Brach’s Kicks Off Football Season with Curious Hot Dog- and Hamburger-Flavored Candy Corn
The candy brand ups its seasonal game with a new 'Tailgate' mix.
You probably thought candy corn was candy corn was candy corn. Or at least, you may have thought that until Brach’s introduced its boundary-busting Turkey Dinner Candy Corn back in 2020. That strange seasonal mix featured candy corn pieces that tasted like roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie. (At the time, we called it “the love child of Halloween and Thanksgiving.”)
Now, Brach’s is back in the weird-candy-corn-flavor game, teaming up with Walgreens to kick off a new day-at-the-football-stadium-themed mix, Tailgate Candy Corn.
The new candy corn mix, which will be exclusively available at participating Walgreens stores nationwide from now until the end of October (Halloween!), features multicolor triangular pieces that taste like tailgate staples such as Hot Dogs and Hamburgers, in addition to Fruit Punch, Vanilla Ice Cream and Popcorn.
An 11-ounce bag of the Tailgate Candy Corn is priced between $3.49 and $3.69, depending on the region, but keep your eyes peeled for deals. (We’re seeing two bags for $6 online.)
A 15-piece serving clocks in at around 110 calories, which, considering you’re getting the flavors of a whole multi-course meal — sugary beverage, dessert and snack included — isn’t too bad, when you think of it.
The mix of candy pieces, while peculiar, is familiarly “sweet” and “tri-colored” and “delivers on the iconic, unique rich texture and real-honey flavor Candy Corn connoisseurs stand by,” according to the Walgreens product page.
And you thought regular candy corn was controversial …
