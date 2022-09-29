Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide
Now you can finally try it for yourself.
It’s a pizza crossed with a cupcake, and now it has hit the national brick-and-mortar big-time. The Pizza Cupcake, the famously telegenic frozen snack, can be found at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across 48 states. Yes, both flavors: Margherita and Pepperoni.
Created in Brooklyn in 2018 by a husband-and-wife team with roots in Venice, Italy and New York City (so you know they know their pizza) and complementary experience in food and marketing, The Pizza Cupcake features flaky, savory untraditional pizza dough made from a proprietary recipe and filled with real mozzarella cheese and imported Italian tomatoes.
The groundbreaking culinary mashup, which has achieved viral fame and caught the attention of celebrities including Drew Barrymore, has grown rapidly from its humble origins. Re-conceived as a frozen packaged product made from premium ingredients, The Pizza Cupcake expanded its distribution channels and is now available in numerous retail stores — including Fairway, Fresh Direct, Stew Leonard’s and Whole Foods in New York, and Wegmans across the East Coast — as well as via eCommerce and at sports stadiums and concert venues.
The Walmart deal, however, marks its first move to nationwide availability.
“It’s now easy peasy extra cheesy to get a piece of me! #thepizzacupcake is finally available @walmart nationwide, so grab a box today!” the brand shared on Instagram.
The Pizza Cupcake founders Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato and Andrea Meggiato said in a news release that they were “thrilled” to work with Walmart. “We want to continue to share our love for pizza as the go-to-snack for kids’ parties, family holidays and celebrations. Thanks to Walmart, The Pizza Cupcake has now become more accessible than ever!”
Fans on Instagram embraced its nationwide expansion to Walmart stores.
“Had a rough day at work today. Went from crying to smiling. Can’t wait to go get some today,” one commenter wrote in response to the news.
“this literally made me scream for joy!” another gushed.
“Not kidding when I say I literally left work the second I saw this post, got 4 boxes and am making some for lunch!” a third shared.
For sure, people really dough love these ...
