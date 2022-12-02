Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Roman-style Chicken
Roman-Style Chicken
Trending Recipes
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
This image has been distributed to our partners.
Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chef Name: Anne Burrell Full Recipe Name: How to Make Meatballs Final Beauty Shot Talent Recipe: Anne Burrellâ s Excellent Meatballs, as seen on Secrets of a Restaurant Chef FNK Recipe: Project: Foodnetwork.com, HOLIDAY/SUPER BOWL/COMFORT/HEALTHY Show Name: Secrets of a Restaurant Chef Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network
Excellent Meatballs
Slow Roasted Salmon with Sage and Parsley Pistou
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Instacart Is Offering a High-Tech Alternative to Traditional Food Drives
Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries
This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year
Currently Obsessed With...
Subway’s New Merch Is Going Fast
Here It Is: The Salad Dressing Recipe Olivia Wilde Shared With Us in 2020
Shop
What's New
15 Seafood Subscription Services That Ship Nationwide
Every Tool You Need to Make Christmas Cookies
10 Food-Themed Kids’ Toys We Wish We’d Had Growing Up
The Best Food-Themed Christmas Gift Wrap, Cards, Bags and Tags
46 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

9 Deals to Grab on National Cookie Day

On Sunday, December 4, Subway is debuting the world’s first footlong cookie.

December 02, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

Not all food holidays are worth noting on your calendar and celebrating with a snack. But National Cookie Day, which falls on December 4, is. Soft or crispy, chewy or crumbly — whatever your preferred style is, a day to honor and enjoy cookies is definitely something to milk for all its worth.

Several chains — some specializing in cookies, others generally serving them as a companion to other foods — are making that easier with deals, discounts and celebratory events. Here are a few you may want to grab:

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Photo courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Cheryl’s Cookies: The buttercream-forward cookie chain is offering customers two deals on December 4. First, there’s a site-wide tiered offer on its website with code HNCD: Spend $60 and save $20; spend $80 and save $30; spend $150 and save $50. Second, you can get 30 percent off Cheryl’s Shimmering Bakery Gift Tower; originally $49.99, it’s now $34.99. The brand has an assortment of new seasonal cookie flavors as well, including Caramel Apple, Cookie Dough, Maple Sugar and Cinnamon Roll.

Great American Cookies: Known for its chocolate-chip cookies, this chain is offering loyalty members who make a purchase on National Cookie Day rewards including a free regular cookie redeemable on their next visit — valid through December 11.

Insomnia Cookies: The cult-hit, late-night bakery is celebrating National Cookie Day with free cookies, deals, giveaways and an “epic afterparty” in which its 225-plus locations across the country will stay open an extra hour (turning cookie day into cookie night). Weekend deals honoring the cookie-centric holiday will extend from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4. During that time, you can get a free classic cookie with any in-store, in-app or online-for-delivery purchase and free nationwide shipping with code SHIPCOOKIES. “CookieMagic” members can also score a free six-pack of cookies in-store, in-app or online.

Jacques Torres Chocolate: On December 4, the gourmet handcrafted chocolate company is offering 15 percent off all cookies and cookie mixes in-store and online.

Lenny & Larry’s: The protein-cookie company is offering 20 percent off several cookies — The Complete Cookie, The Complete Crunchy Cookie, Keto Cookie, The Boss! Cookie and The Complete Creme — when you order from its website using the code, NATLCOOKIEDAY during checkout from December 2 to December 4.

N!CK’S Ice Cream: For National Cookie Day, N!CK’S is inviting cookie lovers to take $5 off any Cookie Kram Bundle order using the code COOKIES. Cookie Krams are Swedish-style ice cream sandwiches, made with chewy cookies; they come in flavors including Vanilj Cookie, Triple Choklad, Cookies & Kram and Mint Chokladchip.

Potbelly: The sandwich chain is offering its Perks members a free fresh-baked cookie with the purchase of an entrée on December 4. The offer will be added to members’ accounts automatically that morning. Customers can choose from an assortment of Potbelly cookies, baked in shop daily, including the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie or the Dream Bar. The cookie credit is valid with the purchase of any entrée, which includes sandwiches, whole salads, bowls of soup or Pick Your Pair. The National Cookie Day promotion is open only to Potbelly Perks reward program members. (You can sign up here.) New reward members also earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.

ShopRite: The supermarket chain is offering a deal on David’s Cookies for National Cookie Day. On December 4, you can grab a 10-pack of Chocolate Chunk Cookies for just $0.99, and a four-pack of Decadent Jumbo Cookies (available in different varieties) for just $2.99 when you use your Price Plus Card (limit two).

Subway: In celebration of National Cookie Day, Subway will combine its fresh-baked cookies with its footlong subs and debut the world’s first footlong cookie — “one foot of Subway cookie goodness, piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected” — on December 4. Four limited-edition footlong flavors will be available exclusively at only one location, a cookie-only pop-up in Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, which will be called Cookieway. Open from from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4, Cookieway, from which the proceeds will benefit the Subway Cares Foundation, will serve a footlong cookie menu that includes: The Subway Cookie Club (Double Chocolate cookie base, with vanilla frosting, topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate and raspberry sauce), The MexiCali (a vanilla sugar cookie base in dulce de leche, topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and finished with ground coffee, Tajin and espresso chips), The Monster (Double Chocolate cookie base with peanut butter, peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, finished with chocolate and white chocolate sauces) and The Great Pickle (a sweet and savory cookie featuring layers of peanut butter and marshmallow creme on a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with potato chips, bacon crumbles and dill pickles).

For those who can’t make it to the pop-up, Subway is also offering six- and 12-pack Cookie Bundles at Subway restaurants across the country and a special cookie deal: You can take $2 off a footlong sub when adding a cookie to orders placed on the Subway app or Subway.com. The offer is available exclusively to those with a Subway account who have opted into email at least 72 hours prior.

Related Content:

The Cookie Recipes Food Network Staffers Always Bring to the Swap Party

12 Delicious Days of Holiday Cookies

Every Tool You Need to Make Christmas Cookies

Next Up

Subway Footlong Passes Sell Out in Only Six Hours

But even if you weren’t among the lucky 10,000 people to score a monthlong sandwich subscription, the chain says there’s hope.

First Responders Can Get a Free Doughnut and Coffee at Krispy Kreme This Friday

October 28 is National First Responders Day. It’s a sweet way to show appreciation for all these folks do.

McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The boxes will feature new TCG: Match Battle game items.

What Are Shake Shack’s Breakfast Hours?

The famous burger chain serves breakfast only at a few of its locations.

Starbucks’ New Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher Tastes Just Like a Piña Colada

But you have to order it like this to get the flavor of the iconic cocktail.

Is McDonald’s Actually Bringing Back the Snack Wrap?

A Tweet about Taylor Swift concert tickets has renewed speculation.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

Subway Launches Unlimited Pass for Those of Us Who Can't Get Enough Footlongs

The pass is selling for just $15 a pop and is valid for the month of September.

Chipotle Introduces Its First Seasonal Beverage: Watermelon Limeade

A percent of sales proceeds will benefit the farmers who make the drink possible.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Potatoes and Experimenting with New Vegetarian Items

A plant-based protein is also in the works.

On TV

On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

15 Seafood Subscription Services That Ship Nationwide Dec 2, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Every Tool You Need to Make Christmas Cookies Dec 1, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

10 Food-Themed Kids’ Toys We Wish We’d Had Growing Up Dec 1, 2022

By: SJ McShane

The Best Food-Themed Christmas Gift Wrap, Cards, Bags and Tags Dec 2, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

46 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Dec 1, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Black-Owned Brands to Shop for Kwanzaa Dec 2, 2022

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

10 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door Dec 2, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

W&P's Newest Collab with Hill House Might Be Their Cutest Yet Dec 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Tote Bags and Food Carriers for Potlucks and Parties Dec 1, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian Nov 30, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

11 Unique Cookie Cutters to Make Holiday Baking Extra Fun Nov 29, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

15 Gingerbread House Kits for Every Kind of Decorator Nov 28, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

Everything You Should Buy At Kohl's Cyber Monday Sale This Year Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Air Fryers Tested by Food Network Kitchen Are on Sale for Cyber Monday Nov 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best Espresso Machines on Sale for Cyber Monday Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Cyber Monday Sales for 2022 You Can Still Shop Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals You Don't Want to Miss Nov 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best Kitchen Deals from Target's Cyber Monday Sale Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo and T.K. Brady

What to Buy from Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Hand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Keurig Coffee Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen