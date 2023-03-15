Coors Light Releases Beer-Flavored Ice Pops Just for March Madness
Of course they’re calling them Coors-icles.
There’s nothing quite like cracking into a cold one during an intense game. Any lover of beer and basketball will likely agree. Now, as March Madness kicks off, Coors Light is taking that thinking to an entirely new level. The beer company is launching beer-flavored popsicles — Coors-icles, it’s calling them — to help sports fans keep their cool when the action on the court heats up.
The non-alcoholic popsicles, aimed at consumers 21 and up, naturally, are intended to evoke “the flavor and refreshment of an ice-cold Coors Light,” according to the beer brand. They’ll be available only during the NCAA tournament season. So basically, you have to get these cold pops while they’re hot. (Or something like that.)
How do you do that? Well, the Coors Light Coors-icles come in six-packs, appropriately enough, and starting March 14, through March 24, Coors will release a limited number of them every weekday at 12 noon EST at shop.coorslight.com — while supplies last.
Additionally, Coors-icles — for which college basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale has been tapped as a spokesperson — will be available at more than 800 bars across the country throughout March Madness.
And — there’s one more way to snag these limited-time-only super cold ones: You can try your luck at being one of 100 beer and basketball fans to win a six-pack of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. The winners will be selected on April 4 – after the final buzzers have sounded on the NCAA championship games.
“Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, says in a statement. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”
Good luck getting your hands on these limited-edition beer-flavored ice pops. And also? Best of luck with your brackets!
