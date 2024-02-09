KitchenAid’s Color of the Year Aims to ‘Break the Monotony’ of the Everyday
2024’s iridescent hue shifts in the light.
KitchenAid mixers are more than just a kitchen tool. Available in a wide variety of colors, they are a style statement — a reflection of our tastes and inclinations at the time we bought them. The brand’s annually released Color of the Year aims to be that statement writ large, holding up a mirror to our current cultural yearnings.
“From ideation to creation, the KitchenAid Color of the Year is carefully researched, selected and developed to remind consumers of the power of color,” KitchenAid says in a press release. The selection process includes identifying and forecasting global trends and “translating emotions into color directions.”
Last year, KitchenAid brought us Hibiscus, a vivid, matte-finish fuchsia that evoked our creativity and craving for new experiences, as Color of the Year. In 2022, it provided us an opportunity to shake things up and change our perspective with Beetroot, an arrestingly vibrant, shiny-magenta. And in 2021, it offered warmth and comfort with its golden-orange Honey hue.
And this year? KitchenAid has just announced that its 2024 Color of the Year is … Blue Salt, a “periwinkle blue with a subtle iridescent, reddish-pearl finish,” that “softly shifts hues depending on the lighting.”
Softly demure and shimmeringly pretty, the color is a nod to “versatility of the kitchen,” KitchenAid says. “It’s a living color bound to break the monotony every day.”
The Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is available in the new zeitgeist-inspired hue starting February 8.
