Wendy’s New Peppermint Frosty Is Here for the Holidays
Plus, Frosty Key Tags are back.
Long a year-round fast-food staple and an ongoing subject of debate (Is it a shake or a soft ice cream? Discuss …), the Wendy’s Frosty is increasingly getting downright seasonal.
In the summer, the chain made heatwaves by introducing a Strawberry Frosty. (It was delicious.) And now it’s getting into the candy-cane-esque holiday spirit by adding a limited-time-only Peppermint Frosty to its lineup.
Starting November 15, Wendy’s is launching a Peppermint Frosty; the new dairy-dessert flavor will join the Chocolate Frosty on menus for a limited time throughout the holiday season.
“Wendy’s is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays,” Carl Loredo, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, says in a press release sent to Food Network. “From this summer’s break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy’s to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors.”
“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” adds John Li, Wendy’s vice president of culinary innovation. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint — every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”
Yes, very sweet. But you know what’s even sweeter? Wendy’s is also bringing back its Frosty Key Tags, which entitle the holder to 365 days of free Jr. Frosty treats (with a purchase) in 2023.
The Frosty Key Tags will be available for $2 (such a deal) from November 21 through January 29, 2023, at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations, via the mobile app or in bulk on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website. Proceeds from Frosty Key Tag sales support DTFA efforts to find safe, loving and permanent homes for children in foster care.
The tags would definitely make neat-treat stocking stuffers for your favorite Frosty fans.
