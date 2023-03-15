Recipes
Coors Light Releases Beer-Flavored Ice Pops Just for March Madness

Of course they’re calling them Coors-icles.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
March 15, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Beer

Beer

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Coors Light

Photo courtesy of Coors Light

There’s nothing quite like cracking into a cold one during an intense game. Any lover of beer and basketball will likely agree. Now, as March Madness kicks off, Coors Light is taking that thinking to an entirely new level. The beer company is launching beer-flavored popsicles — Coors-icles, it’s calling them — to help sports fans keep their cool when the action on the court heats up.

The non-alcoholic popsicles, aimed at consumers 21 and up, naturally, are intended to evoke “the flavor and refreshment of an ice-cold Coors Light,” according to the beer brand. They’ll be available only during the NCAA tournament season. So basically, you have to get these cold pops while they’re hot. (Or something like that.)

How do you do that? Well, the Coors Light Coors-icles come in six-packs, appropriately enough, and starting March 14, through March 24, Coors will release a limited number of them every weekday at 12 noon EST at shop.coorslight.com — while supplies last.

Coors-icle 6-Pack

$20.23
Coors Light
Buy It

Additionally, Coors-icles — for which college basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale has been tapped as a spokesperson — will be available at more than 800 bars across the country throughout March Madness.

And — there’s one more way to snag these limited-time-only super cold ones: You can try your luck at being one of 100 beer and basketball fans to win a six-pack of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. The winners will be selected on April 4 – after the final buzzers have sounded on the NCAA championship games.

“Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, says in a statement. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”

Good luck getting your hands on these limited-edition beer-flavored ice pops. And also? Best of luck with your brackets!

’90s Kid-Drink SunnyD Is Growing Up

12 Expert-Recommended Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Well, There’s Hidden Valley Ranch-Flavored Ice Cream Now

Samuel Adams Honors Tom Brady with ‘Greatest of Ale Time’ Beer

The limited launch is full of Easter Eggs.

Pumpkin Beers We Highly Recommend Drinking This Season

Sip a new one every day of the week!

Say Hello to White Claw’s Newest Flavor: Passion Fruit

Here’s where you can find the latest drop.

Grey Poupon Curiously Makes Its First Foray into Wine

Of course, the iconic Dijon mustard’s bottle is infused with mustard seeds.

White Claw’s Back for the Summer with Four New Flavors

The drink of the season now comes blended with iced tea.

Taco Bell Is Cutting the Beloved Quesalupa From Its Menu. Again.

The menu item was brought back in March after a five-year absence.

This Bologna Face Mask Is Actually Good for Your Skin

Oscar Mayer is hilariously making our childhood dreams come true.

White Claw Cans Will Be Stronger Than Ever This Summer

The hard seltzer icon is introducing a higher ABV "Surge" line, plus three new flavors.

Is Heinz’s Holiday Dinner in A Can the Answer to Our Problems?

Between supermarket inflation and hours of prep work, people are looking to a curious canned soup to get their Christmas dinner fill.

Honey Jelly Is TikTok’s Latest Summer Treat, and It's Really, Really Easy to Make

It’s a one-ingredient wonder.

