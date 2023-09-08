Starbucks Is Offering BOGO PSLs Every Thursday This Month
The chain is offering the deal on all fall drinks in September.
What better way is there to celebrate the fall season than by enjoying the flavorful autumn delights of a Pumpkin Spice Latte? How about celebrating it by enjoying TWO Pumpkin Spice Lattes?
Starbucks — which brought back the PSL for its 20th year on August 24 (a Thursday, as it happens) — is making that very doable this month. Starting Thursday, September 7, and continuing each and every Thursday through the end of September, Starbucks is offering its Rewards members a buy one, get one free deal: When they buy one fall beverage after 12 p.m. local time, they can get another free.
The ThursYays offer, as the coffee chain is calling its recurring weekly BOGO deal (September 7, 14, 21 and 28), can be used not only on Starbucks’ iconic PSL, but also on other new and returning fall seasonal beverages including Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Caramel Apple Spice. It applies to any size and a variety of versions: hot, iced or blended.
To take advantage of the deal, you can seek out the BOGO coupon in the Starbucks app, then either apply it when placing an order on the app or by asking your barista to apply it in the store.
Two seasonal coffee drinks for the price of one really does seem like just the thing to get you over the Thursday-afternoon hump and speed toward the weekend during the transitional challenges of back-to-school season. ThursYay, indeed.
