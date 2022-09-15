Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Grilled Stuffed Cheeseburger Buns
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins, as seen on Food Network.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
Food Network Kitchen’s Slow-Cooker Brisket for Summer Slow Cooker/Zucchini Fries/Picnic Brick-Pressed Sandwiches, as seen on Food Network.
Slow-Cooker Brisket
Mofongo Stuffed with Criollo Shrimp Stew
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fryer Chicken Wings, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta
12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now
McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
Currently Obsessed With...
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Shop
What's New
10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch
This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless
8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized
Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry
Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

McDonald’s Pumpkin and Crème Pies Are Back

But the fall fan favorites can be found only in select locations — so if you see ’em, grab ’em!

September 15, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Another sure sign that autumn is upon us: Pumpkin and Creme Pies have been popping up at McDonald’s locations around the country.

Yes, the fall fan favorites (a hit on social media this time last year … and the year before that …), are making their much-awaited, seasonal, grab-’em-while-they’re-hot-and-while-they’re-here return.

McDonald’s USA has confirmed to Food Network that the sweet, creamy turnover-style pies are back as a regional menu offering in select markets throughout the U.S. You can get them at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last.

“Pumpkin Pie lovers, wya?!” the brand writes in an email. “This delicious pastry features pumpkin with warm spices and a vanilla flavored creme, layered side by side in our signature pie crust and baked to perfection.”

Again, these handheld pies, which clock in at 280 calories (with 15 grams of fat, 33 grams of carbs, 12 grams of sugar, 180 milligrams of sodium and 3 grams of protein), aren’t available at all McDonald’s locations, so if you see one, you’ll want to scoop one up and cradle it like a pretty fallen leaf. Or better yet — just gobble it up!

Related Content:

McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish

Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Donettes

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread

Next Up

Dunkin’ Releases Fall Menu Early and It’s Full of Pumpkin Spice Goodness

You don’t have to wait a moment longer to get your fix.

After 5 Years, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Make Their Return

Start checking those shelves on August 15.

Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30

There’s also a new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato on the menu, and we got an advance taste.

Harpoon and Dunkin’ Are Bringing Back Their Pumpkin Spice Latte Beer – Plus Three New Brews

The PSL Ale touts a revamped recipe to include oat milk.

Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever

The chain is bringing back fall classics plus the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut.

All of the 2019 Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Ranked

Did your favorite make the cut?!

Is McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Ever Coming Back?

And what are McDonald’s breakfast hours, anyway?

Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

This Is Not a Drill: McDonald’s Cult-Favorite Szechuan Sauce Returns March 31

The coveted sauce will only be available to order on the McDonald’s app.

An Artist Flung a McDonald’s Burger Pickle Onto the Ceiling – Now It’s Worth $6,200

The pickle is still there, stuck only by its own juices and residual burger sauce.

On TV

On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 2, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized Sep 14, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Sep 14, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids Sep 9, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

40+ 2022 Advent Calendars You Can Buy RIGHT Now Sep 13, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Sep 9, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week Aug 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 26, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

What A Dozen Cousins’ Ibraheem Basir Can’t Live Without in His Kitchen Aug 24, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens