8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On

The summer is all about spending as much time outside as possible. And one of the ways to make that happen well into fall is by investing in a fire pit. Sure, it's nice to have one that looks pretty and can keep you warm, but we want a fire pit that does more. We love roasting marshmallows over a fire pit with our family and friends, but now there are fire pits that double as a grill, wok, griddle and more, making open-fire cooking easier than ever. We found options that can handle chicken skewers, hot dogs on a stick and even a Campfire Lasagna. Here are the best fire pits you can cook on available for purchase online.