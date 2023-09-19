The Internet’s Favorite Olive Oil Is Now In a Non-Alcoholic Martini
Graza teamed with Aura Bora for a new canned cocktail.
If you spend any time scrolling through delicious-looking dishes on your Instagram and TikTok feeds, you’ve no doubt seen a bottle of Graza olive oil. The internet darling comes in easy-to-squeeze green plastic bottles with condiment-style spouts on top to keep things tidy no matter how messy a cook you may be. And Graza makes picking the right oil for the job a bit easier with its “Sizzle” and “Drizzle” options for cooking and finishing applications, respectively. Now, Graza has teamed up with sparkling water brand Aura Bora to show off yet another application for its olive oil: cocktails.
Make that non-alcoholic cocktails to be specific (are we saying “mocktail” anymore?), and a booze-free version of one of the classiest of all cocktails, the martini, at that. The virgin Aura Bora x Graza Olive Oil Martini is made, fittingly, with Graza’s Extra Virgin Picual “Drizzle” olive oil, along with Aura Bora sparkling water, “natural vermouth flavor,” yuzu extract, and juniper oil. The result, according to the description on the can, is “a rich, succulent cocktail with warm, herbal undertones.” The website description adds that the oil “brings a pleasant, herbaceous flavor without the briny bitterness of a traditional olive.” So dirty martini lovers should temper their expectations accordingly.
Of course, olive oil is no stranger to the bar scene, adding body and fruity undertones to a variety of drinks. And switching gears from bartender to baristas, if you’ve been to a Starbucks recently, you’ll know that olive oil is the coffee chain’s latest menu addition inspired by the pairing of coffee and olive oil at breakfast in Italy.
In addition to being zero-proof, the 12-ounce Aura Bora x Graza Olive Oil Martini canned cocktails are also sugar-free and five calories each. They’re available at aurabora.com by the 12-can case for $48, or as a bundle with a bottle of Graza’s “Drizzle” olive oil for $61 so you can add a little extra olive oil kick to your cocktail or anything you please.
