White Claw Is Going Dry

The new non-alcoholic hard seltzer is aiming to be more than just ... plain old seltzer.

December 06, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Mixed Drink Recipes

White Claw is synonymous with hard seltzer. It’s fair to say the brand pretty much defined the category. But its latest innovation has gone in a whole new direction – one that is actually closer to classic seltzer than any the brand has done before.

In a surprising twist that comes just in time for Dry January, White Claw is releasing its first non-alcoholic beverage, White Claw 0% Alcohol. The new release will come in fun flavors like Black Cherry Cranberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Peach Orange Blossom and Lime Yuzu. Each can contains electrolytes – meaning not only does it not contain alcohol, but it will help to rehydrate you, especially if you’ve had a cocktail or two. It’s also a healthier option, as it’s only 15 calories per can, versus the 100 or so calories a can that is typical in hard seltzers.

A recent Gallup study revealed that 62 percent of adults under 35 drink alcohol, versus 72 percent 20 years ago. “The industry is ripe for disruption as demand for flavorful, non-alcoholic drinks is on the rise, but current options like excessively sweet mocktails, bland waters, and near-beers are disconnected from what today’s adult drinkers want. White Claw 0% Alcohol paves the way for an entirely new adult beverage,” says Phil Rosse, President, Mark Anthony Brands Inc, in a statement. “Our newest breakthrough completely reimagines the idea of drinking by delivering the first ever elevated non-alcoholic choice with the complex taste and feel of a real drink that only White Claw can deliver.”

While non-alcoholic hard seltzer sounds a lot like it’d just be, well, seltzer, this beverage’s intent seems to be to offer the hard seltzer experience without the alcohol. This is not meant to be another La Croix (though we love La Croix) but rather a non-alcoholic variant of hard seltzer.

So what would a not-hard seltzer that’s not just regular seltzer be? Soft seltzer? Semi-firm seltzer? That remains to be decided.

White Claw 0% Alcohol will be available beginning January 1, 2024 at Kroger, Total Wine & More and Albertsons/Safeway.

