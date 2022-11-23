Get a Vitamix for Less Than $300 for Black Friday
Big savings on Vitamix blenders start today.
Ask any serious chef what's one of the most important items in their kitchen and they'll tell you: a Vitamix. Whether they swear by a pro-style model with a tall, slender carafe or opt for one that's more home kitchen-friendly with a wide carafe that can fit under cabinets, there's one in every pro's kitchen. This year, Vitamix deals for Black Friday are better than we've seen all year.
The Ascent A2300 model is on sale at Amazon right now for $450, which is a great deal off the original pricetag. Plus, this is for a brand-new model. Refurbished models can sometimes be purchased at a cheaper price, but this one is already a pretty solid bet. The Ascent series is one of Vitamix's mid-level models. It's got a knob, on-off button and pulse function and comes with a digital interface that tells you how long you've been blending.
For something even more affordable, check out the Vitamix Explorian. This model is a more baseline option, but still provides all of the power Vitamix is known for. It bore out to be Food Network Kitchen's favorite high-speed blender. Like the Ascent, it comes with a knob, on-off button and pulse function. At less than $300, it's a steal for Black Friday.
For a model with all the bells and whistles, the Vitamix Ascent A3300 is what you want. The interface is completely digital. The knob, pulse and on-off functions are still there, but feel much more elevated. For anyone who wants something smart in their kitchen, this blender is for you.
Finally, if you're looking for a blender that has functionality and will look great on your countertop, the Vitamix Ascent 3500 blender has programs for smoothies, hot soups, dips, frozen desserts and spreads. To make cleanup easy, there is also a self-cleaning setting. It also is equipped with touch interface, wireless connectivity, a progamable timer and more.
