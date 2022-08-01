Brach’s Kicks Off Football Season with Curious Hot Dog- and Hamburger-Flavored Candy Corn

You probably thought candy corn was candy corn was candy corn. Or at least, you may have thought that until Brach’s introduced its boundary-busting Turkey Dinner Candy Corn back in 2020. That strange seasonal mix featured candy corn pieces that tasted like roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie. (At the time, we called it “the love child of Halloween and Thanksgiving.”)