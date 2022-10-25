Recipes
discovery+

The McRib Is Returning … for a ‘Farewell Tour’

McDonald’s announces that the barbecue-sauce-slathered pork sandwich will return on October 31, possibly for the last time.

October 25, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

McRib fans, are you sitting down? McDonald’s has some good news and some bad news.

Let’s start with the good news: The McRib is coming back for a limited time to menus at participating locations nationwide this fall, as it has for three years in a row.

And now, the bad news: The fast-food giant has announced that this may be your last choice to enjoy the barbecue-flavored, ribless-but-ribbed-looking pork sandwich.

The McRib’s return on October 31 is officially the start of the sandwich’s “Farewell Tour,” McDonald’s announces.

As one McRib aficionado so aptly and succinctly put on Twitter: “Joy. Sadness.”

In order to maximize the former and minimize the latter, McDonald’s is releasing a bunch of “limited-edition throwback McRib merch available for purchase, so diehard fans can forever rock their favorite sandwich even after it’s gone from the menu.”

The McRib merch, featuring art, clothing and memorabilia with a saucily nostalgic McRib flair, will drop on November 4 at 11 a.m. ET on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com. Some items will be priced as low as $0.99, so snagging a bit of McRib memorabilia won’t necessarily break the bank.

So is this really your last chance to taste the barbecue-sauce slathered pork sandwich, which has been on and off McDonald’s menus since it made its debut in 1980? Don’t be too sure.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later,’” McDonald’s acknowledges in a news release. “Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back.”

In other words, put away your hankies and get out your napkins. Sounds like there’s definitely hope for a triumphant McRib return tour.

