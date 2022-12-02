9 Deals to Grab on National Cookie Day

Subway: In celebration of National Cookie Day, Subway will combine its fresh-baked cookies with its footlong subs and debut the world’s first footlong cookie — “one foot of Subway cookie goodness, piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected” — on December 4. Four limited-edition footlong flavors will be available exclusively at only one location, a cookie-only pop-up in Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, which will be called Cookieway. Open from from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4, Cookieway, from which the proceeds will benefit the Subway Cares Foundation, will serve a footlong cookie menu that includes: The Subway Cookie Club (Double Chocolate cookie base, with vanilla frosting, topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate and raspberry sauce), The MexiCali (a vanilla sugar cookie base in dulce de leche, topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and finished with ground coffee, Tajin and espresso chips), The Monster (Double Chocolate cookie base with peanut butter, peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, finished with chocolate and white chocolate sauces) and The Great Pickle (a sweet and savory cookie featuring layers of peanut butter and marshmallow creme on a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with potato chips, bacon crumbles and dill pickles).