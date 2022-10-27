Recipes
You Can Get Free McDonald’s Fries Every Friday for the Rest of 2022

Happy Fry-day!

October 27, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

476815568

Photo by: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Friday is a universal favorite day of the week. It’s often the end of the school or work week, and it also symbolizes the beginning of the weekend. Why not celebrate all this good energy with a free snack?

It’s hard not to love McDonald’s French Fries, especially when they are at their hot and salty best. But they perhaps are even better on Friday, because through the end of 2022, they are free.

It may be believed there is no such thing as a free lunch, and that’s often the case. But on Friday, McDonald’s customers who spend $1 on a mobile order and pay through the chain’s app can get a free medium fries. This deal is good whether you are dining in, enjoying curbside pickup, or grabbing it at the drive-through.

The app often offers other weekly deals, so there’s no telling what else you can stack on to your standing fries order while you are at it. May as well go wild.

As you also get a free large fries for just downloading the app and joining MyMcDonald’s Rewards, it seems like there’s a lot of potential going on here for fries lovers.

The deal is available every Friday through the end of December 2022, but only once per day. Still, that seems like a pretty great way to start the weekend.

