KitchenAid’s Latest Stand Mixer Is a Stunning Soft Green

The newest addition to its Design Series Stand Mixers, Blossom is colored thyme with a hammered copper bowl that grows with you.

September 08, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of KitchenAid

Photo courtesy of KitchenAid

Plenty of kitchen gadgets are all about utility. Period. The KitchenAid Stand Mixer, though, is about something a bit more. It’s useful, sure, but it’s also personal: the thing in which we mix batter and buttercream frosting for our kids’ birthday cupcakes and knead the dough for homemade bread or pizza crust for our families. And yes, it’s a versatile kitchen workhorse: With attachments, we can use it to make pasta from scratch, spiralize veggies, juice fruits or shave ice.

But there is another aspect of the KitchenAid Stand Mixer to which anyone who has picked one out or perused kitchens on Pinterest can attest: It is an aesthetic choice. A form of personal expression and creative inspiration. A colorful thing of beauty. Jewelry for your countertop.

That’s certainly true of Blossom, KitchenAid’s stunning new addition to its line of Design Series Stand Mixers, which, according to a press release, “blur[s] the line between appliance and art through unique color, finish and materials — giving makers around the world unmatched potential for creative expression.”

True to its name, the new mixer boasts a pale-green hue that evokes the underside of a leaf and design details “inspired by the aromatic herbs and edible flowers trending in cooking and baking,” according to KitchenAid.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of KitchenAid

Photo courtesy of KitchenAid

“Blossom embodies natural organic forms and curvature,” says Jessica McConnell, of Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design. “The soft thyme green has a velvety satin finish, coordinating color trim band, botanical accents and a petaled hub cover.”

The mixer also features a fetching combo of mixed metals, including a hammered copper bowl that will, in time, develop a patina, intended to reflect users’ personal creative development and growth.

“The copper bowl will reflect each maker’s unique experience. Whether you choose to keep it shiny with polish or let it patina overtime, it will have a beautiful story to tell in and of itself,” becoming “yours and part of your story in the kitchen,” McConnell said.

Dan Valenti, Vice President and General Manager of KitchenAid Small Appliances, said the brand wanted the mixer to “reflect makers’ unique journey over time — with the tool that grew along with them.”

The new Blossom KitchenAid Stand Mixer, priced at $699.99, will be available for purchase on KitchenAid.com and at Williams Sonoma locations beginning September 8.

