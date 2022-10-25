Mouthwatering Tamale Recipes You Can (and Should!) Make at Home

Fill these tamales with roasted poblano chiles and shredded Oaxaca cheese or a flavorful guajillo chicken mixture. Filling tamales is easier than you may think: Simply hold an open softened corn husk in one hand, spread about two tablespoons of dough on the husk, beginning an inch from the wider top and ending at least 1 1/2 inches from the narrower bottom (don't forget to leave a border on each side). Sprinkle about one tablespoon of filling on top of the dough, then fold the sides of the husk up and over the filling, tucking the ends under. Once you have the technique down, you’ll have no trouble rolling a dozen (or more) with the remaining dough, although enlisting your family to help will make the process go faster and bring you memories to last a lifetime.