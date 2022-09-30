Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: This Tex-Mex chain, which has 150 locations across the U.S., is serving select tacos for just $1.50 at participating locations on October 4. (The deal does not include fajita meats, shrimp, mahi and California Heat tacos — and quantity limits may apply.) In addition, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is giving away free tacos for a year to 100 National Taco Day customers; each winner can enjoy two free tacos every week for 52 weeks straight. Every order placed on October 4 using the chain’s app or by scanning a receipt from a purchase made that day will be entered into the random giveaway, with the winners selected in a drawing to be held on October 10 and notified via email.