until hot, about 1 minute. Get the Recipe: Overnight Oats: No-Cook Blueberry-Almond Oatmeal

Tropical Oatmeal Smoothie This tropical-inspired smoothie is packed with fiber (6 grams per serving), thanks to the fruit and the clever addition of rolled oats. Get the Recipe: Tropical Oatmeal Smoothie

Spinach, Tomato and Feta Oatmeal This satisfying dish takes a traditional breakfast favorite and turns it into a savory version with an almost risotto-like texture. It's great served warm or at room temperature. Get the Recipe: Spinach, Tomato and Feta Oatmeal

Blood Orange Whole-Wheat Ricotta Pancakes Ricotta pancakes are deliciously fluffy, rich and indulgent-tasting. The blood orange adds a hint of refreshing, sweet-and-tart citrus, and of course a beautiful color. Get the Recipe: Blood Orange Whole-Wheat Ricotta Pancakes

Whole-Grain Caramel Apple Oven Pancake This high-fiber, low-fat breakfast dish is a crowd pleaser. It's sweet and tender and quicker to make than individual pancakes. We love it with just a dusting of confectioners' sugar, or try it with a drizzle of maple syrup. Get the Recipe: Whole-Grain Caramel Apple Oven Pancake

Paleo Prosciutto Egg Cups Give bacon and eggs a simple, sophisticated twist by trying prosciutto instead. We like to bake everything together in a muffin tin for a perfectly portioned, portable breakfast. Get the Recipe: Paleo Prosciutto Egg Cups

Ham, Egg and Cheese Oatmeal Sure, oatmeal's great with cinnamon and sugar. For a twist, try this savory take: oatmeal paired with the classic combo of ham, eggs and cheese. Get the Recipe: Ham, Egg and Cheese Oatmeal

Waffled Blueberry French Toast with a Carrot-Ginger Smoothie By preparing French toast in a waffle iron, you skip the usual step of frying in butter. Whole-wheat bread and a homemade blueberry topping make the breakfast extra-nutritious. The meal is ready in 25 minutes, even with a carrot-ginger smoothie on the side. Get the Recipe: Waffled Blueberry French Toast with a Carrot-Ginger Smoothie

Sweet Potato Chicken Breakfast Hash Don’t have a lot of time in the morning? You can still have a wholesome breakfast to start your day. With a little prep the night before, pretty much all you have to do in the morning is crack an egg and microwave! Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Chicken Breakfast Hash

Zucchini "Hash Browns" Zucchini takes the place of the usual potatoes in this healthy remake of hash browns that's accompanied by fried eggs and whole-wheat toast. To drink, make an easy banana-berry smoothie with frozen fruit and yogurt. Get the Recipe: Zucchini "Hash Browns" and Eggs with Berry-Nana Smoothie

Low-Fat Raspberry-Corn Muffins Modify your muffin recipe with low-fat buttermilk and egg whites for a healthier breakfast. Orange zest and raspberries give these muffins their bright color and flavor. Get the Recipe: Low-Fat Raspberry-Corn Muffins

Breakfast Casserole Healthy cooking doesn't always mean using low-fat products. The full-fat Cheddar and Parmesan together are so satisfying in this easy-to-make casserole that a little goes a long way. Get the Recipe: Breakfast Casserole

Microwave Breakfast Cake for One We love the idea of cake for breakfast. The fact that it’s healthy and can be made in the microwave? Even better! Get the Recipe: Microwave Breakfast Cake for One

Berry-Oatmeal Bake This breakfast bake is easy on the calories and fat, and as pretty as a picture. With its berries and oat-almond topping, it's almost like a tart, sweet fruit cobbler — great with a little Greek yogurt or milk on top. Get the Recipe: Berry-Oatmeal Bake

Hash Browns, Made Over Make light-yet-crispy hash browns using just a tablespoon of oil and a nonstick pan. Get the Recipe: Hash Browns Makeover

"Hot Chocolate" Banana-Nut Oatmeal This isn't just any old oatmeal. It's like having dessert for breakfast. This recipe has toasty nuts, sweet banana, rich cocoa and just enough chocolate chips to give you a healthy and sweet fix at the same time. Get the Recipe: "Hot Chocolate" Banana-Nut Oatmeal

Greek Yogurt Pancakes The perfect hybrid of flapjacks and crepes, these protein-packed pancakes are low in calories and fat. The blueberry-peach sauce is made without any added sugar, relying for sweetness on the natural sugars from the fruit and pineapple juice. Get the Recipe: Greek Yogurt Pancakes

Banana and Walnut Smoothie Giada whips up a dairy-free smoothie that has great nutty flavor, thanks to the walnuts and almond milk. For sweetness, use dried dates — just a few will go a long way. Get the Recipe: Banana and Walnut Smoothie

Banana Waffles Who needs sugar when you have ripe bananas to sweeten these moist and fluffy gluten-free waffles? Get the Recipe: Banana Waffles

Cheesy Scrambled Egg Fajitas Make mornings fun with this Tex-Mex-inspired breakfast. It features filling veggies, avocado and eggs — and has plenty of flavor thanks to cilantro, lime and jalapeno. Get the Recipe: Cheesy Scrambled Egg Fajitas

Savory Curry Granola with Coconut Oil, Nuts and Seeds Chef and trainer Eddie Jackson puts a savory spin on granola with Madras curry powder, almonds and 5 kinds of crunchy seeds: pumpkin, sunflower, flax, sesame and chia. Get the Recipe: Savory Curry Granola with Coconut Oil, Nuts and Seeds

Healthy Cherry Almond Oatmeal Smoothie A healthy summer breakfast on the go, this sweet and tart smoothie keeps you full longer thanks to extra fiber from the oats.

Get the Recipe: Healthy Cherry Almond Oatmeal Smoothie

Chile Cheese Casserole This breakfast dish was inspired by the Mexican dish chilaquiles. Using baked tortilla chips, a mixture of eggs and egg whites, and just a bit of sharp cheddar and pepper Jack keeps the fat low and the flavor high. Get the Recipe: Chile Cheese Casserole

Chia Seed Pancakes Start your day with an extra boost of fiber and protein – and love it. These sweet, banana-and-oat pancakes are studded with wholesome chia seeds for extra nutrition. Get the Recipe: Chia Seed Pancakes

Whole-Grain Waffles Oats and whole-wheat pastry flour make a heartier waffle that is delicious with fruit, yogurt or syrup. Get the Recipe: Whole-Grain Waffles

Sweet Potato Asparagus Hash with Fried Eggs Trisha's quick and easy hash is packed with sweet potatoes, asparagus, spices and herbs, and is perfect for weekends. Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Asparagus Hash with Fried Eggs

Hash Brown Casserole A favorite breakfast casserole gets a healthy makeover: Greek yogurt, low-fat milk, plus just a bit of full-flavored cheddar keep this breakfast treat light yet luscious. Use store-bought shredded potatoes to cut down on time. Get the Recipe: Hash Brown Casserole

Green Apple Sourdough Pancakes Apple cider sits overnight with the batter base to ensure these pancakes are infused with intense apple flavor. Get the Recipe: Green Apple-Sourdough Pancakes

Cinnamon Bread Twists These cinnamon twists take time, but they're well worth it. White whole-wheat flour adds fiber and whole-grain goodness; spicy apple butter, brown sugar and cinnamon brings real cinnamon roll flavor to the table. Get the Recipe: Healthy Cinnamon Breadsticks

Cheddar, Ham and Egg Casserole We cut the fat in this comforting casserole by using a mix of eggs and egg whites, as well as by using reduced-fat milk instead of half-and-half or cream. Get the Recipe: Cheddar, Ham and Egg Casserole

Breakfast Parfaits with Fig Compote Thanks to layers of Greek yogurt and fruit, Valerie’s breakfast parfaits nail the fruity-tart combo. Pro Tip: Prepare the fig compote and trail mix over the weekend. On busy weekdays, all you need to do is assemble and eat. Get the Recipe: Breakfast Parfaits with Fig Compote

Paleo Steak and Egg Salad This protein-packed steak and egg salad is paleo-friendly and the perfect way to start your day. Red onion is soaked in cold water to take the edge off — an easy trick you can use over and over again. Get the Recipe: Paleo Steak and Egg Salad

Skillet Spring Greens Asparagus Frittata Make the most of spring produce with this pretty frittata. If you've got eggs, a nub of cheese and some greens on hand, you've got what you need to make this quick-cooking breakfast or brunch dish. Get the Recipe: Skillet Spring Greens Asparagus Frittata

Healthy Breakfast Muffins Ree packs these muffins with good-for-you ingredients like flax, whole wheat flour, applesauce and walnut for a grab-and-go breakfast that's as healthy as it is delicious. Get the Recipe: Healthy Breakfast Muffins