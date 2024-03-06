Recipes
We Tried Hidden Valley’s New Cheez-It Ranch

The brand’s collab with the iconic snack hits stores this month. Plus, all the other new flavors it’s dropping this spring.

March 06, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley Ranch is a master of collabs. The past couple of years alone have brought us, among other things, Hidden Valley Ranch-Flavored Ice Cream, launched in collaboration with Van Leeuwen; a creamy TRUFF + Hidden Valley Ranch condiment; and, head-scratchingly, a recent collaboration with its own sweet self.

Cheez-It, too, has been big into lending its flavor to new products. In the past few years, we’ve gotten Cheez-It popcorn, puffs, wine boxes and more. Most recently, Taco Bell announced plans to launch a Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, featuring a giant Cheez-It cracker, 16 times the size of a regular Cheez-It, nationwide this year.

Given that, the brands’ latest collab — with each other — makes perfect sense. Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It have partnered to create Cheezy Ranch dressing, with its arrival in stores pegged to the celebration of National Ranch Day on March 10.

“Crafted with 100% real cheese and Hidden Valley Ranch’s signature herbs and spices, Cheezy Ranch is the perfect way to add a cheezy ranch twist and some serious flavor to your favorite dippable foods,” the brands say. Recommended pairings include salty snacks including nachos; fries; warm, soft pretzels; or even as a topper to Cheez-It crackers.

The idea for the collab actually came from ranch fans themselves: “Ranch fans never cease to amaze us with their creative twists on Hidden Valley Ranch,” CC Ciafone, Hidden Valley Ranch’s marketing director, says in a press release. “When we caught wind of them combining the irresistible flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with Cheez-It crackers, we were blown away.”

Cara Tragseiler, Cheez-It’s senior brand director, says the brands’ fans are similarly obsessive, “so bringing them together made perfect sense.”

“For the first time ever, our fans can drizzle the cheesy deliciousness they know and love on just about anything,” Tragseiler says.

We had a chance to try Cheesy Ranch, which will be available for purchase nationwide for $5.99 at Walmart in late March and Kroger stores in April, ahead of the launch. Sweetly spicy, kind of tangy and surprisingly subtle on the cheesy front, we could easily see drizzling it on nachos or potatoes or using it as a dip for chips, fries or even vegetables. We could see even those who don’t usually reach for ranch grabbing a squeeze bottle of this dressing.

Photo courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch

And by the way, Cheesy Ranch is not the only new Hidden Valley Ranch product launching this spring. Others include Garlic Ranch (“the ultimate condiment for pizza dipping,” Nashville Hot (“the spicy sauce that’s been missing on fried chicken sandwiches”), Creamy Jalapeño (“perfect for drizzling or dipping nachos and tacos”), Spicy Hot Honey (“a sweet and spicy sidekick for pizza and fried chicken”), Green Goddess (“creamy, herb-y deliciousness for salads or grain bowls”) and Parmesan Ranch (“a tangy twist for a classic Caesar salad”).

Make room in your pantries and fridges, ranch fans.

