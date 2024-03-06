We Tried Hidden Valley’s New Cheez-It Ranch

We had a chance to try Cheesy Ranch, which will be available for purchase nationwide for $5.99 at Walmart in late March and Kroger stores in April, ahead of the launch. Sweetly spicy, kind of tangy and surprisingly subtle on the cheesy front, we could easily see drizzling it on nachos or potatoes or using it as a dip for chips, fries or even vegetables. We could see even those who don’t usually reach for ranch grabbing a squeeze bottle of this dressing.