Is Subway Healthy?

Eating healthy at Subway is really about how you build your sandwiches. You certainly can build a not-so-healthy sandwich that can clock in at 800 or more calories. You can opt to add calorie-heavy ingredients like bacon, pepperoni, large amounts of mozzarella and smashed avocado for between 140 to 170 calories each for a 12-inch sub. Other add-on meal options include chips and a cookie. You don’t need either but if you on occasion opt for one, it can be part of a healthy meal. However, eating several bags of chips and several cookies in one sitting can certainly sabotage even the healthiest sandwich or salad.