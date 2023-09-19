Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Parm. Keywords: Chicken Breasts, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Garlic, Onion Powder, Italian Seasoning, Eggs, Tomato Sauce, Sugar, Red Pepper, Basil.
Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Parm
Trending Recipes
3-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Popcorn
Food Network Kitchen’s Apple Picking Braised Pork Tenderloin, as seen on Food Network.
Apple Picking Braised Pork Tenderloin
Reina Pepida Arepas
Reina Pepiada Arepas
Blistered Green Beans with Tahini
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Chipotle Brings Back Its Most Requested Menu Item Once Again
Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update
11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
Currently Obsessed With...
Starbucks Is Offering BOGO PSLs Every Thursday This Month
Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Is Back Early...For Some of Us
Shop
What's New
The Best Kitchen Products for Hosting Next-Level Tailgate Parties
When Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023? Plus, the Deals to Shop Now
Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level
Our Honest Review of the OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker with Podless Single-Serve Function
Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only!
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

The Internet’s Favorite Olive Oil Is Now In a Non-Alcoholic Martini

Graza teamed with Aura Bora for a new canned cocktail.

September 19, 2023
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Graza, Aura Bora

Photo courtesy of Graza, Aura Bora

If you spend any time scrolling through delicious-looking dishes on your Instagram and TikTok feeds, you’ve no doubt seen a bottle of Graza olive oil. The internet darling comes in easy-to-squeeze green plastic bottles with condiment-style spouts on top to keep things tidy no matter how messy a cook you may be. And Graza makes picking the right oil for the job a bit easier with its “Sizzle” and “Drizzle” options for cooking and finishing applications, respectively. Now, Graza has teamed up with sparkling water brand Aura Bora to show off yet another application for its olive oil: cocktails.

Make that non-alcoholic cocktails to be specific (are we saying “mocktail” anymore?), and a booze-free version of one of the classiest of all cocktails, the martini, at that. The virgin Aura Bora x Graza Olive Oil Martini is made, fittingly, with Graza’s Extra Virgin Picual “Drizzle” olive oil, along with Aura Bora sparkling water, “natural vermouth flavor,” yuzu extract, and juniper oil. The result, according to the description on the can, is “a rich, succulent cocktail with warm, herbal undertones.” The website description adds that the oil “brings a pleasant, herbaceous flavor without the briny bitterness of a traditional olive.” So dirty martini lovers should temper their expectations accordingly.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Graza, Aura Bora

Photo courtesy of Graza, Aura Bora

Of course, olive oil is no stranger to the bar scene, adding body and fruity undertones to a variety of drinks. And switching gears from bartender to baristas, if you’ve been to a Starbucks recently, you’ll know that olive oil is the coffee chain’s latest menu addition inspired by the pairing of coffee and olive oil at breakfast in Italy.

In addition to being zero-proof, the 12-ounce Aura Bora x Graza Olive Oil Martini canned cocktails are also sugar-free and five calories each. They’re available at aurabora.com by the 12-can case for $48, or as a bundle with a bottle of Graza’s “Drizzle” olive oil for $61 so you can add a little extra olive oil kick to your cocktail or anything you please.

Related Content:

Pringles Pairs Three of Its Flavors With Caviar in New Collection

Nordic Ware’s Skull Collection Is Back – With a New Monster Mask Pan

8 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers, According to an Expert

Next Up

The Internet’s Favorite Sichuan Chili Crisp Company Is Launching Frozen Dumplings

Just add Fly By Jing’s dumplings to your long list of things that taste better with its sauces.

We Tried Graza, The New Olive Oil That Comes in a Squeeze Bottle

How did we not think of this sooner?

Coors Light Releases Beer-Flavored Ice Pops Just for March Madness

Of course they’re calling them Coors-icles.

Samuel Adams Honors Tom Brady with ‘Greatest of Ale Time’ Beer

The limited launch is full of Easter Eggs.

Truly and Compartés Create First-Ever Hard Seltzer-Infused Chocolate Truffles

Here’s one way to give your holidays a boozy boost.

Poultry Producers Predict a Thanksgiving Turkey Shortage This Year: Here Are Some Hassle-Free Alternatives

There are vegan options, too!

At Last, One of TikTok’s Trendiest Foods Is Back in Stock

Hot chocolate "Bombombs" may just be the perfect stocking stuffer.

Cards Against Humanity Is Hiding Card Packs Inside Jars of ‘Clam-O-Naise’

Not weird at all ...

Ziploc Launches New Design That Keeps Your Bags Open and Upright

The design solves a longstanding problem in the kitchen.

HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

Now you can wear your love of ramen on your lips, cheeks and eyelids.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

The Best Kitchen Products for Hosting Next-Level Tailgate Parties Sep 19, 2023

By: Alida Nugent

When Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023? Plus, the Deals to Shop Now Sep 18, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 15, 2023

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

Our Honest Review of the OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker with Podless Single-Serve Function Sep 15, 2023

By: Beth Lipton

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 15, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

These Are the Best, Most-Useful Kitchen Utensils Sep 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services, Tested by Food Network Editors Sep 12, 2023

By: Casey Clark

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Sep 8, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

34 Gifts for Grandparents Who Love Food Sep 7, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

7 Best Wine Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Sep 11, 2023

By: Margaret Wong and Patty Lee

We Tried All of the Magic Spoon Cereal Flavors and Here Is Our Take Sep 1, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

10 Best Flatware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Home and Kitchen Labor Day Sales for 2023 Sep 1, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Food Network Magazine’s Latest Cookbook Is All About Pizza Aug 23, 2023

By: Sabrina Choudhary

11 Best Flavored Nut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Food Dehydrators, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Martini Glasses, According to a Spirits Expert Aug 18, 2023

By: John deBary

How to Use All the Functions On Your Air Fryer Aug 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Countertop Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Soaps, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best-Selling Always Pan Just Got Supersized — Here’s What We Think Sep 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Kitchen Deals from CNN Underscored's 2023 Deals Fest Aug 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Meat Tenderizers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Springform Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Whiskey Decanters, According to a Spirits Expert Aug 11, 2023

By: John deBary

The 8 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults Aug 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now Aug 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo