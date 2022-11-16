Get Your Free Reusable Red Cup at Starbucks on November 17

It’s not the holidays without exchanging gifts, and Starbucks has a sweet one in store. Beginning on November 17, anyone who orders a handcrafted hot or cold holiday beverage will be gifted a free limited-edition reusable red cup. This offer is good at participating stores across the U.S., while supplies last, in any way you want to order, be it in-store, on the Starbucks app or with Starbucks Delivery.