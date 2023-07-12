Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen's Super Summery Corn Gnocchi.
Super Summery Corn Gnocchi
Trending Recipes
Grilled Cobb Salad
The Best Pepper Steak
The Best Pepper Steak
Peaches 'n' Cream Scones
Pulled Pork
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Subway Debuts New Deli Heroes Featuring Freshly Sliced Meats
Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Why You Shouldn’t Take Berberine Supplements for Weight Loss
Currently Obsessed With...
Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding
This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items
Shop
What's New
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals We've Found for Day 2
7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen
Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far
Walmart Plus Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop Now
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

All the Freebies and Deals You’ll Want to Scoop Up This National Ice Cream Day

Every ice cream lover’s favorite holiday is coming July 16.

July 12, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Why bother screaming for ice cream, when you can busy yourself scarfing down a free cone or pint instead? Happily, on every gelato, sorbet and straight-up ice cream lover’s favorite holiday, National Ice Cream Day, there’s ample opportunity to enjoy ice cream freebies and discounts.

National Ice Cream Day falls on the third Sunday in July each year. This year, that’s Sunday, July 16. On that day, you’ll want to scoop up all the deals. Here are some cool offers you won’t want to miss:

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Oatly

Photo courtesy of Oatly

Baskin-Robbins: The ice-cream chain will be celebrating National Ice Cream Month (July) with some sweet deals. Starting on National Ice Cream Day, July 16, through July 22, you can get $5 off purchases of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates or when you use the promo code SEIZETHEYAY on your BaskinRobbins.com or Baskin-Robbins app order. (For in-shop orders, you can redeem the in-app coupon at checkout.) Also, on July 31, Baskin-Robbins is offering 31 percent off all scoops at shops nationwide as part of its Celebrate 31 festivities.

Bubbies Ice Cream: If you happen to be in Miami, the mochi ice cream brand is offering free mochi ice cream at and outside Showfields on Lincoln Road from July 15 to 16 from noon to 7 p.m. Elsewhere, on July 15 to 16, you can find discounts on Bubbies Mochi Ice cream ($4.99 — nearly 30 percent off regular prices) at Whole Foods and Sprouts stores nationwide.

Carvel: On National Ice Cream Day, Carvel is offering $5 off any Carvel order of $25 or more placed via Order.Carvel.com, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats — at participating locations, while supplies last.

Dairy Queen: DQ is for sure doing something special to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this year, but they’re not saying what yet. The chain has offered a “guide to celebrating” its “favorite day of the year” on July 16, in which it advises customers to “make sure you have the DQ App downloaded” and “keep your eyes peeled for an in-app deal sure to make the celebrations all the more fun.” DQ fans, you have your orders.

Dippin’ Dots: On July 16, at participating Dippin’ Dots locations, you can stop in to Dippin’ Dots and get a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots (any flavor). The National Ice Cream Day giveaway will take place during a two-hour window that may vary by location, so check with your local store about timing. And for those celebrating National Ice Cream Day at home, Dippin’ Dots is offering 20 percent off all online orders on July 16, at dippindots.com using the promo code NICD23.

Friendly’s: All of the ice-cream-forward chain’s 126-plus locations will offer 88-cent single scoop cones from July 15 to July 19. Plus, the first 88 people in each store on July 16 will get free limited-edition Friendly’s merchandise, a Happy Ending Sundae and kids’ Monster Mash tattoos.

Gopuff: The delivery-service is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a slew of ice cream deals all week long — through July 16:

  • Buy One Get One Free - Häagen Dazs, Nestle Dibs, Nestle Cookie Sandwich
  • 25 percent off Multipacks - Good Humor, Klondike, Talenti Pops, Bundles
  • $1 off Pints - Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti, Breyer’s
  • 25 percent off Mars Ice Cream
  • Three for $8 Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • 20 percent off Blue Bunny Novelties
  • $1 off Oatly Pints
  • Monday through Wednesday only: BOGO Free Pints - Häagen Dazs, Kit Kat, Oreo, Nestlé Toll House
  • Thursday through Friday only: $1 Candy Bar Ice Cream: Snickers, Twix, Starburst
  • Saturday through Sunday only: $1 Cones & Sandwiches: Good Humor, Klondike, Mrs. Fields, Reese’s

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Halo Top

Photo courtesy of Halo Top

Halo Top: Here’s an unusual one: On National Ice Cream Day, Halo Top is releasing a handbag that has been specifically designed to store and keep your pint of your favorite ice cream cold, so you can carry it around with you everywhere and have it handy when you want to dig in. (Yes, there is a spot for your spoon.) The Halo Top Pint Pack promises to be “perfectly pint-sized” and “the ultimate accessory designed to carry a single pint of ice cream and keep it cold anywhere you go from the pool, to the hiking trail, to the beach,” according to the brand. The limited-edition handbags will be available, for $73.90 and only while the limited supply lasts, on July 16 via PintPack.HaloTop.com.

Happy Joe’s: The pizza and ice cream chain is celebrating National Ice Cream Day at its 40 locations by offering a 99-cent cone from July 16 to July 30.

Insomnia Cookies: The up-late cookie chain is offering customers a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase or local delivery order placed between July 14 and July 16.

Marble Slab Creamery: On July 16, National Ice Cream Day, Marble Slab Creamery will offer loyalty members one free Small Ice Cream. And for the whole month of July, Slab Happy Rewards members will get $5 off an 8-inch or larger Ice Cream Cake (valid for one use July 1 through 31).

Oatly: The oatmilk company is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by disbursing 25 traditional ice cream trucks across Los Angeles, New York City and St. Louis on July 17 to distribute more than 16,000 of its new 100-percent non-dairy frozen dessert bars — yes, for free.

Pressed Juicery: On National Ice Cream Day, Pressed Juicery will offer a $3 deal on its plant-based, dairy-free soft-serve Freeze (size one, up to three toppings) all day long at all locations that carry Freeze. (You can see which ones do here.)

Salt & Straw: The Portland-based ice cream company, which specializes in unusual flavors, is celebrating National Ice Cream Day this year by offering a free pint of ice cream with the purchase of three pints on local delivery orders from their shops placed via saltandstraw.com. In addition to the chain’s 13 classics flavors, the menu this month includes the Berries Series: five flavors inspired by Pacific Northwest berries, including Birthday Cake & Blackberries, Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie and GoNanas Strawberry Caramel Banana Bread. A full list of flavors available in this ice-creamiest of months can be found here.

Van Leeuwen: Van Leeuwen is celebrating National Ice Cream Day a little later than most, giving out free ice cream on Tuesday, July 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. in New York City’s SoHo at Greene & Prince – the location where it got its start in 2008 selling ice cream out of a truck. Co-founders Ben Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill will personally hand out complimentary ice cream on the truck, as will the brand’s newly appointed LICT (Lead Ice Cream Taster).

Wendy’s: In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Wendy’s is joining forces with Grubhub to offer a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small Fry. The offer runs between July 13, a.k.a. National Fry Day, through July 16, National Ice Cream Day, and is available only via Grubhub/Seamless.

Related Content:

Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

5 Best Ice Cream Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Cardi B’s Whipshots Are Now Coming to a Theater Near You

Next Up

TikTok’s Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream Hack Lives Up to the Hype

Little effort. Big payoff.

Oscar Mayer Is Making a Hot Dog-Flavored Freezer Pop

The Cold Dog is said to be 'refreshing' and 'smoky' with 'umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener.'

The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Will Set You Back Over $6,000

What’s in Cellato’s Byakuya, anyway?

Salt & Straw Launches Line of Vegetable-Flavored Ice Cream

This might be the perfect excuse to have ice cream for dinner.

Häagen-Dazs Innovates with New Butter Cookie Ice Cream Cone

Everything is better with butter.

Klondike Is Giving Fans One Last Shot at Snagging a Choco Taco

The brand is sponsoring a digital scavenger hunt to distribute its small remaining stash of the recently discontinued treat.

Here’s the Scoop on Homemade Frozen Treats: DIY Ice Cream, Sorbet and Sherbet

Give homemade frozen treats a try with these recipes for ice cream, sorbet and sherbet. Stars like Ree Drummond give you recipes that come out fruity, extra-chocolatey and absolutely delicious.

Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?

Klondike has confirmed plans to kill the nostalgic frozen treat. But a handful of people are willing to save it.

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

Think of the Chocolate Tacolate as a slightly fancier version of the frozen treat we know and love.

Klondike Says It Will Bring Back the Choco Taco – Maybe

The company says it was "overwhelmed by the response" from fans and is "working hard" on a plan to resurrect the beloved ice cream bar.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals We've Found for Day 2 Jul 12, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Walmart Plus Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop Now Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20 Jul 2, 2023

By: Casey Clark

5 Best Ice Cube Trays, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jul 11, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend Jun 29, 2023

By: Allison Russo

13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi Jun 27, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items Jun 15, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023 Jun 15, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok Jun 23, 2023

By: Patty Lee

16 Pink Products That Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Jun 28, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance Jun 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen