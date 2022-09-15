McDonald’s Pumpkin and Crème Pies Are Back
But the fall fan favorites can be found only in select locations — so if you see ’em, grab ’em!
Another sure sign that autumn is upon us: Pumpkin and Creme Pies have been popping up at McDonald’s locations around the country.
Yes, the fall fan favorites (a hit on social media this time last year … and the year before that …), are making their much-awaited, seasonal, grab-’em-while-they’re-hot-and-while-they’re-here return.
McDonald’s USA has confirmed to Food Network that the sweet, creamy turnover-style pies are back as a regional menu offering in select markets throughout the U.S. You can get them at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last.
“Pumpkin Pie lovers, wya?!” the brand writes in an email. “This delicious pastry features pumpkin with warm spices and a vanilla flavored creme, layered side by side in our signature pie crust and baked to perfection.”
Again, these handheld pies, which clock in at 280 calories (with 15 grams of fat, 33 grams of carbs, 12 grams of sugar, 180 milligrams of sodium and 3 grams of protein), aren’t available at all McDonald’s locations, so if you see one, you’ll want to scoop one up and cradle it like a pretty fallen leaf. Or better yet — just gobble it up!
