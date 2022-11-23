Recipes
Get a Vitamix for Less Than $300 for Black Friday

Big savings on Vitamix blenders start today.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 23, 2022
By: T.K. Brady

Related To:

Shopping

Ask any serious chef what's one of the most important items in their kitchen and they'll tell you: a Vitamix. Whether they swear by a pro-style model with a tall, slender carafe or opt for one that's more home kitchen-friendly with a wide carafe that can fit under cabinets, there's one in every pro's kitchen. This year, Vitamix deals for Black Friday are better than we've seen all year.

A2300

$499.95 $449.95
Vitamix
10% Off
$449.95 | Vitamix $449.95 | Amazon

The Ascent A2300 model is on sale at Amazon right now for $450, which is a great deal off the original pricetag. Plus, this is for a brand-new model. Refurbished models can sometimes be purchased at a cheaper price, but this one is already a pretty solid bet. The Ascent series is one of Vitamix's mid-level models. It's got a knob, on-off button and pulse function and comes with a digital interface that tells you how long you've been blending.

E310

$349.95 $289.95
Vitamix
17% Off
$289.95 | Vitamix $289.95 | Amazon

For something even more affordable, check out the Vitamix Explorian. This model is a more baseline option, but still provides all of the power Vitamix is known for. It bore out to be Food Network Kitchen's favorite high-speed blender. Like the Ascent, it comes with a knob, on-off button and pulse function. At less than $300, it's a steal for Black Friday.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

$549.95 $511
Amazon
7% Off
Buy It

For a model with all the bells and whistles, the Vitamix Ascent A3300 is what you want. The interface is completely digital. The knob, pulse and on-off functions are still there, but feel much more elevated. For anyone who wants something smart in their kitchen, this blender is for you.

A3500 Ascent Series

$649.95 $574.95
Vitamix
12% Off
$574.95 | Vitamix $574.95 | Amazon

Finally, if you're looking for a blender that has functionality and will look great on your countertop, the Vitamix Ascent 3500 blender has programs for smoothies, hot soups, dips, frozen desserts and spreads. To make cleanup easy, there is also a self-cleaning setting. It also is equipped with touch interface, wireless connectivity, a progamable timer and more.

The Best Black Friday Sales to Shop Now

Get the Always Pan for $99 on Black Friday

The Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Get Instant Pots, Air Fryers and More On Sale at Walmart This Cyber Monday

Plus, some Food Network-favorite kitchen gadgets!

Get a Ninja Foodi for Up to $80 Off on Amazon Today

This multi-cooker (and air fryer!) is on super sale today.

What We're Eyeing During Kohl's Dashing Deal Days Sale

Get your kitchen ready for the holidays!

These Colorful Instant Pots Are On Sale for Less Than $100

Get this best-selling kitchen appliance in a fun new color.

The Best After-Christmas Kitchen Sales to Shop Now

Make the most of your gift cards on these end-of-year clearance events.

Must-Buy Products from Kohl's April Home Sale

Many of our top picks are marked down, too!

Prime Day Is Almost Over! Here's What To Buy Before It Ends

Find steep discounts on top-brand kitchen items on Day Two.

The Best Under-$100 Finds from the Kohl's Home Sale

Score gadgets, appliances and more at seriously discounted prices.

Exactly What to Buy from All-Clad's VIP Sale Happening Now

Food Network editors love this sale and it comes at the perfect time for the upcoming holidays!

The Best Deals to Shop If You Missed Amazon's Most Recent Prime Day

Forgot to shop Amazon's Prime Day sale Oct. 11 and 12? Many of our favorite products are still on sale!

What to Buy from Walmart's Black Friday Sale Nov 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

Get a Vitamix for Less Than $300 for Black Friday Nov 23, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

The Best Microwave Sales To Shop This Black Friday Nov 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

The Best Espresso Machine Sales To Shop This Black Friday Nov 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

Amazon's Best Black Friday Sales to Shop Before They Sell Out Nov 23, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

These Are the Best Air Fryers on Sale for Black Friday Nov 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

Everything You Should Buy At Kohl's Black Friday Sale This Year Nov 22, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

15 Best Christmas China Patterns for a Beautiful Holiday Dinner Nov 22, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

The Best Kitchen Deals from Target's Black Friday Sale Nov 22, 2022

By: Allison Russo and T.K. Brady

25 Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Buy For $25 or Less Nov 22, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

By: Kelsey Mulvey

The 29 Best Cookbooks of 2022 for Everyone on Your Gift List Nov 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Best Vegan Cookbooks of 2022 Nov 21, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The Best Black Friday Sales for 2022 You Can Shop Right Now Nov 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Air Fryers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vacuum Sealers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 18, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Nonstick Frying Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Juicers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Best Coffee Subscriptions for Every Kind of Coffee Drinker Nov 21, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

By: Brittany Loggins

6 Best Drip Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Snack Subscription Boxes You Can Sign Up For Online Nov 18, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

By: Lambeth Hochwald

72 Gifts for Food Lovers from Food Network Magazine Nov 22, 2022

25 Perfect Gifts for Teachers Nov 18, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

By: Kelsey Mulvey

32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Nov 18, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

By: Joey Skladany

20 Gifts for Bakers at Every Level Nov 16, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Nov 23, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

By: Brittany Loggins

10 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Friendsgiving Host Nov 17, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

By: Rachel Trujillo

35 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers Nov 18, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

By: Joey Skladany

6 Best Electrolyte Drinks, According to a Certified Athletic Trainer Nov 15, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Our Place's Black Friday Sale Includes the Always Pan and More Favorites Nov 14, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

