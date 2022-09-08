KitchenAid’s Latest Stand Mixer Is a Stunning Soft Green

Plenty of kitchen gadgets are all about utility. Period. The KitchenAid Stand Mixer, though, is about something a bit more. It’s useful, sure, but it’s also personal: the thing in which we mix batter and buttercream frosting for our kids’ birthday cupcakes and knead the dough for homemade bread or pizza crust for our families. And yes, it’s a versatile kitchen workhorse: With attachments, we can use it to make pasta from scratch, spiralize veggies, juice fruits or shave ice.