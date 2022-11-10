Wendy’s New Peppermint Frosty Is Here for the Holidays

“Wendy’s is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays,” Carl Loredo, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, says in a press release sent to Food Network. “From this summer’s break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy’s to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors.”