Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Apple Toddy
Trending Recipes
One-Pot Cheeseburger Macaroni
Food Network Kitchen Step by Steps
The Best French Toast Casserole
Food Network Kitchen’s Whole Apples and Honey Cake, as seen on Food Network.
Hidden Apples and Honey Cake
Super Sloppy Joes
Super Sloppy Joes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries
This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
Currently Obsessed With...
You Can Now Get Cinnabon’s Frosting by the Pint, in Both Chocolate and Signature Cream Cheese
Stouffer’s Bloody Mary Mix Is Inspired by Its Famous Lasagna – And the Brand Is Giving It Away for Free
Shop
What's New
Everything You Should Buy At Kohl's Black Friday Sale This Year
15 Best Christmas China Patterns for a Beautiful Holiday Dinner
What to Buy from Walmart's Black Friday Sale
The Best Kitchen Deals from Target's Black Friday Sale
25 Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Buy For $25 or Less
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

The Cookie Recipes Food Network Staffers Always Bring to the Swap Party

You can’t go wrong with these crowd pleasers.

November 22, 2022
By: Meagan Adler

Related To:

Christmas

1270386839

Photo by: Vadym Petrochenko/Getty Images

Vadym Petrochenko/Getty Images

Cookie season is once again upon us and there are fewer holiday traditions sweeter than cookie swaps. Chocolate chunks next to jammy thumbprints next to chewy gingersnaps … pure sampling bliss. We’ve rounded up some of our staffers’ favorite recipes which are sure to be the standouts amongst any swapping crowd. There’s something for the chocolate lover, the citrus lover, the brownie-kind-of-cookie lover and everyone in between. These picks are sure to find their way onto many future cookie swap tables, quickly disappearing as friends, family and coworkers sneak an extra one (or two, or three…) into their boxes.

The Best M&M Cookies

The Best M&M Cookies

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

The Best M&M Cookies

When I first tasted our Best M&M Cookies, I knew they were something special. First of all, they’re huge, which is so incredibly satisfying for an M&M cookie, that I don't know if I'll ever be happy with a smaller one again. Then, there's the secret: Food Network Kitchen developed this recipe to include a lot of brown sugar, which adds chewiness and a toffee-like flavor that is a perfect complement for M&Ms. This cookie is SO much better than just making your usual chocolate chip cookie, but swapping in the candy. Make them this year, and your cookie swap crew will demand you make them each holiday season for years to come.
- Lauren Piro, Editorial Director

Bake and Slice Thumbprint Cookies

Bake and Slice Thumbprint Cookies

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Bake-and-Slice Thumbprint Cookies

Thumbprints are a holiday cookie tradition in my house, but the night before a cookie swap is not the ideal time to make them. These bake-and-slice thumbprints, however, have totally changed my cookie swap game. Baking the thumbprints as logs saves so much prep time and I usually have all the ingredients on-hand. These were a hit at last year’s office cookie swap, so this year I plan to make a double-batch! (One more pro tip: If you've invested in a Bonne Maman advent calendar and aren't sure what to do with all those extra jams, this recipe is the perfect solution.)
- T.K. Brady, Senior Editor

Super Yummy Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookies

I love a good oatmeal cookie, but never have been a big fan of raisins! Instead, adding chocolate and walnuts gives you that extra sweet flavor and a nice crunch. This simple cookie is great during the holidays when you need a break from all the icing and sprinkles but still want a traditional and homey dessert to enjoy.
- Lauren Tom Cerone, Associate Content Producer

kelsey-nixon-carmelitas-recipe_s4x3

Photo by: Emmer Schmidt

Emmer Schmidt

Carmelitas

To know Carmelitas is to love Carmelitas. In my humble opinion, this is the best recipe on FoodNetwork.com! These bars are buttery, chocolately and totally addictive. Every time I make them, people FREAK OUT and beg for the recipe. The MVP is the homemade salted caramel sauce – it adds the perfect savory balance to all the sweetness, and the recipe yields extra caramel sauce which is perfect for topping ice cream with. Run, don't walk!!
- Toren Weiner, VP, Social Media and Convergence

Brookies

Brookies

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Brookies

Some may argue that the brookie (a mashup of a brownie and cookie) has no place in a cookie tin, but I’m a huge fan and always include a batch during a cookie swap! This bar cookie has a thick layer of fudgy brownie batter swirled together with chocolate chip cookie dough and is baked until golden. I personally love that you can slice these cookies into large rectangles or into more bite-size squares, depending on the size of your cookie share.
- Amanda Neal, Recipe Developer

Giada's Lemon Ricotta Cookies with Lemon Glaze

Giada's Lemon Ricotta Cookies with Lemon Glaze

Photo by: Tara Donne ©Tara Donne

Tara Donne, Tara Donne

Lemon Ricotta Cookies with Lemon Glaze

This recipe for lemon ricotta cookies with a lemon glaze is one of my favorites to bake throughout the holidays (though they make for a great treat year-round, too!). The lemon flavor is so delicate and refreshing, and the ricotta makes these cookies fluffy and almost cake-like. If you’re looking for a pillowy, bright cookie to break up some of the richer holiday treats this season, this cookie is exactly what you need!
- Rachel Trujillo, Associate Content Editor

Related Content:

Mouthwatering Tamale Recipes You Can (and Should!) Make at Home

The Best Pan Dulce Bakeries Across the U.S.

5 Best Sheet Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

This Cocktail Was Inspired By Fruitcake

It's a boozy, fruity, smoky delight.

This Grinch-Themed Dinner Will Make Your Heart Grow Three Sizes

Make your friends green with envy.

12 Snacks That Make Holiday Light Peeping So Much Merrier

These festive treats are sure to brighten up your next outing.

Chefs’ Favorite Holiday Meals

Christmas is a time for traditions of all kinds and tastes. For many chefs, that means going beyond turkey, roast beef or prime rib and celebrating with global flavors that represent family, heritage and tradition.

These Vegan Christmas Recipes Will Please Your Whole Family

I cook vegan Christmas dinner every year. Here are the recipes that every one loves.

The Comfort Food Recipes Food Network Staffers Always Turn To

Because is there really anything better than comforting classics?

What Cut of Steak Is Prime Rib?

Here’s what to ask for at the butcher counter.

My Family's Christmas Tamales are More Important Than Ever This Year

Keeping my grandma on speed-dial is the key to success.

Forget Cookies: Pizza Is the Holiday Cooking Project Your Kids Will Be Super Excited About

Because you’ve got to eat something other than sweets this month.

5 Pieces of Wisdom to Steal From My Years of Testing Holiday Cookies

We make a LOT of cookies in Food Network Kitchen — and we've learned quite a bit about perfecting them.

Related Pages