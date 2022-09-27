Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day
Dunkin’, Peet’s, Krispy Kreme and more have perks lined up for September 29.
Is anything better than coffee? Actually yes, one thing: free coffee. And National Coffee Day, which this year falls on Thursday, September 29 (and is not to be confused with International Coffee Day, on October 1) is all about appreciating the beloved bean, especially when it is bestowed gratis.
Luckily quite a few coffee destinations are marking the caffeinated holiday by offering deals and freebies. Here are a few to perk up for:
Caribou Coffee: On September 29, Caribou Coffee will be offering $3 medium handcrafted beverages (including such favorites as Nitro Pumpkin Lattes, Iced Lattes, Caramel High Rises and Pumpkin White Mocha Caribou Coolers) to all its Perks members. (You can become a Perks member by downloading the Caribou app.) Also, even if you’re not a Perks member, Caribou is offering a limited-edition tumbler to celebrate its 30th birthday for $19.92 (the year the coffee chain opened); purchasing a tumbler makes you eligible to receive complimentary brewed coffee for a week.
Duck Donuts: In celebration of National Coffee Day, anyone who visits Duck Donuts on Thursday, September 29, can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a doughnut. In-shop customers will also get a coupon for a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase for their next visit (expires October 31, 2022). Duck Donuts Rewards members and those ordering online can also enjoy the perk, although delivery is excluded. A reward for a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with doughnut purchase will automatically be added to Duck Donuts Rewards member accounts on September 29. Those ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY when they checkout in order to receive the offer.
Dunkin’: The doughnut and coffee chain is offering a free medium or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day — provided that you are a DD Perks member. (Note: The deal is limited to one per customer.)
Dutch Bros.: This Oregon-based chain, which has locations across 14 states, is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving its reward members a chance to win up to one year of free Dutch Bros. From Monday, September 19, to Wednesday, September 28, Dutch Rewards members have the chance to win free Dutch for a month when they use the Dutch Bros. app and scan their Dutch Pass at the drive-through window. On National Coffee Day, Thursday, September 29, Dutch Rewards members will be entered to win free Dutch for a year when they roll through their local shop and scan their Dutch Pass.
Ellianos Coffee: This drive-through coffee chain is offering free medium-size hot or iced coffee to all customers who visit one of its locations, primarily concentrated in the Southeast, on September 29.
Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is offering two sweet deals for National Coffee Day: Everyone who visits a participating shop on Thursday, September 29 is eligible to receive a free iced or hot brewed coffee. And Krispy Kreme Rewards members can also get a free doughnut of their choice to go with their free coffee. No purchase is necessary to enjoy either deal.
Panera Bread: The bakery-cafe chain is kicking off its first-ever MyPanera Week of deals (September 29 through October 5) for its MyPanera loyalty-program members on National Coffee Day. On Thursday, September 29, new Unlimited Sip Club Subscribers will receive two months free and existing Sip Club Members will receive $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies. Fine print? The deal is “One time and In-App Only.”
Peet’s Coffee: Peet’s is celebrating National Coffee Day with a bunch of offers in the chain’s participating locations, online at peets.com, and through the Peet's mobile app: You can get a complimentary small drip coffee with any purchase at participating Coffeebars on Thursday, September 29. And for a longer stretch of time — from Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2 — you can enjoy 20 percent off beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules in Coffeebars, 20 percent off sitewide at peets.com, and a $0 delivery fee for orders placed through the Peet's app. (Oh, and fun freebie fact: Peet’s always offers one complimentary small coffee with the purchase of a one-pound bag of beans at their Coffeebars — with a limit of one per customer.)
Pilot Flying J: Coffee may never be more important than when you’re rolling down the highway on a long road trip. Pilot Flying J, North America’s largest network of travel centers, which boasts that it offers the “best coffee on the interstate,” is celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29 by offering travelers a free cup of coffee at more than 650 participating travel centers across the U.S. You can choose from any size of dispensed hot, iced or cold brew or the new frozen Pilot coffee. Just redeem the deal via the myRewards Plus app.
Smoothie King: After announcing the launch of its proprietary espresso last month, the smoothie chain is getting on the National Coffee Day action with two deals: On September 29, customers can buy any 20-ounce Espresso or Cold Brew blended smoothie before 11 a.m. for just $5. And from September 29 through October 2, Smoothie King Healthy Rewards Members can buy any Coffee or Espresso smoothie and earn a reward for a free 20-ounce smoothie.
Tim Hortons: Canada’s favorite coffee chain is celebrating both National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day at participating U.S. locations. On September 29, it will mark National Coffee Day by offering a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee all day long with orders placed on the Tims app or Tim Hortons website. And U.S. Tim Hortons locations will celebrate International Coffee Day not only on the day itself (October 1), but for the whole month of October, offering a $0.99 medium hot or iced coffee all month long with orders placed on the chain’s app or website.
And, uh … Starbucks? Actually, nope. While the chain has marked National Coffee Day with deals in the past, this year Starbucks is taking a pass on marking the holiday with any special offers, a rep has confirmed to Food Network. (Maybe because every day is coffee day at Starbucks?)
Related Content: