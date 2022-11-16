Get Your Free Reusable Red Cup at Starbucks on November 17
It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
There’s always been something special about the holiday cups at Starbucks. Once we see those magical red cups, it’s officially the start of the holiday season.
While this year’s cups were launched in early November – along with returning favorite seasonal beverages, such as the Peppermint Mocha, there’s still more holiday excitement to come.
It’s not the holidays without exchanging gifts, and Starbucks has a sweet one in store. Beginning on November 17, anyone who orders a handcrafted hot or cold holiday beverage will be gifted a free limited-edition reusable red cup. This offer is good at participating stores across the U.S., while supplies last, in any way you want to order, be it in-store, on the Starbucks app or with Starbucks Delivery.
Many people really look forward to Red Cup Day, and collect the cups year after year. This year’s collectible cup will have a white ornament design and a note about the 25th anniversary of red cups.
It’ll also exhibit kindness to the environment, as this reusable cup is made with 50% recycled content. Starbucks has pledged to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030.
Reusable cups are the gifts that keep on giving, as if you bring the reusable red cup to Starbucks and place an order, you’ll get a 10-cent discount as well as 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards members.
It’s time to bring on the Peppermint Mochas! We’re so ready.
