Get a Vitamix for Less Than $300 for Black Friday

The Ascent A2300 model is on sale at Amazon right now for $450, which is a great deal off the original pricetag. Plus, this is for a brand-new model. Refurbished models can sometimes be purchased at a cheaper price, but this one is already a pretty solid bet. The Ascent series is one of Vitamix's mid-level models. It's got a knob, on-off button and pulse function and comes with a digital interface that tells you how long you've been blending.