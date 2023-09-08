Starbucks Is Offering BOGO PSLs Every Thursday This Month

Starbucks — which brought back the PSL for its 20th year on August 24 (a Thursday, as it happens) — is making that very doable this month. Starting Thursday, September 7, and continuing each and every Thursday through the end of September, Starbucks is offering its Rewards members a buy one, get one free deal: When they buy one fall beverage after 12 p.m. local time, they can get another free.