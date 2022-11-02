KitchenAid’s New Holiday Stand Mixer Will Make Your Kitchen Feel So Cozy

Most of us use our KitchenAid Stand Mixer all year round — for everything from cookies, cakes, frostings and breads to potatoes, pastas and pizza crusts and, thanks to the panoply of attachments, so much more. But the holiday season may be our stand mixer’s busiest: All that baking and cooking for family and friends really puts the countertop staple and bake-day workhorse through its paces.