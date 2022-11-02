Recipes
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

KitchenAid’s New Holiday Stand Mixer Will Make Your Kitchen Feel So Cozy

The limited-edition drop harkens ‘the first snow’ and radiates ‘warm tones of cinnamon, cloves and gingerbread houses.’

November 02, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of KitchenAid

Photo courtesy of KitchenAid

Most of us use our KitchenAid Stand Mixer all year round — for everything from cookies, cakes, frostings and breads to potatoes, pastas and pizza crusts and, thanks to the panoply of attachments, so much more. But the holiday season may be our stand mixer’s busiest: All that baking and cooking for family and friends really puts the countertop staple and bake-day workhorse through its paces.

So while the release of a new KitchenAid Stand Mixer is always a thrill (we’re still swooning over this recent addition to the KitchenAid mixer lineup), the arrival of the Holiday 2022 Stand Mixer, a new limited-edition mixer that aims to help you make the most of your holiday season, seems like a particularly exciting event.

To come up with what it concluded was “the perfect holiday ‘recipe,’” KitchenAid experimented with a variety of color and bowl combinations. The new mixer is a “pale white color, harkening the first snow” coupled with a terra-cotta-hued ceramic bowl “radiating warm tones of cinnamon, cloves and gingerbread houses,” according to the brand.

The limited-edition Holiday 2022 Stand Mixer, priced at $599.99, will drop on Wednesday, November 2, and is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com.

Photo courtesy of KitchenAid

And if you want to see the winter-evocative, soft-snow-pretty new mixer in action, Jennifer Garner will use it to make mini pumpkin bread loves in an episode of her Pretend Cooking Show that will go live on November 2.

Is it so wrong to want to get a different stand mixer for every season? Sigh …

