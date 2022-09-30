Recipes
Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day

These chains will help you get your taco on with deals and freebies on October 4.

September 30, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Taco Tuesday happens every week. (Thank goodness.) But National Taco Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, October 4, comes only once a year. So for sure you’ll want to circle it in hot-sauce on your calendar.

You’ll also want to mark the occasion in the only appropriate way: with tacos. And plenty of chains are making that easy and affordable. Here are some deals and freebies for National Taco Day that are definitely worth emerging from your shell to enjoy.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of On The Border

Photo courtesy of On The Border

7-Eleven: On October 4, the convenience retail chain is inviting 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to celebrate National Taco Day with 10 mini tacos for only $2. The deal is valid at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

Chronic Tacos: This California-based Mexican chain, which has more than 50 locations across the U.S., Canada and Japan, is marking National Taco Day on October 4 by offering $1 off tacos all day long. Additionally, any customer who signs up and verifies their account in the Chronic Tacos App before October 4 will have a shot at winning free tacos for a year.

Chuy’s: On National Taco Day, Chuy’s will offer customers a Ground Beef Taco (Crispy or Soft) to any entrée for just $1 as well as $1 Tequila Floaters to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. (“After all… tequila and tacos are the perfect pair,” the chain notes.) Also, if you dress “like a taco” on National Taco Day and post a photo to social media with the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay, you can get a free dine-in entrée of your choice on October 4.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: This Tex-Mex chain, which has 150 locations across the U.S., is serving select tacos for just $1.50 at participating locations on October 4. (The deal does not include fajita meats, shrimp, mahi and California Heat tacos — and quantity limits may apply.) In addition, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is giving away free tacos for a year to 100 National Taco Day customers; each winner can enjoy two free tacos every week for 52 weeks straight. Every order placed on October 4 using the chain’s app or by scanning a receipt from a purchase made that day will be entered into the random giveaway, with the winners selected in a drawing to be held on October 10 and notified via email.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: This Mexican casual-dining chain is celebrating National Taco Day at participating locations on Tuesday, October 4, by offering guests specials on tacos and beer. Deals include $2 Classic Tacos, $3 Bottled beers, $4 Southwest Chicken Tacos and $4 Brisket Tacos.

Salt & Straw: Who says National Taco Day has to be all about the hot and savory? Hand-crafted ice cream chain Salt & Straw is making it cool and sweet by bringing back its Chocolate Tacolates (that is, a handmade, taco-shell-shaped waffle cone stuffed with cinnamon ancho ice cream, dipped in single-origin chocolate and sprinkled with flaky salt — so basically a fancy take on a Choco Taco) in celebration of the day. On October 4, Salt & Straw will make its limited-edition Chocolate Tacolates, which are sold in packs of five, available for purchase online to ship nationwide while supplies last.

Taco Bell: For one beautiful, taco-riffic day only — on National Taco Day — Taco Bell is bringing back the chance to grab its coveted Taco Lover’s Pass, which entitles the holder to 30 straight days of free tacos (one per day, each and every day) for only $10. Taco Bell Rewards members can buy the pass, which unlocks a “hidden category” on the app menu, via the Taco Bell app on October 4.

Taco Del Mar: The quick-service restaurant chain, serving food “inspired by southern Baja, Mexico,” is celebrating National Taco Day by offering 25 Golden Taco Tickets for purchase at each of its participating locations between October 4 and October 9, while supplies last. Priced around $12 at U.S. locations and $15 in Canada (may vary by restaurant), the Golden Taco tickets entitle holders to one free taco per day for 30 days with any purchase from the Taco Del Mar location where the ticket was bought.

Taco John’s: In celebration of National Taco Day, on October 4, the quick-serve Mexican restaurant chain is giving its loyalty members a free Beef Taco Bravo with any regular purchase placed in-store, online or via the Taco John’s App.

