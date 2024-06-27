Taco Bell’s Latest $7 “Luxe” Box Is a Dang Good Deal
You’ll get some of the chain’s most droolworthy items for 55 percent off their a-la-carte menu prices.
Treating yourself to a deluxe taco meal is a wonderful thing. But enjoying that meal for less than half its usual price? That’s even better.
Taco Bell is introducing a new $7 Luxe Cravings Box that includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink. The deal, which includes full-size menu items and is available for a limited time, constitutes a 55 percent discount off the suggested a-la-carte menu prices.
It is, Taco Bell says, “a luxury, without the luxury price,” and is part of the chain’s “ongoing commitment to providing food fans love at an affordable price.
Launching on June 27 and available through September, the offer follows Taco Bell’s $5 Taco Discovery Box, which completed its nationwide run on June 4. It also complements the chain’s ongoing permanent Cravings Value Menu, which features 10 “satiating, meal-sized options” priced at $3 or less.
“With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan favorite full-sized menu items,” Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer of Taco Bell North America, says in a statement. “We believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and abundance.”
Social media gave the $5 Discovery Box — which featured the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, two taco classics and a medium fountain drink — a big thumbs up after it was introduced in the spring. “Cancel your lunch and dinner plans! The $5 Taco Discovery Box at @tacobell is all you need and it’s at a price that your wallet will love,” gushed an Instagrammer who posts as @tacobellsommelier at the time. “This should be the only way you celebrate Taco Tuesday!”
“Great deal!” responded one commenter to that post.
“$5 HOLLLAAAAA!!!!!” wrote another.
We’re guessing budget-minded Taco Bell fans will be pretty into this new bargain box, too.
