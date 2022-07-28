Recipes
Perfectly Grilled Corn on the Cob
8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On

You don't have to go camping to cook over an open flame.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
July 28, 2022
By: T.K. Brady

Related To:

Shopping Grilling

Photo by: Amazon

Amazon

The summer is all about spending as much time outside as possible. And one of the ways to make that happen well into fall is by investing in a fire pit. Sure, it's nice to have one that looks pretty and can keep you warm, but we want a fire pit that does more. We love roasting marshmallows over a fire pit with our family and friends, but now there are fire pits that double as a grill, wok, griddle and more, making open-fire cooking easier than ever. We found options that can handle chicken skewers, hot dogs on a stick and even a Campfire Lasagna. Here are the best fire pits you can cook on available for purchase online.

How to Choose the Right Fire Pit for You

  • Size: It's important to determine how much space you have for your fire pit. A smaller, portable fire pit works well for those with smaller backyards or who want to take it to the beach or campsite. For those with a larger backyard or entertaining space, a large pit or even table, could be an ideal option.
  • Cooking style: Think about how you want to cook on your fire pit. Is this a family affair cooking burgers and hot dogs? Or are you looking to take your barbecue game up a notch a try true open-fire cooking? We found pits that fit both needs.
  • Fuel: Some fire pits require traditional fire starters and logs to go going while other models are propane-fueled. Take into account your fire-building skills and comfort with propane tanks when choosing the best model for you.
  • Price: Fire pits come in a wide price range. While you can find models for less than $300, other more luxury options can cost upwards of $4,000. Take your budget into account when deciding which fire pit is right for you.

Ranger Cast Iron Grill Cooking Bundle

$579.99 $375
Solo Stove
$205 Off

Solo Stove is known for its easy-to-assemble portable fire pits and now the line comes with multiple sets of cooking bundles. This set comes with a cast iron grill that fits over the top of your fire pit, perfect for grilling steaks, veggies and more over an open flame.

Buy It

Ranger Cast Iron Wok Cooking Bundle

$579.99 $375
Solo Stove
$205 Off

Wok cooking is made even better over an open flame. This cooking bundle from Solo Stove comes with a wok attachment that's made of cast iron to withstand super high heats, ensuring your foods get perfectly seared and produces wok hei, the aroma associated with Cantonese wok cooking.

Buy It

BALI Outdoors Fire Pit

$159.99
Amazon

This 32-inch pit comes with an adjustable grill that can turn a full 360 degrees, perfect for kebabs, grilled steaks and even veggies. There's a collapsible triangle frame on the inside of the pit to hold logs in place for better ventilation. If you're interested in cooking on embers with a Dutch oven, collapse the frame beforehand.

Buy It

City Bonfires 2-Pack

$37.98
Amazon

If you only have room for a tabletop fire pit solution, City Bonfires is here to hep. Designed with small spaces in mind, these ultra-portable small fire pits are ideal for s'mores with friends after a dinner party.

Buy It

Breeo X19 Smokeless Fire Pit Grilling Bundle

$649
Breeo

Breeo has spent the last decade perfecting smokeless fire pits made in the U.S. The brand now offers two series in four sizes at varying price points so there's something for everyone. We love the X Series for its durability (it's double-walled and made of Corton steel) and versatility. Order the grilling bundle in your preferred fire pit size to get cooking this summer.

Buy It

Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Grill - 23"

$349
Barebones Living

This compact pit-grill is the smallest model on our list, but comes with smart features that'll make cooking with it a lot easier. The Cowboy pit comes with a pole that allows you to adjust the grill grate to a wide variety of heights. Plus, the steel design is sturdy enough to handle wood or charcoal for cooking over an open flame or embers.

Buy It

Big Horn 47.24-in W Black Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit

$229
Lowe's

On the flip side, this extra-large fire pit is perfect for cooking for a crowd. The 27-inch grilling area can hold burgers, hot dogs and buns and adjusts for controlled cooking. This pit also comes with a charcoal pan holder that helps maintain a controlled flame. Plus, the included PVC cover ensures your pit stays like-new all summer long.

Buy It

Fire Pit Table Complete Set

$4,450
Outer

If you've got the budget and space, this fire pit table is an ultra chic addition to any backyard entertaining space. Powered by propane, this fire pit table can be used with or without the grill top perfect for cooking up salmon, veggie skewers and even grilled cheese sandwiches. When you're not cooking, the lit table makes for a beautiful talking point.

Buy It

