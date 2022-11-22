The Cookie Recipes Food Network Staffers Always Bring to the Swap Party

When I first tasted our Best M&M Cookies, I knew they were something special. First of all, they’re huge, which is so incredibly satisfying for an M&M cookie, that I don't know if I'll ever be happy with a smaller one again. Then, there's the secret: Food Network Kitchen developed this recipe to include a lot of brown sugar, which adds chewiness and a toffee-like flavor that is a perfect complement for M&Ms. This cookie is SO much better than just making your usual chocolate chip cookie, but swapping in the candy. Make them this year, and your cookie swap crew will demand you make them each holiday season for years to come.

- Lauren Piro, Editorial Director