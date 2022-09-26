All of the 2022 Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Ranked

Though crisp fall weather usually doesn't make an appearance until mid- or late-October, lots of people (inlcuding some Food Network staffers!) have been embracing everything pumpkin spice since early August. From savory pastas to pumpkin-scented candles, we just can’t get enough. And you can’t celebrate pumpkin spice season without a piping hot Pumpkin Spice Latte. With half a dozen options to choose from, there’s truly a PSL out there for everyone — even those who swear that they can’t stand the taste of pumpkin-flavored coffee (we’re looking at you Ina Garten).

Armed with a need for caffeine, we set out to try each and every hot PSL available to give you an unofficial ranking of which one you should be sipping this fall (and winter). Keep reading to see where your favorite landed on the list — and remember taste is personal, so no judgement if our favorite is your not-so-fav! Happy pumpkin (latte) picking!

It's the OG for a Reason: Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

We’re not going to lie — some of our editors were waiting for the return of Starbucks' classic PSL with the same excitement little kids have when waiting for Christmas morning. Though we're head-over-heels in love with Starbucks' returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, we're still big fans of the OG version, too. What we liked most about this PSL is that it tasted exactly like it did when it first debuted 19 (!!) years ago: There’s no fancy bells or whistles, just good old-fashioned pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and espresso. We also love the added touch of actual pumpkin pie spice they sprinkle on top. Grab one before heading up to the apple orchard to give yourself a picture-perfect fall day.

For Those Looking for a Guilt-Free Option: Le Pain Quotidien

If you’re looking for a latte that’s not too sweet, this retuning PSL from Le Pain Quotidien may be for you. Made with certified organic pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla syrup, the latte has only 34 grams of sugar compared to Starbucks’ 50 grams. One quick note: the latte’s fragrant spice elements reminded a few of our editors of a pumpkin spice chai tea more than it did coffee, so you may need to add an extra shot of espresso if you’re searching for that early morning jolt to wake you up.

For the Espresso Lover: Peet's Pumpkin Latte

Photo courtesy of Peet's Coffee

Espresso can be really divisive amongst coffee drinkers. You either love the drink's super strong taste or you don't. If you happen to fall into the "do" category and you love PSLs, this returning one from Peet's is worth making a trip into the city for (or wherever your local outpost might be). Our panel of taste testers really enjoyed the beverage's robust mixture of hand-pulled dark roast espresso and velvety steamed milk, which reminded them all of a frothy cappuccino. Peet's also uses mild spices, so you get just the right amount of pumpkin flavors without this drink tasting like a candle. Our testers appreciated Peet's abundant variety of alternative milk options, including soy, oat, almond, heavy cream and half & half, as well as 2% and whole milk. Those with adventurous palates should also check out the brand's Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte With Brown Sugar Jelly, which uniquely combines robust cold brew coffee with chewy pieces of boba-like brown sugar-flavored jelly.

For Those Looking to Save a Little $$$: McDonald’s McCafé

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

After a three-year hiatus, McDonald's PSL is finally back for nationwide enjoyment! The seasonal McCafé creation had our editors pretty split — one said it was better than Starbucks' PSL, while another found it to be a bit too sweet. Made with the brand's signature 100% Arabica bean espresso and a few pumps of pumpkin-flavored syrup, this latte definitely depends on your own sense of taste. With that in mind, it’s also the cheapest — a small size costs about $3 — so we totally aren’t against having this latte for dessert on a crisp fall night with one (or two) of Mickey D’s returning pumpkin creme or baked apple pies.

If You're Not the Biggest Fan of Pumpkin, But Still Want a PSL: Krispy Kreme

We weren’t sure what to expect from the doughnut giant’s PSL offering, but were pleasantly surprised once we had our first sip. Though a few of our editors found themselves wanting more pumpkin flavor, its subtle hint of cinnamon and clove was perfect for the 87-degree day we were drinking it on. Pair it with one of Krispy Kreme’s brand-new Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough or returning Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, for a double-dose of spicy goodness.

For Those with a Sweet Tooth: Dunkin'

Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

If you're a fan of sweeter coffee beverages, Dunkin’s classic PSL is the one for you. With its blend of pumpkin syrup and rich whipped cream, this latte had some of our editors questioning if there was actually coffee in their carry out cups or a slice of pumpkin pie. Talk about a sweet treat!

The Most Readily Available: 7-Eleven

Photograph courtesy of 7-Eleven

Our editors were super excited and surprised to see that 7-Eleven released their classic PSL this year well before everyone else — they've been selling the autumnal drink since August 5th! For those of you keeping score, that was 10 days before Dunkin' and a full 4 weeks (!!!) before Starbucks. So naturally, our editors have drunk their fair share of the chain's classic PSLs throughout the summer. The drink is adequately creamy, spicy and a delight overall, plus it's pretty easy to locate since 7-Eleven has over 9,000+ locations throughout the U.S.