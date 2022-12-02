9 Deals to Grab on National Cookie Day
On Sunday, December 4, Subway is debuting the world’s first footlong cookie.
Not all food holidays are worth noting on your calendar and celebrating with a snack. But National Cookie Day, which falls on December 4, is. Soft or crispy, chewy or crumbly — whatever your preferred style is, a day to honor and enjoy cookies is definitely something to milk for all its worth.
Several chains — some specializing in cookies, others generally serving them as a companion to other foods — are making that easier with deals, discounts and celebratory events. Here are a few you may want to grab:
Cheryl’s Cookies: The buttercream-forward cookie chain is offering customers two deals on December 4. First, there’s a site-wide tiered offer on its website with code HNCD: Spend $60 and save $20; spend $80 and save $30; spend $150 and save $50. Second, you can get 30 percent off Cheryl’s Shimmering Bakery Gift Tower; originally $49.99, it’s now $34.99. The brand has an assortment of new seasonal cookie flavors as well, including Caramel Apple, Cookie Dough, Maple Sugar and Cinnamon Roll.
Great American Cookies: Known for its chocolate-chip cookies, this chain is offering loyalty members who make a purchase on National Cookie Day rewards including a free regular cookie redeemable on their next visit — valid through December 11.
Insomnia Cookies: The cult-hit, late-night bakery is celebrating National Cookie Day with free cookies, deals, giveaways and an “epic afterparty” in which its 225-plus locations across the country will stay open an extra hour (turning cookie day into cookie night). Weekend deals honoring the cookie-centric holiday will extend from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4. During that time, you can get a free classic cookie with any in-store, in-app or online-for-delivery purchase and free nationwide shipping with code SHIPCOOKIES. “CookieMagic” members can also score a free six-pack of cookies in-store, in-app or online.
Jacques Torres Chocolate: On December 4, the gourmet handcrafted chocolate company is offering 15 percent off all cookies and cookie mixes in-store and online.
Lenny & Larry’s: The protein-cookie company is offering 20 percent off several cookies — The Complete Cookie, The Complete Crunchy Cookie, Keto Cookie, The Boss! Cookie and The Complete Creme — when you order from its website using the code, NATLCOOKIEDAY during checkout from December 2 to December 4.
N!CK’S Ice Cream: For National Cookie Day, N!CK’S is inviting cookie lovers to take $5 off any Cookie Kram Bundle order using the code COOKIES. Cookie Krams are Swedish-style ice cream sandwiches, made with chewy cookies; they come in flavors including Vanilj Cookie, Triple Choklad, Cookies & Kram and Mint Chokladchip.
Potbelly: The sandwich chain is offering its Perks members a free fresh-baked cookie with the purchase of an entrée on December 4. The offer will be added to members’ accounts automatically that morning. Customers can choose from an assortment of Potbelly cookies, baked in shop daily, including the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie or the Dream Bar. The cookie credit is valid with the purchase of any entrée, which includes sandwiches, whole salads, bowls of soup or Pick Your Pair. The National Cookie Day promotion is open only to Potbelly Perks reward program members. (You can sign up here.) New reward members also earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.
ShopRite: The supermarket chain is offering a deal on David’s Cookies for National Cookie Day. On December 4, you can grab a 10-pack of Chocolate Chunk Cookies for just $0.99, and a four-pack of Decadent Jumbo Cookies (available in different varieties) for just $2.99 when you use your Price Plus Card (limit two).
Subway: In celebration of National Cookie Day, Subway will combine its fresh-baked cookies with its footlong subs and debut the world’s first footlong cookie — “one foot of Subway cookie goodness, piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected” — on December 4. Four limited-edition footlong flavors will be available exclusively at only one location, a cookie-only pop-up in Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, which will be called Cookieway. Open from from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4, Cookieway, from which the proceeds will benefit the Subway Cares Foundation, will serve a footlong cookie menu that includes: The Subway Cookie Club (Double Chocolate cookie base, with vanilla frosting, topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate and raspberry sauce), The MexiCali (a vanilla sugar cookie base in dulce de leche, topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and finished with ground coffee, Tajin and espresso chips), The Monster (Double Chocolate cookie base with peanut butter, peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, finished with chocolate and white chocolate sauces) and The Great Pickle (a sweet and savory cookie featuring layers of peanut butter and marshmallow creme on a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with potato chips, bacon crumbles and dill pickles).
For those who can’t make it to the pop-up, Subway is also offering six- and 12-pack Cookie Bundles at Subway restaurants across the country and a special cookie deal: You can take $2 off a footlong sub when adding a cookie to orders placed on the Subway app or Subway.com. The offer is available exclusively to those with a Subway account who have opted into email at least 72 hours prior.
