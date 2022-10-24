Subway’s New Merch Is Going Fast
The collection includes a fanny pack filled with garlic-flavored mints...and we really don’t know what to think about that.
It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping — so if you’ve got a sandwich fan, especially a die-hard Subway sandwich fan, on your list this year, you probably want to check out Subway’s new merch drop. It’s actually pretty wild.
The sandwich chain’s just-released limited-edition merch line features 12 items inspired by the 12 subs in the recently introduced Subway Series menu.
The line includes wearable Subway swag such as the All-American Club Letterman Jacket (“complete with real wool, leather sleeves and sandwich patches”; $200) and the Monster Hoodie (a “one-of-a-kind distressed hoodie made from 100% cotton” emblazoned with the message “I survived The Monster. And I won”; $40). You can also show your sandwich love by slipping into the Philly 5-Panel Hat ($25), Bella Mozza Sunglasses ($30), the Turkey Cali Club Slides ($30), Supreme Meats Performance Sweatbands ($20), the Champ Boxing Shorts ($30) and the Subway Club Bucket Hat ($25).
The collection also includes the Outlaw Chain Wallet (“made with genuine embossed leather and complete with a sick chain”; $25). There’s also an avocado-shaped bean bag chair — The MexiCali Bean Bag Chair — for $80.
The weirdest item of all, though, has got to be the garlic-flavored mints. (Yes, really!) The Great Garlic Fresh Pack ($20) is a “slick Subway fanny pack filled with garlic flavored mints that keep The Great Garlic breath going strong, long after your meal.”
All 12 items can be found at SubwaySwagShop.com, but they’re going fast. So if you want to show your Subway fandom or shop for someone else who does, you should hop on that train before it leaves the station.
Related Content: