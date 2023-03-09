Well, There’s Hidden Valley Ranch-Flavored Ice Cream Now

I got an advance taste of Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen ice cream. And? Well, at first spoonful, I have to say, I was kind of unsure what to think. It was sweet, salty, creamy and strange … with a tang that really did summon to mind ranch dressing, but — what was that flavor doing in my ice cream? (Full disclosure: Although I respect others’ love for ranch, I don’t really share it. Not strongly opposed, but I generally find the dressing a bit gluey.)