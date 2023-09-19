The Internet’s Favorite Olive Oil Is Now In a Non-Alcoholic Martini

If you spend any time scrolling through delicious-looking dishes on your Instagram and TikTok feeds, you’ve no doubt seen a bottle of Graza olive oil. The internet darling comes in easy-to-squeeze green plastic bottles with condiment-style spouts on top to keep things tidy no matter how messy a cook you may be. And Graza makes picking the right oil for the job a bit easier with its “Sizzle” and “Drizzle” options for cooking and finishing applications, respectively. Now, Graza has teamed up with sparkling water brand Aura Bora to show off yet another application for its olive oil: cocktails.