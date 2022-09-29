Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide

The groundbreaking culinary mashup, which has achieved viral fame and caught the attention of celebrities including Drew Barrymore, has grown rapidly from its humble origins. Re-conceived as a frozen packaged product made from premium ingredients, The Pizza Cupcake expanded its distribution channels and is now available in numerous retail stores — including Fairway, Fresh Direct, Stew Leonard’s and Whole Foods in New York, and Wegmans across the East Coast — as well as via eCommerce and at sports stadiums and concert venues.