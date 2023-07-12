All the Freebies and Deals You’ll Want to Scoop Up This National Ice Cream Day

Halo Top: Here’s an unusual one: On National Ice Cream Day, Halo Top is releasing a handbag that has been specifically designed to store and keep your pint of your favorite ice cream cold, so you can carry it around with you everywhere and have it handy when you want to dig in. (Yes, there is a spot for your spoon.) The Halo Top Pint Pack promises to be “perfectly pint-sized” and “the ultimate accessory designed to carry a single pint of ice cream and keep it cold anywhere you go from the pool, to the hiking trail, to the beach,” according to the brand. The limited-edition handbags will be available, for $73.90 and only while the limited supply lasts, on July 16 via PintPack.HaloTop.com.