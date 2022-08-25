Recipes
discovery+

Oscar Mayer Is Making a Hot Dog-Flavored Freezer Pop

The Cold Dog is said to be 'refreshing' and 'smoky' with 'umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener.'

August 25, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo courtesy of Oscar Mayer

Photo courtesy of Oscar Mayer

You can teach an old dog new tricks. Actually, make that cold dog. Oscar Mayer is proving that with a new, “first-of-its-kind” hot-dog flavored freezer pop.

The meat brand is unveiling a “Cold Dog,” which it describes as a “bun-derfully odd and surprisingly delicious frozen pop flavored like the beloved Oscar Mayer wiener” according to a press release. The super-weird frozen treat traces its origins to the brand’s “Stupid or Genius” campaign on social media, in which it grilled fans about unusual ways to enjoy its trademark hot dogs.

“The Cold Dog. Is it a stupid snack or a genius dessert?” Oscar Mayer wondered on Instagram several weeks back.

While many responded with an emphatic thumbs down — “it’s gonna be a no from me, dog,” wrote one — others piped up in favor.

“Genius! Used to eat them with my grade school friends in the summer while riding bikes and raiding each other's freezers! YUM!!” A supporter weighed in.

Declaring that “tens of thousands of fans relished the idea of a hot dog-flavored frozen pop,” Oscar Mayer says that, in the end, it decided to actually make the Cold Dog happen.

The brand teamed up with premium frozen dessert company Popbar, known for its gelato on a stick, to make the Cold Dog, which the meat company is billing as “refreshing” and “smoky,” with “umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener.” The frozen pop also features a yellow squiggle of something that looks like mustard.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” Anne Field, head of North American Brand Communications at Oscar Mayer, says in a news release. “For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat.”

The Cold Dog will be available for $2, while supplies last, at select Popbar locations in Long Beach, New York City, Atlanta and New Orleans.

Those in New York and along the New Jersey shore should also keep an eye out — from now until August 27 — for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the brand’s 27-foot hot-dog-shaped vehicle, which has been retrofitted as a frozen-pop-dispensing truck, with frosted windows and icicle-evoking decor.

You can keep tabs on the truck on OscarMayer.com and Oscar Mayer on Instagram.

Frankly, strange as this idea is, it’s probably better than the brand’s proposed Weiner Cake.

The Weiner Rake, though? Definitely genius!

