White Claw Is Going Dry

In a surprising twist that comes just in time for Dry January, White Claw is releasing its first non-alcoholic beverage, White Claw 0% Alcohol. The new release will come in fun flavors like Black Cherry Cranberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Peach Orange Blossom and Lime Yuzu. Each can contains electrolytes – meaning not only does it not contain alcohol, but it will help to rehydrate you, especially if you’ve had a cocktail or two. It’s also a healthier option, as it’s only 15 calories per can, versus the 100 or so calories a can that is typical in hard seltzers.