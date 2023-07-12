All the Freebies and Deals You’ll Want to Scoop Up This National Ice Cream Day
Every ice cream lover’s favorite holiday is coming July 16.
Why bother screaming for ice cream, when you can busy yourself scarfing down a free cone or pint instead? Happily, on every gelato, sorbet and straight-up ice cream lover’s favorite holiday, National Ice Cream Day, there’s ample opportunity to enjoy ice cream freebies and discounts.
National Ice Cream Day falls on the third Sunday in July each year. This year, that’s Sunday, July 16. On that day, you’ll want to scoop up all the deals. Here are some cool offers you won’t want to miss:
Baskin-Robbins: The ice-cream chain will be celebrating National Ice Cream Month (July) with some sweet deals. Starting on National Ice Cream Day, July 16, through July 22, you can get $5 off purchases of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates or when you use the promo code SEIZETHEYAY on your BaskinRobbins.com or Baskin-Robbins app order. (For in-shop orders, you can redeem the in-app coupon at checkout.) Also, on July 31, Baskin-Robbins is offering 31 percent off all scoops at shops nationwide as part of its Celebrate 31 festivities.
Bubbies Ice Cream: If you happen to be in Miami, the mochi ice cream brand is offering free mochi ice cream at and outside Showfields on Lincoln Road from July 15 to 16 from noon to 7 p.m. Elsewhere, on July 15 to 16, you can find discounts on Bubbies Mochi Ice cream ($4.99 — nearly 30 percent off regular prices) at Whole Foods and Sprouts stores nationwide.
Carvel: On National Ice Cream Day, Carvel is offering $5 off any Carvel order of $25 or more placed via Order.Carvel.com, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats — at participating locations, while supplies last.
Dairy Queen: DQ is for sure doing something special to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this year, but they’re not saying what yet. The chain has offered a “guide to celebrating” its “favorite day of the year” on July 16, in which it advises customers to “make sure you have the DQ App downloaded” and “keep your eyes peeled for an in-app deal sure to make the celebrations all the more fun.” DQ fans, you have your orders.
Dippin’ Dots: On July 16, at participating Dippin’ Dots locations, you can stop in to Dippin’ Dots and get a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots (any flavor). The National Ice Cream Day giveaway will take place during a two-hour window that may vary by location, so check with your local store about timing. And for those celebrating National Ice Cream Day at home, Dippin’ Dots is offering 20 percent off all online orders on July 16, at dippindots.com using the promo code NICD23.
Friendly’s: All of the ice-cream-forward chain’s 126-plus locations will offer 88-cent single scoop cones from July 15 to July 19. Plus, the first 88 people in each store on July 16 will get free limited-edition Friendly’s merchandise, a Happy Ending Sundae and kids’ Monster Mash tattoos.
Gopuff: The delivery-service is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a slew of ice cream deals all week long — through July 16:
- Buy One Get One Free - Häagen Dazs, Nestle Dibs, Nestle Cookie Sandwich
- 25 percent off Multipacks - Good Humor, Klondike, Talenti Pops, Bundles
- $1 off Pints - Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti, Breyer’s
- 25 percent off Mars Ice Cream
- Three for $8 Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 20 percent off Blue Bunny Novelties
- $1 off Oatly Pints
- Monday through Wednesday only: BOGO Free Pints - Häagen Dazs, Kit Kat, Oreo, Nestlé Toll House
- Thursday through Friday only: $1 Candy Bar Ice Cream: Snickers, Twix, Starburst
- Saturday through Sunday only: $1 Cones & Sandwiches: Good Humor, Klondike, Mrs. Fields, Reese’s
Halo Top: Here’s an unusual one: On National Ice Cream Day, Halo Top is releasing a handbag that has been specifically designed to store and keep your pint of your favorite ice cream cold, so you can carry it around with you everywhere and have it handy when you want to dig in. (Yes, there is a spot for your spoon.) The Halo Top Pint Pack promises to be “perfectly pint-sized” and “the ultimate accessory designed to carry a single pint of ice cream and keep it cold anywhere you go from the pool, to the hiking trail, to the beach,” according to the brand. The limited-edition handbags will be available, for $73.90 and only while the limited supply lasts, on July 16 via PintPack.HaloTop.com.
Happy Joe’s: The pizza and ice cream chain is celebrating National Ice Cream Day at its 40 locations by offering a 99-cent cone from July 16 to July 30.
Insomnia Cookies: The up-late cookie chain is offering customers a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase or local delivery order placed between July 14 and July 16.
Marble Slab Creamery: On July 16, National Ice Cream Day, Marble Slab Creamery will offer loyalty members one free Small Ice Cream. And for the whole month of July, Slab Happy Rewards members will get $5 off an 8-inch or larger Ice Cream Cake (valid for one use July 1 through 31).
Oatly: The oatmilk company is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by disbursing 25 traditional ice cream trucks across Los Angeles, New York City and St. Louis on July 17 to distribute more than 16,000 of its new 100-percent non-dairy frozen dessert bars — yes, for free.
Pressed Juicery: On National Ice Cream Day, Pressed Juicery will offer a $3 deal on its plant-based, dairy-free soft-serve Freeze (size one, up to three toppings) all day long at all locations that carry Freeze. (You can see which ones do here.)
Salt & Straw: The Portland-based ice cream company, which specializes in unusual flavors, is celebrating National Ice Cream Day this year by offering a free pint of ice cream with the purchase of three pints on local delivery orders from their shops placed via saltandstraw.com. In addition to the chain’s 13 classics flavors, the menu this month includes the Berries Series: five flavors inspired by Pacific Northwest berries, including Birthday Cake & Blackberries, Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie and GoNanas Strawberry Caramel Banana Bread. A full list of flavors available in this ice-creamiest of months can be found here.
Van Leeuwen: Van Leeuwen is celebrating National Ice Cream Day a little later than most, giving out free ice cream on Tuesday, July 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. in New York City’s SoHo at Greene & Prince – the location where it got its start in 2008 selling ice cream out of a truck. Co-founders Ben Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill will personally hand out complimentary ice cream on the truck, as will the brand’s newly appointed LICT (Lead Ice Cream Taster).
Wendy’s: In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Wendy’s is joining forces with Grubhub to offer a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small Fry. The offer runs between July 13, a.k.a. National Fry Day, through July 16, National Ice Cream Day, and is available only via Grubhub/Seamless.
Related Content: