If You Love ‘The Gilded Age,’ Bring This Cookie to Your Swap

Many macaroon recipes of the time called for crushed almonds, but Libourel Diamond chose to adapt a chocolate macaroon cookie recipe from a Pierre Blot recipe featured in Cocoa and Chocolate: A Short History of Their Production and Use, a promotional pamphlet published by the Baker’s Chocolate company in 1886. "Chocolate was an important Gilded Age innovation as this is the era when chocolate confections really started appearing in cookbooks. Earlier in the century a Dutchman by the name of van Houten patented a way to simplify cacao processing by pressing out most of the fat and alkalizing the dry cocoa that remained," Libourel Diamond says. "This revolutionized the manufacturing of chocolate, allowing it to assume solid, liquid, and powdered form, paving the way for all kinds of chocolate dessert possibilities."