Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Peet’s Coffee: Peet’s is celebrating National Coffee Day with a bunch of offers in the chain’s participating locations, online at peets.com, and through the Peet's mobile app: You can get a complimentary small drip coffee with any purchase at participating Coffeebars on Thursday, September 29. And for a longer stretch of time — from Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2 — you can enjoy 20 percent off beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules in Coffeebars, 20 percent off sitewide at peets.com, and a $0 delivery fee for orders placed through the Peet's app. (Oh, and fun freebie fact: Peet’s always offers one complimentary small coffee with the purchase of a one-pound bag of beans at their Coffeebars — with a limit of one per customer.)